Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 12, 2022, 10:12:10 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 12, 2022, 08:42:55 am
Looking through Wilder's record. it is amazing how he managed to pull the wool over peoples' eyes for so long. He didn't fight any of Joshua, Whyte, Chisora, Pulev, Povetkin, Parker, or even Rivas who looked decent against Whyte. I know these arent a murderer's row of HWs but they are better than what he did beat. Sure, he would beat some of them (Pulev for example) but certainly not all.
The mad thing is he has had 45 fights.  45!  It's the most amazing feat of stat padding I think I've ever seen.  The fight before his first title shot was against Jason Gavern ;D

If the rumours about his hand injury are true, Delboy beats him.
Quote from: Fordy on July 12, 2022, 09:32:24 am
Wilder v Whyte would be better.
The dream.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 12, 2022, 08:47:02 pm
Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
July 13, 2022, 09:06:07 am
Quote from: Fordy on July 12, 2022, 09:32:24 am
Wilder v Whyte would be better.
Whyte looks shot to shit; I think Windmill KOs him early.

Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2022, 08:47:02 pm
Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
I wonder which Latvian he will choose. Imagine he lost his unbeaten record to some nobody  ;D

Quote from: Lusty on July 12, 2022, 10:12:10 am
The mad thing is he has had 45 fights.  45!  It's the most amazing feat of stat padding I think I've ever seen.  The fight before his first title shot was against Jason Gavern ;D

If the rumours about his hand injury are true, Delboy beats him.The dream.
There is no better division for stats padding than the heavyweight division. LaMar Clark still has the consecutive KO win record I think  :D Lost his last fight to some no mark called Cassius Clay though.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 13, 2022, 10:50:07 am
Quote from: Samie on July 12, 2022, 08:47:02 pm
Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
Hope you weren't expecting to see any big fights get made in the welterweight division for the next couple of years then!  The Mayweather sweepstakes are back!
Fordy

Re: Boxing thread
July 13, 2022, 11:33:50 pm
Looks like Benn v Eubank Jr is happening.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 14, 2022, 08:56:00 am
Quote from: Fordy on July 13, 2022, 11:33:50 pm
Looks like Benn v Eubank Jr is happening.
Borderline belongs in the circus thread to be honest.

I'm not convinced that 156lbs is a massive stretch for Eubank, he doesn't really belong at 168 anyway.  Don't know if there's a rehydration clause or anything, but I'd expect him to be twice the size of Benn on the night.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 14, 2022, 01:38:02 pm
Quote from: Lusty on July 14, 2022, 08:56:00 am
Borderline belongs in the circus thread to be honest.

I'm not convinced that 156lbs is a massive stretch for Eubank, he doesn't really belong at 168 anyway.  Don't know if there's a rehydration clause or anything, but I'd expect him to be twice the size of Benn on the night.
Benn is a big welterweight though and could fight at 154 I think. But yes the weight is going to be a big factor. But Eubank isn't a massive puncher.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
July 14, 2022, 11:07:23 pm
Quote from: Lusty on July 14, 2022, 08:56:00 am
Borderline belongs in the circus thread to be honest.

I'm not convinced that 156lbs is a massive stretch for Eubank, he doesn't really belong at 168 anyway.  Don't know if there's a rehydration clause or anything, but I'd expect him to be twice the size of Benn on the night.
Eubank jr. will be 15-20 pounds heavier I would imagine. He fought at 160 for much of his career so if 156 is the catchweight, he should be okay to make it without being drained by it. Don't see an avenue for Benn to win to be honest; Eubank is the better overall boxer and the bigger man. He also has an excellent chin so difficult to see Benn hurting him. Most importantly, he is the best fighter since Ray Leonard  :D

