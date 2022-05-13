Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing. A good career and he was a Unified World Champion.
The version that beat Devon Alexander and Zab Judah was the best version of Amir khan . He was fantastic in them and his hand speed was something else around that time too.
If memory serves, his performance against Malignaggi was also excellent. Khan was a very good fighter who enjoyed a fine career when you look back upon it but, unfortunately, for him, fought in a manner than exposed his biggest weakness. Against world level opponents, you were always waiting for him to get nailed due to his love of a punch up. Fair play, he was in plenty of good fights. Ultimately though, we'll remember him for the spectacular KO losses and the fact he's a bellend
Has anyone forgotten the Prescott KO? I doubt it
Fair play to the both of them. We all knew it was a final cash out, but these fighters are made of something else and as far as I'm concerned they both earned their cash out. Khan was never boring, his resume is actually very good when you look at it and his fights often were exciting. Brook perhaps didn't go as far as we once thought but he had some big fights, he stepped up to fight GGG and then was beaten down in the end by Errol Spence Jr but he had the balls to take those fights and his career is one to be proud of.
Don't come back lads, keep your money and live the good life.
100% this. For the love of God, stay retired Khan and Brook!