This is a weird way of thinking. He was the ring champion at the weight below and lost to the pound for pound number 1 at the time. Of course, he then is fast-tracked to a title at the higher weight.



Do you want him to start at the bottom of the rankings again?



I'd like him to beat someone better than Lenin Castillo to join the hunt for a world title! I think a fighter's achievements at a different weight shouldn't count for a huge amount when moving up or down weight divisions. They should have to beat contenders to get title shots. When you're a former world champion, it is easier to get yourself in a position to fight a top 10 fighter at a weight class quickly than if you're just another contender moving up the ladder. Smith can get a fight against someone like Buatsi, Yarde, Browne, or Ramirez more easily than someone coming through the 175 ranks for example.No issue in Callum getting a LHW world title shot as long as he beats a high-ranking contender first. Castillo isn't ranked top 10 by any of the major organisations.