Quote from: Lusty on July 13, 2022, 10:50:07 am
Hope you weren't expecting to see any big fights get made in the welterweight division for the next couple of years then!  The Mayweather sweepstakes are back!
Maybe he will go to 154? I'd love to see him against Crawford or Spence at 147 but no chance in hell; he's underdog against both given his advanced years. He'll probably see if Andre Berto wants a rematch or something.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 15, 2022, 09:16:37 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 14, 2022, 11:07:23 pm
Eubank jr. will be 15-20 pounds heavier I would imagine. He fought at 160 for much of his career so if 156 is the catchweight, he should be okay to make it without being drained by it. Don't see an avenue for Benn to win to be honest; Eubank is the better overall boxer and the bigger man. He also has an excellent chin so difficult to see Benn hurting him. Most importantly, he is the best fighter since Ray Leonard  :D
It'll get stopped on cuts or something I think.  He'll just be too big and with his hand speed as well I just don't think Benn is good enough to stop him landing.  I'm not convinced he's a real KO puncher, but if someone who is a stone heavier than you is landing combos for 12 rounds strraight, it's going to take its toll eventually.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July 14, 2022, 11:07:23 pm
Maybe he will go to 154? I'd love to see him against Crawford or Spence at 147 but no chance in hell; he's underdog against both given his advanced years. He'll probably see if Andre Berto wants a rematch or something.
Some of us mugs bought a ticket and flew to Vegas to watch that fight ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 16, 2022, 03:37:19 pm
Well before Floyd comes back we may just get an Undisputed Welterweight champion.   ;D

Quote
Errol Spence vs Terence Crawford for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Welterweight titles is  really close to being made for November in Las Vegas with no real obstacles in the way. [@MikeCoppinger]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 18, 2022, 04:39:50 pm
 ;D

Quote
Tyson Fury: "Anthony Joshua's a s***house and I'll knock him out. If he beats Oleksandr Usyk, he's gotta fight me for free in England. Free-to-air TV. It'll be watched by 30million people for free. No PPV. No money earned. We do this one for the fans of the UK."
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
July 18, 2022, 08:20:07 pm
I see Joshua's still living rent-free in his head.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
July 18, 2022, 10:06:03 pm
Tyson Fury in "talking shit and being a complete bellend" shocker  ::)
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 21, 2022, 02:03:29 pm
Looks like Benn Jr v SRL Jr is on.  ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 21, 2022, 09:03:46 pm
Quote
Devin Haney vs George Kambosos Jr rematch for Haney's Undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Lightweight world titles is now being planned for October 15th at the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne - venue famous for hosting the Australian Open tennis. [@DanRafael1]
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
July 21, 2022, 11:00:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2022, 02:03:29 pm
Looks like Benn Jr v SRL Jr is on.  ;D
The fight will probably be a damp squib, but the build up will be great!

Quote from: Samie on July 21, 2022, 09:03:46 pm

Don't see how Kambosos beats Haney second time around.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 24, 2022, 09:41:33 pm
Got tickets to all the boxing commenwealth games finals but can't go now.

They are £20 for each session. Let me know if anyone is keen.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 25, 2022, 06:05:43 pm
Muhammad Ali's WBC Heavyweight world title belt won in his 1974 'Rumble in the Jungle' victory over George Foreman has sold at auction today for $6.18 million.

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 27, 2022, 09:00:30 pm
Callum Smith 's next fight is on the Joshua/Usyk 2 undercard.  He's fighting for the right to fight Beterbiev.  ;D
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 27, 2022, 10:06:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 27, 2022, 09:00:30 pm
Callum Smith 's next fight is on the Joshua/Usyk 2 undercard.  He's fighting for the right to fight Beterbiev.  ;D
I like Callum, but bloody hell I just looked up his opponent and it looks like he's literally fighting Warren Special ;D

50% KO, never beaten anyone with a winning record, all his fights are in small halls in France.  I'm never sure whether these fights actually happen or not.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
July 28, 2022, 08:22:15 am
Quote from: Lusty on July 27, 2022, 10:06:10 pm
I like Callum, but bloody hell I just looked up his opponent and it looks like he's literally fighting Warren Special ;D

50% KO, never beaten anyone with a winning record, all his fights are in small halls in France.  I'm never sure whether these fights actually happen or not.
He is an Olympic bronze medalist. So can't be too bad.

There is going to be a big queue waiting to fight all these champions especially if there is a unification.
jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
July 30, 2022, 11:27:40 pm
Josh Kelly used to look class. Shite so far
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 31, 2022, 04:11:04 pm
These ugly motherfuckers.  :o

Quote
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman has announced that Jake Paul will enter the official WBC Cruiserweight rankings if he beats Hasim Rahman Jr on Aug 6th.

