Boxing thread

rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
June 19, 2022, 05:40:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 19, 2022, 02:00:11 pm
No idea as well mate.

As for Beterbiev v Bivol well there's a matter of Canelo wanting to cash in his rematch clause.

Seemed daft to me. He could have at least tried to use his reach advantage. Going steaming in like that was way too risky, Beterbiev can really hit.

Guess Smith probably realised he wasn't good enough to outbox him, so tried to land something big early. Badly backfired though.

I was hoping Canelo would leave it alone with Bivol.
Last time it was comprehensive. Bivol looked too big, too strong. Canelo's shots just bouncing off him.

I wanted him to go against Benavidez at 168, if he gets past GGG 3, which he should really.
20 and 7

Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 19, 2022, 06:12:02 pm
Rematch confirmed. Shite name for the fight like.  ;D

I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
June 19, 2022, 10:58:47 pm
Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 19, 2022, 11:01:46 pm
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 19, 2022, 10:58:47 pm
Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
He's not the man to be trying a tear up with at 175, that's for sure; although Callum Johnson hurt him a few times before getting stopped.

Most assume he'll batter Bivol but Bivol won't stand there like a dummy and try to trade with him. I could see Bivol frustrating him and winning a decision.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2022, 10:21:06 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 19, 2022, 10:58:47 pm
Beterbiev is a monster, like a boxing version of Khabib. Said he's coming up to heavyweight soon, him v Usyk would be a dream for boxing purists.
I imagine Uysk will do the same to him as he did in the amateurs.

If you haven't seen Robeisy Ramírez yet then he it is well worth it. The next Loma for me. So classy.
BarryCrocker

Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2022, 10:32:52 am
Quote from: Samie on June 19, 2022, 06:12:02 pm
Rematch confirmed. Shite name for the fight like.  ;D



And the sportswashing continues.

Serious question. Do they have 'ring girls' at these events?
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2022, 12:32:49 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on June 20, 2022, 10:32:52 am
And the sportswashing continues.

Serious question. Do they have 'ring girls' at these events?
I don't think they had them at the last fight I watched over there. Although to be honest that's somewhere towards the bottom of the list of reasons not to hold it there.

I actually don't blame Usyk for cashing in as much as possible to be honest. He's the only one who gets a pass.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 20, 2022, 05:23:24 pm
Quote from: Lusty on June 20, 2022, 12:32:49 pm
I don't think they had them at the last fight I watched over there. Although to be honest that's somewhere towards the bottom of the list of reasons not to hold it there.

I actually don't blame Usyk for cashing in as much as possible to be honest. He's the only one who gets a pass.
The truth is Usyk is one of the main reasons it is happening there. Same with the Ruiz rematch. They hold the cards in the rematch and can hold old for the venue that makes the most money. Don't really blame either of them.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 21, 2022, 03:49:44 pm
Quote
The Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua rematch Saudi Arabia site deal is worth around $80million (£65million), breaking the previous record they paid for AJ's 2019 rematch with Andy Ruiz Jr. Fight is a 50/50 financial split between the fighters.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2022, 04:33:40 pm
Las Vegas confirmed for the Trilogy.

Songs to Sing

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2022, 10:16:05 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2022, 04:33:40 pm
Las Vegas confirmed for the Trilogy.




Pfff come on ggg with his age I dont want to See him hurt 😞
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 23, 2022, 11:02:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 23, 2022, 04:33:40 pm
Las Vegas confirmed for the Trilogy.


Ginger ought to win handily unless the Bivol loss has dented his confidence. If GGG is on the slide, he might even get stopped late. He isn't stopping ginger and there's no way in hell he gets a decision in Vegas against the house fighter!

In other news, Jarrell 'Green Piss' Miller is fighting in Argentina against some journeyman on his comeback. I kid you not, it is a WBA "KO to Drugs" card! Oh boxing  ;D

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury also confirmed for August 5; will it be a fix, does anyone care?  ::)
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 08:38:04 am
Green piss laboured to a decision win over his journeyman opponent. Miller weighed 341 pounds  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Am I crazy for thinking Srisaket Sor Rungsavai can beat Jesse Rodriguez? He is 7/2 to win which is a bit mad. I know he is likely on the slide but you can't count out a fighter of this quality with his power. Incredible to think that after 5 fights, his record was 1-3-1 and he was knocked out twice. Since then, he has gone 48-2 (losses to Estrada and Cuadras) with 42 KOs, beating Chocolatito twice and Estrada; and I think he would have beaten Cuadras in the rematch if it had gone ahead.

Goes to show that you shouldn't necessarily write fighters off after early losses. Sadly, that happens a lot these days.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 12:27:29 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 24, 2022, 08:38:04 am
Green piss laboured to a decision win over his journeyman opponent. Miller weighed 341 pounds  :lmao :lmao :lmao

Am I crazy for thinking Srisaket Sor Rungsavai can beat Jesse Rodriguez? He is 7/2 to win which is a bit mad. I know he is likely on the slide but you can't count out a fighter of this quality with his power. Incredible to think that after 5 fights, his record was 1-3-1 and he was knocked out twice. Since then, he has gone 48-2 (losses to Estrada and Cuadras) with 42 KOs, beating Chocolatito twice and Estrada; and I think he would have beaten Cuadras in the rematch if it had gone ahead.

