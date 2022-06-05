Bob Arum has declared that he'd like to make Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Lightweight world titles.
Derek Chisora will rematch Kubrat Pulev in a heavyweight clash on July 9th at the O2 Arena in London.
1- Naoya Inoue2️- Oleksandr Usyk3️- Terence Crawford4️- Errol Spence5️- Juan Estrada6️- Canelo Alvarez7️- Vasyl Lomachenko8️- Dmitry Bivol9️- Josh Taylor10-Jermell Charlo
Dubois v Bryan tonight lads for the WBA "Regular" title. Expected after 11 our time.