1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
July 31, 2022, 06:51:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2022, 04:11:04 pm
These ugly motherfuckers.  :o
Breidis could then make himself a hero by knocking the little shitbag into orbit  :D

Seriously, imagine Paul against a top CW like Breidis or Okolie? Get Uysk to drop down for a handy payday. Now THAT'S entertainment.

The fact he would make it into the rankings by beating his first ever professional opponent (who isn't much use) says it all about the WBC!

Edit: The fight has been cancelled thank fuck  :)
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
July 31, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
 ;D

Aye, saw that later. It got cancelled AFTER the WBC announcement. Maybe he (Paul) or both were shitting it?
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
July 31, 2022, 10:08:53 pm
Cruiserweight is the wrong division to go fucking about in.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
August 1, 2022, 06:58:18 pm
Quote from: Lusty on July 31, 2022, 10:08:53 pm
Cruiserweight is the wrong division to go fucking about in.
I don't think LHW is the best option either; unless he wants his head caved in by Beterbiev  :D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
August 1, 2022, 07:27:11 pm
Anyone below Bantamweight preferably if he's serious.
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
August 1, 2022, 07:59:41 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on August  1, 2022, 06:58:18 pm
I don't think LHW is the best option either; unless he wants his head caved in by Beterbiev  :D
True ;D

Perhaps the answer is to not go fucking about at all?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
August 3, 2022, 05:18:32 pm
New date verbally agreed but not signed yet.

Quote
Joe Joyce vs Joseph Parker is reportedly now agreed for September 24th. [@MikeCoppinger]
I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
August 3, 2022, 05:47:44 pm
Daniel Dubois suing Don King for non-payment of his last fight. Can't believe people still do business with him. 90 years old, close to death and still stealing from people.
Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
August 3, 2022, 05:58:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on July 31, 2022, 06:54:10 pm
;D

Aye, saw that later. It got cancelled AFTER the WBC announcement. Maybe he (Paul) or both were shitting it?

From what Ive read, Jake Paul sets out so many requirements, which he will use to pull out if a single one isnt met, that its hard to get the fight organised. Then he makes pretend offers on Twitter, making it sound simple, and he uses his social media presence to blame his opponent.

However, in this case, Im sure he was shit scared of the prospect of facing proper boxers rather than promoting his circus of hype and cancellations. Hed clearly be risking his health/life fighting a top CW. He couldnt tell his idiotic fans though.

Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
August 3, 2022, 05:59:19 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on August  3, 2022, 05:47:44 pm
Daniel Dubois suing Don King for non-payment of his last fight. Can't believe people still do business with him. 90 years old, close to death and still stealing from people.

Is it something every boxer should have on their CV? Ripped off by Don King...
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
August 3, 2022, 10:37:16 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August  3, 2022, 05:58:05 pm
Hed clearly be risking his health/life fighting a top 100 CW. He couldnt tell his idiotic fans though.
hixxstar

Re: Boxing thread
August 4, 2022, 06:31:00 pm
 The heavyweight rematch between Usyk and Joshua to be streamed FREE in the Ukraine  ... VPN at the ready (set yours to Ukraine)

Usyk was keen to buy the rights himself in order to air it to Ukraine for free...
But upon hearing about Usyks offer, the Saudi organisers instead gifted the rights to him for free,
meaning the rematch will be shown on Ukrainian public TV as well as the fighters YouTube channel.


Edit: if you need a full VPN then use a 'Free Trial'.. Check first, No Credit Card Details.. (number 5 poss best-Cyber Ghost only 24hrs free, some others are 7 days)

https://proprivacy.com/vpn/comparison/best-vpn-free-trial
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
August 5, 2022, 01:13:06 am
Confirmed!
Quote
Joe Joyce will face Joseph Parker in a Heavyweight clash on September 24th at the Manchester Arena.



Also this is ongoing.

Quote
Eddie Hearn has revealed that they're trying to make Leigh Wood vs Mauricio Lara for late September.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 08:30:31 pm
Bob Arum saying they've began early discussions for Beterbiev v Bivol for next year proving they come through their next fights withwins.
