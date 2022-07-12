Borderline belongs in the circus thread to be honest.



I'm not convinced that 156lbs is a massive stretch for Eubank, he doesn't really belong at 168 anyway. Don't know if there's a rehydration clause or anything, but I'd expect him to be twice the size of Benn on the night.



Hope you weren't expecting to see any big fights get made in the welterweight division for the next couple of years then! The Mayweather sweepstakes are back!



Eubank jr. will be 15-20 pounds heavier I would imagine. He fought at 160 for much of his career so if 156 is the catchweight, he should be okay to make it without being drained by it. Don't see an avenue for Benn to win to be honest; Eubank is the better overall boxer and the bigger man. He also has an excellent chin so difficult to see Benn hurting him. Most importantly, he is the best fighter since Ray LeonardMaybe he will go to 154? I'd love to see him against Crawford or Spence at 147 but no chance in hell; he's underdog against both given his advanced years. He'll probably see if Andre Berto wants a rematch or something.