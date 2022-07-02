« previous next »
Re: Boxing thread
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2022, 01:59:00 pm
Joe Joyce in action tonight lads.  :wave
I think Juggernaut might get this done inside 6. Hammer isn't up to much and was stopped in 5 by Hughie Fury.
Re: Boxing thread
Hammer is shite isn't he mate? I mean it's the Heavyweight division and one punch can make a difference but he's shite.
What a knockout
Re: Boxing thread
 ;D

That was bullshit.  Now for the main event.
What was the point I ask myself? What exactly did Joe get out of this other than a payday?
Quote from: Samie on July  2, 2022, 11:50:38 pm
What was the point I ask myself? What exactly did Joe get out of this other than a payday?
Him vs Dubois was meant to be some bridge to a world title shot I thought? Since then, Dubois has fought tomato cans while Joyce hasn't beaten much better.
The whole heavyweight division is in a bit of a holding pattern until someone unifies and the 4 belts scatter into the wind.

There's going to be some Martin v Glazkov level title fights coming up in the next couple of years, so none of the guys on the fringe are going to be taking risks for a while.
Quote
Callum Smith next fight if he were to win will be the next mandatory for Artur Beterbiev's WBC Light-Heavyweight title.
Quote from: Samie on July  3, 2022, 11:19:30 pm

Makes sense. Since losing to canelo he's had one fight at 175 against someone not very good so naturally he'll get a world title shot 😑
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July  3, 2022, 11:41:24 pm
Makes sense. Since losing to canelo he's had one fight at 175 against someone not very good so naturally he'll get a world title shot 😑
This is a weird way of thinking. He was the ring champion at the weight below and lost to the pound for pound number 1 at the time. Of course, he then is fast-tracked to a title at the higher weight. 

Do you want him to start at the bottom of the rankings again?
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  4, 2022, 10:11:00 am
This is a weird way of thinking. He was the ring champion at the weight below and lost to the pound for pound number 1 at the time. Of course, he then is fast-tracked to a title at the higher weight. 

Do you want him to start at the bottom of the rankings again?
I'd like him to beat someone better than Lenin Castillo to join the hunt for a world title! I think a fighter's achievements at a different weight shouldn't count for a huge amount when moving up or down weight divisions. They should have to beat contenders to get title shots. When you're a former world champion, it is easier to get yourself in a position to fight a top 10 fighter at a weight class quickly than if you're just another contender moving up the ladder. Smith can get a fight against someone like Buatsi, Yarde, Browne, or Ramirez more easily than someone coming through the 175 ranks for example.

No issue in Callum getting a LHW world title shot as long as he beats a high-ranking contender first. Castillo isn't ranked top 10 by any of the major organisations.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July  4, 2022, 11:53:31 am
I'd like him to beat someone better than Lenin Castillo to join the hunt for a world title! I think a fighter's achievements at a different weight shouldn't count for a huge amount when moving up or down weight divisions. They should have to beat contenders to get title shots. When you're a former world champion, it is easier to get yourself in a position to fight a top 10 fighter at a weight class quickly than if you're just another contender moving up the ladder. Smith can get a fight against someone like Buatsi, Yarde, Browne, or Ramirez more easily than someone coming through the 175 ranks for example.

No issue in Callum getting a LHW world title shot as long as he beats a high-ranking contender first. Castillo isn't ranked top 10 by any of the major organisations.
Yes maybe. But if you can get an eliminator by fighting Castillo you should take it.

But yes of course the bodies are a joke. I don't have a problem with a guy moving up and being in the rankings for the weight above straight away as it will lead to better fights.

I do agree that I would like the top British guys at that weight to fight each other tough. Any of the 3 you mention would be incredible fights.
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  4, 2022, 12:07:32 pm
Yes maybe. But if you can get an eliminator by fighting Castillo you should take it.

But yes of course the bodies are a joke. I don't have a problem with a guy moving up and being in the rankings for the weight above straight away as it will lead to better fights.

I do agree that I would like the top British guys at that weight to fight each other tough. Any of the 3 you mention would be incredible fights.
I'd love to see Smith vs Gilberto 'Zurdo' Ramirez. Zurdo was a world champion at 168, is 44-0 and I'm still unsure as to how good he is  ;D
He's the new Otkke mate.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on July  3, 2022, 11:41:24 pm
Makes sense. Since losing to canelo he's had one fight at 175 against someone not very good so naturally he'll get a world title shot 😑
His brother used to get a World title shot every other week mate ;D
Quote
Josh Taylor has now confirmed that he intends to rematch Jack Catterall next: "I'm motivated for Jack and that's all I am thinking about I don't have to do it, but I want to. I've done everything within my power to make it happen so it's over to him now." [@EdinburghPaper]

Quote
Eddie Hearn has said they are trying to make Connor Benn vs Keith Thurman next.
Quote from: Samie on July  7, 2022, 03:25:46 pm

Good that Catterall might get his chance at Taylor again but Taylor vacated all his belts didn't he?

