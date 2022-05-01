Well fuck me, what a night of fights that was!



Stevenson touted as the next Mayweather and that could be right, he looked huge at the weight too, Floyd has the shoulder roll and Shakur has the right hand jab / range finder, it was in Valdezs face from the first minute to the last. The best chance of someone beating him is to get on the inside with angles and youd have probably said Valdez before the fight had the style like that to beat him but fuck no, was a masterclass



Beefy was brilliant, took some to give some and got the job done very impressively, Vargas had never been stopped and thats fighting Tim Bradley, Broner, Manny and Mikey Garcia and whilst he looks like he is on the slide, he is still that bit younger than Liam too



As for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, what an unbelievable performance from both fighters, I dont want to say women or it was the best womens fight of the year, it was one of the best fights ever. That tenth round left me with goosebumps!



I hate to agree with the clown that is Jake Paul but that was Gatti-Ward and whilst I would love to see the rematch, there is only so many of them you can do, I thought Bellew was right when he said Katie should retire on top