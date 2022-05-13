Fair play to the both of them. We all knew it was a final cash out, but these fighters are made of something else and as far as I'm concerned they both earned their cash out. Khan was never boring, his resume is actually very good when you look at it and his fights often were exciting. Brook perhaps didn't go as far as we once thought but he had some big fights, he stepped up to fight GGG and then was beaten down in the end by Errol Spence Jr but he had the balls to take those fights and his career is one to be proud of.



Don't come back lads, keep your money and live the good life.