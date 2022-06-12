« previous next »
This is just making me laugh!!! Ridiculous to call this a fight
Absolute farce lol
What a farce.  ;D

Bryan would make Charles Martin look like prime Lennox here.
Dubois wins by a 4th Round TKO.

AJ fully signed up to Edwardo and DAZN now.

Anthony Joshua's new DAZN broadcast deal is reportedly a multi-year, multi-fight pact for two fights per year which could see him earn hundreds of millions of dollars over the next three to five years. DAZN PPV to launch in UK vs Oleksandr Usyk. [@TelegraphSport]
In the 19 months since losing to Joyce, Dubois has fought Bogdan Dinu, Joe Cusumano and now Trevor Bryan. I recognise he is very young for a HW but how does his team expect Dubois to get better if he continues to fight low-level opponents? If he fought Joyce again he would get stopped again; he's shown nothing to suggest otherwise.

Mind you, juggernaut needs to get a move on as he has only fought once in the same period; against Takam, who is some distance better than Dubois' opponents despite being well past his best.
Even Don King would find better opponents for Dubois.
There's chatter about him fighting Whyte next. On paper that seems like a good one but if Whyte is shot, it becomes another layer of padding on Dubois' record.
Aye, would be a big step up though, shot or not shot. Name on the CV too.
The answer is that they don't expect him to get better. They know what he is and what his ceiling is, and the job now is to pad out his stats, play the rating game, pick up a loose belt and then either hold it hostage or cash it in.

It's the Frank Warren business model.
You're almost certainly right. It is sad because he is very young for a HW and could improve significantly with the right team IMO. He'll never been a dominant fighter in the division but he could unquestionably be far far better than what he'll end up being.
AJ has signed a six fight multi million pound deal with DAZN starting with the Usyk rematch.  :o

Hypothetically:

So Usyk 2
Fury 1 & 2
Wilder
Whyte 2
Usyk 3 (If he wins)
After the last fight I watched on DAZN, theyre clearly using the money theyve saved on employing decent commentators.
That's effectively his last 6 fights, big coup for DAZN.
That's a hell of a hypothetical mate ;D

He needs to win the first one for any of the others to happen.
Julius Francis still got some KO power I see
Not going to happen if he loses to Usyk.
When is AJ Usyk 2? It feels like Fury fights three times for every time AJ fights once
Will be confirmed this week for August in Jeddah.
So on AJ, I think regardless of the outcome against Usyk. That he will fight Fury at some stage, no reason the Whyte rematch can't be made, likewise with Wilder particularly if Saudi want to pay silly money for it.
Pretty understandable delay on the Usyk side mate ;D
I think the Fury fight will happen, but probably not for all the belts and probably not till they're both at the Khan v Brook stage of their careers.  Unless AJ beats Usyk in the rematch.

Wilder has never wanted anything to do with Joshua.
They fight about the same amount. Both fought 6 times since the first Fury Wilder fight.

For AJ there are plenty of fights even if he loses. Fury, Wilder, Whyte, Dubois, Joyce, Jalalov, and Anderson will all be big fights at some point in the next few years.
Read £100m per year with 2 fights per year
He's a right dickhead isn't he? Was legit asked "if you;re retired, give up the WBC and RING belts" and his response is this.

Tyson Fury asked if he'll vacate his WBC title: "No, I'm not gonna give it up because I've got 12 months. I'll just keep it as long as possible. I'll keep that in my pocket as long as I want I'm not holding this division up because I own it, this is my division." [@talkSPORT]
Did the guy he ko'd have the soles of his boots sponsored as well haha
He's not retired, he's just looking for his next payday, whether that's AJ or Ngannou. The guy is bipolar, bet he doesn't even remember what he had for breakfast this morning.
Haha I was there actually when he fought Tyson with the Daily Mirror on his soles.
Go on his wiki and check the professional record latest fight  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Heard him chatting this morning.

'Show me the money Frank, show me the money, £200m, nah i want half a billy, half a billy Frank.'

Cant stand the cnut
Haha My mate sent me a screen shot yesterday. At least hes halted his long losing run now
Backup fight for Joyce.  :wave

Joe Joyce will face Christian Hammer in a Heavyweight clash on July 2nd at Wembley Arena.

George Kambosos Jr on Devin Haney: "The rematch is happening, 100%. I've activated the rematch clause.
Isnt he fighting Parker or that not happening now that Parker is with Boxer?
Not happening now but maybe down the line.
Shame would have been a good fight for both.
