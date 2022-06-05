« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3407477 times)

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70360 on: June 5, 2022, 04:22:10 am »
Haney ever plan on walking out?
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70361 on: June 5, 2022, 04:46:49 am »
Boxing clinic by Haney. Shutting the Greek football crowd up.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70362 on: June 5, 2022, 05:22:52 am »
Haney took him to school, the gulf in class was massive.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70363 on: June 5, 2022, 05:35:06 am »
That was masterclass by Haney, by far the best hes looked in his career so far. Kambosos has the rematch clause but hopefully he doesnt take it up I dont think thats a fight anyone wants to see again.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70364 on: June 5, 2022, 09:43:55 am »
Haney really gave him lesson in boxing. Masterclass!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70365 on: June 5, 2022, 02:03:26 pm »
Yeah that was simply too good by Haney. And another Undisputed Champion in the sport.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70366 on: June 5, 2022, 06:35:36 pm »
Kambosos has to take the rematch. What other fight is there for him? Heard it was comfortable but boring decision by Haney. He is finally legitimate. I hope that's the last email WBC send to a fighter
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70367 on: June 5, 2022, 06:36:54 pm »
Lomochenko has called him out previosly. Lopez as well.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70368 on: June 5, 2022, 07:25:24 pm »
Difficult to see a different outcome from the rematch. It wasn't a great spectacle but a perfectly executed game plan from Devin Haney.

Phenomenal stoppage from Joe Cordina.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70369 on: June 7, 2022, 12:46:00 am »
Quote
Bob Arum has declared that he'd like to make Devin Haney vs Vasyl Lomachenko for Haney's undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Lightweight world titles.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70370 on: June 7, 2022, 06:57:03 am »
No way is Kambosos stepping aside
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70371 on: June 7, 2022, 12:11:31 pm »
Some serious mismatch going on in the boxing over in japan.
Last fight before main event and some dude who is 7-3-1 (5kos) fighting a 20-0 (17ko) fighter.
Hard to watch.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70372 on: June 7, 2022, 12:14:53 pm »
Funny how Top Rank say they will have nothing to do with Probellum in the future and then show the fight on their youtube channel.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70373 on: June 7, 2022, 12:54:54 pm »
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70374 on: June 7, 2022, 01:22:35 pm »
Boom
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70375 on: June 7, 2022, 01:26:04 pm »
That second round was tough to watch.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70376 on: June 7, 2022, 01:26:31 pm »
Fucking hell. Inoue is 🔥
Donaire too old now
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70377 on: June 7, 2022, 02:02:48 pm »
Inoue is too good at this weight.

Donaire is past it now. Time to retire I think. Been brilliant though over his career.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70378 on: June 7, 2022, 10:37:57 pm »
Seen Chisora is fighting Pulev again, I recall the first fight was turgid & they cut from a live show in Manchester to show it in Bulgaria before Anthony Crolla knocked out an unbeaten Ismael Barroso.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70379 on: June 7, 2022, 10:46:15 pm »
Aye.

Quote
Derek Chisora will rematch Kubrat Pulev in a heavyweight clash on July 9th at the O2 Arena in London.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70380 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm »
New P4P Ring Magazine rankings.

Quote
1- Naoya Inoue
2️- Oleksandr Usyk
3️- Terence Crawford
4️- Errol Spence
5️- Juan Estrada
6️- Canelo Alvarez
7️- Vasyl Lomachenko
8️- Dmitry Bivol
9️- Josh Taylor
10-Jermell Charlo
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70381 on: Today at 02:42:15 pm »
Dubois v Bryan tonight lads for the WBA "Regular" title.  Expected after 11 our time.  :wave
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70382 on: Today at 03:14:17 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:42:15 pm
Dubois v Bryan tonight lads for the WBA "Regular" title.  Expected after 11 our time.  :wave
I know it's just the regular title, bit still, that's a shocker of a fight for an actual belt.

This is the kind of thing we can look forward to for the real titles once someone finally unifies and the belts get scattered.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70383 on: Today at 10:58:06 pm »
Joseph Parker has signed with boxxer & will fight on Sky Sports. Shame was hoping to see the Joe Joyce fight, that said Frank Warren shouldn't have announced that fight until it was signed & sealed.
