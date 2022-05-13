« previous next »
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70280 on: May 13, 2022, 12:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May 13, 2022, 11:56:26 am
Not that I've ever watched boxing but Amir Khan retiring makes me feel old even at 31 remembering reading about him back during the Athens games :o

Yeah he was 17 at the time. Got Olympic Silver medal in those games.

Logged

Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70281 on: May 13, 2022, 01:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 13, 2022, 11:54:19 am
Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing. A good career and he was a Unified World Champion.


The version that beat Devon Alexander and Zab Judah was the best version of Amir khan . He was fantastic in them and his hand speed was something else around that time too.
Never really had the same speed or power at 147 but was an exciting fighter to watch from 135-140.  Never met a check hook he didn't like. ;D

Bit of a shame he wasted the best years of his career chasing the Mayweather lottery.
Logged

Online Alf

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70282 on: May 13, 2022, 02:16:12 pm »
End of an era both Amir Khan & Kell Brook both retiring. Shame they never fought a few years earlier but they've given us plenty of entertainment over the years & hopefully they've hung their gloves with a few quid & the faculties still in tact.
Logged
Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70283 on: May 13, 2022, 02:23:41 pm »
The Marcos Maidana fight was another great one for him as well. People thought he was getting battered in that pre fight.
Logged

Offline Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70284 on: May 13, 2022, 02:27:20 pm »
Fair play to the both of them. We all knew it was a final cash out, but these fighters are made of something else and as far as I'm concerned they both earned their cash out. Khan was never boring, his resume is actually very good when you look at it and his fights often were exciting. Brook perhaps didn't go as far as we once thought but he had some big fights, he stepped up to fight GGG and then was beaten down in the end by Errol Spence Jr but he had the balls to take those fights and his career is one to be proud of.

Don't come back lads, keep your money and live the good life.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70285 on: May 13, 2022, 02:56:41 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 13, 2022, 11:54:19 am
Amir Khan has announced his retirement from boxing. A good career and he was a Unified World Champion.


The version that beat Devon Alexander and Zab Judah was the best version of Amir khan . He was fantastic in them and his hand speed was something else around that time too.
If memory serves, his performance against Malignaggi was also excellent. Khan was a very good fighter who enjoyed a fine career when you look back upon it but, unfortunately, for him, fought in a manner than exposed his biggest weakness. Against world level opponents, you were always waiting for him to get nailed due to his love of a punch up. Fair play, he was in plenty of good fights. Ultimately though, we'll remember him for the spectacular KO losses and the fact he's a bellend  :D

Has anyone forgotten the Prescott KO? I doubt it  ;D

Quote from: Fiasco on May 13, 2022, 02:27:20 pm
Fair play to the both of them. We all knew it was a final cash out, but these fighters are made of something else and as far as I'm concerned they both earned their cash out. Khan was never boring, his resume is actually very good when you look at it and his fights often were exciting. Brook perhaps didn't go as far as we once thought but he had some big fights, he stepped up to fight GGG and then was beaten down in the end by Errol Spence Jr but he had the balls to take those fights and his career is one to be proud of.

Don't come back lads, keep your money and live the good life.
100% this. For the love of God, stay retired Khan and Brook!
« Last Edit: May 13, 2022, 02:58:48 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70286 on: May 14, 2022, 12:50:41 am »
Free to air viewing on a Undisputed title fight lads. Who'd have thought it in this day and age?  :D

Quote
Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano rematch for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Welterweight world titles will be shown live on PBC's YouTube channel for UK viewers on Saturday night.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70287 on: May 14, 2022, 12:54:59 am »
New Ring Magazine P4P top ten. Canelo fans not happy after that huge drop. Bivol into the top 10 now. ;D

Quote
1️-Oleksandr Usyk
2- Terence Crawford
3️-Naoya Inoue
4️- Errol Spence
5️- Juan Estrada
6️- Canelo Alvarez
7️- Vasyl Lomachenko
8️- Dmitry Bivol
9️- Josh Taylor
10- Roman Gonzalez
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70288 on: May 15, 2022, 02:32:09 pm »
Another Undisputed Champion in the sport is good thing. Charlo won the all the Light Middleweight titles against Castano.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70289 on: May 17, 2022, 04:16:51 pm »
Taylor staying at Light Welter but not giving Catterall a rematch.  >:(

Quote
Josh Taylor now looks set to stay at super-lightweight and defend his WBC, IBF & WBO world titles against WBC mandatory Jose Zepeda next as Top Rank's Todd DuBoef has revealed that this fight is in talks. [@SkySports]
Logged

Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70290 on: May 17, 2022, 06:57:56 pm »
Quote from: Samie on May 17, 2022, 04:16:51 pm
Taylor staying at Light Welter but not giving Catterall a rematch.  >:(

Oh dear. That's him on the shitlist then.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70291 on: Yesterday at 11:24:14 am »
WBC are proposing an 8 man tournament if Fury is true to his word and vacates the title and retires.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70292 on: Yesterday at 11:25:18 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:14 am
WBC are proposing an 8 man tournament if Fury is true to his word and vacates the title and retires.
FFS.  Be a few years before the belts get unified then.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70293 on: Yesterday at 11:27:02 am »
Aye, but a "Super Series" for Heavyweights will be a good thing as you're guaranteed an Undisputed Champion at the end of it. 
Logged

Offline Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70294 on: Yesterday at 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:02 am
Aye, but a "Super Series" for Heavyweights will be a good thing as you're guaranteed an Undisputed Champion at the end of it. 
Well yeah.  But then the chances of either AJ or Usyk being able to enter the tournament and keep hold of their belts all the way through without getting stripped for skipping a mandatory are pretty slim.  It's different when you have 4 champions enter the tournament.

More likely you won't have the AJ/Usyk winner in the tournament and they'll have to spend a couple of years slapping Latvians around until they can finally get a unification fight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70295 on: Today at 03:29:20 pm »
Tonight's fight card from Edwardo with Buatsi v Richards being the main event.  :wave

Logged

Offline ToneLa

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70296 on: Today at 03:33:18 pm »
Quote from: Linudden on May 13, 2022, 11:56:26 am
Not that I've ever watched boxing but Amir Khan retiring makes me feel old even at 31 remembering reading about him back during the Athens games :o

What threads are you actually positive about
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70297 on: Today at 04:40:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:29:20 pm
Tonight's fight card from Edwardo with Buatsi v Richards being the main event.  :wave


I was going to ask when Babic would take the hint and drop to Cruiser; then it transpires that his opponent IS a career CW.

I also see that Victor Ortiz is still fighting! I thought he had retired. Up against some journeyman tonight.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:45:40 pm by 1892tillforever »
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70298 on: Today at 09:58:49 pm »
Edwardo serving up another piss poor undercard.  :D
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70299 on: Today at 11:05:18 pm »
Buatsi's timing looks off in this fight currently.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70300 on: Today at 11:17:14 pm »
59-55 Buatsi for me through 6
Logged

Offline Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70301 on: Today at 11:18:08 pm »
Yeah I have Buatsi slightly in front too. Richards is a tough nut to crack.
Logged
