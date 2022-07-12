Wilder v Whyte would be better.



Floyd is saying he's considering coming out of retirement for one last fight after his next two exhibitions which he says will earn him $200m.



The mad thing is he has had 45 fights. 45! It's the most amazing feat of stat padding I think I've ever seen. The fight before his first title shot was against Jason Gavern



If the rumours about his hand injury are true, Delboy beats him.The dream.



Whyte looks shot to shit; I think Windmill KOs him early.I wonder which Latvian he will choose. Imagine he lost his unbeaten record to some nobodyThere is no better division for stats padding than the heavyweight division. LaMar Clark still has the consecutive KO win record I thinkLost his last fight to some no mark called Cassius Clay though.