Aye, saw that later. It got cancelled AFTER the WBC announcement. Maybe he (Paul) or both were shitting it?
From what Ive read, Jake Paul sets out so many requirements, which he will use to pull out if a single one isnt met, that its hard to get the fight organised. Then he makes pretend offers on Twitter, making it sound simple, and he uses his social media presence to blame his opponent.
However, in this case, Im sure he was shit scared of the prospect of facing proper boxers rather than promoting his circus of hype and cancellations. Hed clearly be risking his health/life fighting a top CW. He couldnt tell his idiotic fans though.