Thurman is not a good fight for Benn at all IMO; yes, he is semi-retired but he is a long, long way above anyone Benn has fought.
He vacated all the belts bar the WBO and Ring belts mate.  ;D
Quote from: Dull Tools on July  8, 2022, 09:50:13 am
Okolie with some shocking tweets overnight.
What's he said? Can't see anything this morning.
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on July  8, 2022, 09:54:50 am
What's he said? Can't see anything this morning.
Compared Hearn to Dicaprio in Django.

https://nosmokeboxing.com/lawrence-okolie-compares-hearn-plantation-owner/

Pretty amazing really when this time last year he was signing a new deal with Matchroom and saying Eddie changed his life.

 ::)

Boxers trying to be dickheads must be another day that ends in "Y".

Chisora v Puvlev 2 tomorrow night lads.  :wave
Quote from: Samie on July  8, 2022, 02:28:11 pm
::)

Boxers trying to be dickheads must be another day that ends in "Y".

Chisora v Puvlev 2 tomorrow night lads.  :wave
I actually forgot who won the first fight! Not one to get the pulses races but it is a 'good' fight by modern HW standards; says it all really.

Oh, Ring Magazine suggests that Conor Benn vs Eubank Jr. is a possibility  ;D
Edwardo's fight card for Chisora v Pulev 2.  ;D

Has anyone got a stream for the chisora fight please?

Refuse to sign up to yet another subscription service.

Thanks in advance
del trying
116-112 Chisora for me. Pulev looked like he was fighting in quicksand
Cracking fight that, got Chisora by a few. What a contrast from the previous contest.
Had it as a draw
he deserved that
Much better fight compared to their first one.
Quote from: Samie on July  9, 2022, 11:32:24 pm
Much better fight compared to their first one.
Both are only gatekeepers so a third fight for a payday for each is the best bet for them to be honest. Neither is getting a world title shot. Mind you, I think there was a slight mention of Del Boy fighting Wilder. Bellew doesn't want it to happen. Wilder would be a prohibitive favourite yet if they fought and he won, Del Boy would be the best win on his record barring maybe Ortiz!!!!
Great fight at the weekend. Shame the rest of the card blew apart with all the cancellations.

Also, lots of rumours saying Eubank is signing with DAZN. Sounds like he is staying with Wasserman but I guess it makes sense with the Saunders and Benn fight. Also maybe Canelo down the line.

Sucks for Liam Smith though if that is the case.
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 09:36:39 am
Great fight at the weekend. Shame the rest of the card blew apart with all the cancellations.

Also, lots of rumours saying Eubank is signing with DAZN. Sounds like he is staying with Wasserman but I guess it makes sense with the Saunders and Benn fight. Also maybe Canelo down the line.

Sucks for Liam Smith though if that is the case.

Is Saunders still with Matchroom. He hasnt been seen since he required a new face from the damage Canleo did.

Benn says the Eubank fight has been agreed with Eddie saying talks havent even started.
Go on Delboy.  ;D

Quote
Eddie Hearn on whats next for Derek Chisora: He wants Deontay Wilder.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:59:57 pm
Go on Delboy.  ;D
So there is truth in it. He might as well. Wilder will probably catch him with something and possibly early but I wouldn't rule Chisora out given that Wilder is a terrible, terrible boxer who happens to have dynamite in his right hand. With average power, Wilder wouldn't be beating Jason Gavern in his 32nd fight, he'd BE Gavern level!
It's possible and Wilder said he'd like to fight over here a few years back. I mean if it's at the O2 more people would see him in this potential fight than they would have seen him in any other bar the Fury trilogy.  ;D
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:02:24 am
It's possible and Wilder said he'd like to fight over here a few years back. I mean if it's at the O2 more people would see him in this potential fight than they would have seen him in any other bar the Fury trilogy.  ;D
:D

Looking through Wilder's record. it is amazing how he managed to pull the wool over peoples' eyes for so long. He didn't fight any of Joshua, Whyte, Chisora, Pulev, Povetkin, Parker, or even Rivas who looked decent against Whyte. I know these arent a murderer's row of HWs but they are better than what he did beat. Sure, he would beat some of them (Pulev for example) but certainly not all.
Wilder v Whyte would be better.
