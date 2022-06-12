In the 19 months since losing to Joyce, Dubois has fought Bogdan Dinu, Joe Cusumano and now Trevor Bryan. I recognise he is very young for a HW but how does his team expect Dubois to get better if he continues to fight low-level opponents? If he fought Joyce again he would get stopped again; he's shown nothing to suggest otherwise.



Mind you, juggernaut needs to get a move on as he has only fought once in the same period; against Takam, who is some distance better than Dubois' opponents despite being well past his best.