Goes to show that you shouldn't necessarily write fighters off after early losses. Sadly, that happens a lot these days.
I would have Rungsavai as a favorite. He is ring number one in the division and Rodriguez is 22, in his second title fight and is jumping up two weights.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
WHY THE FUCK IS THAT PISS HEAD STILL GETTING A LICENSE IN THE FIRST PLACE? :no
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 03:20:35 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 24, 2022, 12:27:29 pm
I would have Rungsavai as a favorite. He is ring number one in the division and Rodriguez is 22, in his second title fight and is jumping up two weights.
It's a pick 'em for me. Rungsavai post-Gonzalez would probably lay Rodriguez out but the suspicion is he is on the decline and at the lower weights, that decline can become precipitous very quickly. Gonzalez took on Cuadras at fairly late notice and won handily. He is young, very talented and very much on the up.

On the other side of the coin, as you said, despite his big win, Rodriguez is new to this level and up against a teak tough veteran. Rungsavai is also a beast at 115 and hits incredibly hard; harder than anyone Rodriguez has ever faced. I also suspect Cuadras is over the hill and think Rungsavai would have beaten him had the fight not been postponed. I've gone Rungsavai at 7/2 anyway and 13/2 to win via stoppage; those odds are far too long IMO.

Quote from: Samie on June 24, 2022, 02:35:32 pm
WHY THE FUCK IS THAT PISS HEAD STILL GETTING A LICENSE IN THE FIRST PLACE? :no
New to boxing mate?  ;D
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 03:24:58 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 24, 2022, 03:20:35 pm
It's a pick 'em for me. Rungsavai post-Gonzalez would probably lay Rodriguez out but the suspicion is he is on the decline and at the lower weights, that decline can become precipitous very quickly. Gonzalez took on Cuadras at fairly late notice and won handily. He is young, very talented and very much on the up.

On the other side of the coin, as you said, despite his big win, Rodriguez is new to this level and up against a teak tough veteran. Rungsavai is also a beast at 115 and hits incredibly hard; harder than anyone Rodriguez has ever faced. I also suspect Cuadras is over the hill and think Rungsavai would have beaten him had the fight not been postponed. I've gone Rungsavai at 7/2 anyway and 13/2 to win via stoppage; those odds are far too long IMO.
New to boxing mate?  ;D
At 7/2 it is a no brainer bet.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 03:26:09 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on June 24, 2022, 03:24:58 pm
At 7/2 it is a no brainer bet.
Inactivity at his age is the other concern but we'll see!
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 24, 2022, 04:37:32 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 24, 2022, 03:20:35 pm

New to boxing mate?  ;D

 ;D

How fuckin' corrupt do you have to be to not grant a license to a lad who pisses in the colours of the rainbow evrey other week?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 25, 2022, 08:58:29 pm
Naz in Saudi. I hope he's doing punditry on the night.  ;D

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
June 25, 2022, 09:48:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 25, 2022, 08:58:29 pm
Naz in Saudi. I hope he's doing punditry on the night.  ;D


The best pundit in the business ;D

Mad how he probably weighs more than AJ these days!
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 26, 2022, 01:01:22 pm
Father Time caught up with the Thai tank. Rodriguez is legit.
rhysd

Re: Boxing thread
June 26, 2022, 04:03:47 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 26, 2022, 01:01:22 pm
Father Time caught up with the Thai tank. Rodriguez is legit.

Yep, he looked done didn't he. Speed and timing had gone.

Rodriguez looks really exciting.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 26, 2022, 09:30:10 pm
Aye, he looks a real talent. They say he could end up as high as Lightweight.

Chocolatito might be a future contender for him too.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
June 26, 2022, 09:52:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 26, 2022, 09:30:10 pm
Aye, he looks a real talent. They say he could end up as high as Lightweight.

Chocolatito might be a future contender for him too.
Rodriguez's timing could be incredible. In theory, he could end up with Cuadras, Rungsavai, Chocolatito, and Estrada on his record  :o

That's an absolute murderer's row of fighters at that weight.
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2022, 09:44:37 am
Bam is incredible.

Think he should do one fight at 108 and then try and clear up at 112.

Looks like Nakatani is next though. Then I imagine a unification With Cesar Martinez.
ToneLa

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2022, 05:56:05 pm
Quote from: Lusty on June 25, 2022, 09:48:43 pm
The best pundit in the business ;D

Mad how he probably weighs more than AJ these days!
.

Naz vs Eddie Hall bookit
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2022, 07:00:10 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on June 27, 2022, 05:56:05 pm
.

Naz vs Eddie Hall bookit
Be interesting to see if Eddie Hall could lift him ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2022, 07:05:57 pm
https://twitter.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1541119102617415683

Check out this analogy from Delboy from his face-off against Pulev.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
June 27, 2022, 07:46:40 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 27, 2022, 07:05:57 pm
https://twitter.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1541119102617415683

Check out this analogy from Delboy from his face-off against Pulev.  :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Incredibly harsh on the ladies of Timbuktu that ;D
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
June 29, 2022, 08:54:30 pm
Triple G calling Canelo a drug cheat again. Saying you'd have to be a big clown to test positive for PED's in a combat sport.  ;D
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
June 30, 2022, 03:44:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on June 29, 2022, 08:54:30 pm
Triple G calling Canelo a drug cheat again. Saying you'd have to be a big clown to test positive for PED's in a combat sport.  ;D
I do get what Canelo is saying. GGG is a sly twat. I still like him but he keeps on making comments on the side and not saying anything to Canelo's face.

Also looks like Don King has pulled another fast one and not paid Dubois.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:54:08 pm
Quote
Juan Estrada vs Roman Chocolatito Gonzalez III is reportedly now being planned to take place next in November/December. [@ESPNmx]
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:59:00 pm
Joe Joyce in action tonight lads.  :wave
Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:20:22 pm
Breidis has just  been beaten by some Aussie lad.
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:27:06 pm
1892 was on the Breidis train a lot.   ;D

Never been convinced he was really that good.
