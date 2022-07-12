« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3430858 times)

Re: Boxing thread
:D

Looking through Wilder's record. it is amazing how he managed to pull the wool over peoples' eyes for so long. He didn't fight any of Joshua, Whyte, Chisora, Pulev, Povetkin, Parker, or even Rivas who looked decent against Whyte. I know these arent a murderer's row of HWs but they are better than what he did beat. Sure, he would beat some of them (Pulev for example) but certainly not all.
The mad thing is he has had 45 fights.  45!  It's the most amazing feat of stat padding I think I've ever seen.  The fight before his first title shot was against Jason Gavern ;D

If the rumours about his hand injury are true, Delboy beats him.
Wilder v Whyte would be better.
The dream.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70521 on: July 12, 2022, 08:47:02 pm »
Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70522 on: Yesterday at 09:06:07 am »
Wilder v Whyte would be better.
Whyte looks shot to shit; I think Windmill KOs him early.

Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
I wonder which Latvian he will choose. Imagine he lost his unbeaten record to some nobody  ;D

The mad thing is he has had 45 fights.  45!  It's the most amazing feat of stat padding I think I've ever seen.  The fight before his first title shot was against Jason Gavern ;D

If the rumours about his hand injury are true, Delboy beats him.The dream.
There is no better division for stats padding than the heavyweight division. LaMar Clark still has the consecutive KO win record I think  :D Lost his last fight to some no mark called Cassius Clay though.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70523 on: Yesterday at 10:50:07 am »
Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.  ;D
Hope you weren't expecting to see any big fights get made in the welterweight division for the next couple of years then!  The Mayweather sweepstakes are back!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70524 on: Yesterday at 11:33:50 pm »
Looks like Benn v Eubank Jr is happening.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70525 on: Today at 08:56:00 am »
Looks like Benn v Eubank Jr is happening.
Borderline belongs in the circus thread to be honest.

I'm not convinced that 156lbs is a massive stretch for Eubank, he doesn't really belong at 168 anyway.  Don't know if there's a rehydration clause or anything, but I'd expect him to be twice the size of Benn on the night.
