Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:40:17 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 04:37:32 am
If it was 3 minute rounds then that fight is a lot less brutal. Brilliant advert for the sport as a whole, never mind just the women.

Absolutely great fight , hope it comes back home to Croke park and 80,000 would sell out no bother

Deserves a much bigger pay day than tonights purse
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:42:00 am
Quote from: rocco on May  1, 2022, 04:33:13 am
Looking forward to Stevenson v Valdez

Tonight decides whether Shakur is the real deal or not
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:48:35 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 04:42:00 am
Tonight decides whether Shakur is the real deal or not

Think Valdez could do this even at 6/1.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:50:46 am
Quote from: rocco on May  1, 2022, 04:48:35 am
Think Valdez could do this even at 6/1.

No Mexican should ever be 6/1  :D
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:51:11 am
DAZN commentary was a joke I thought. Especially the first few rounds, they were like Serranos hype team.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:51:12 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 04:50:46 am
No Mexican should ever be 6/1  :D

True ;)
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 04:55:47 am
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2022, 04:51:11 am
DAZN commentary was a joke I thought. Especially the first few rounds, they were like Serranos hype team.

Absolutely were. Not sure who the tit was that had Serrano 5 or 6 up. Was never that far out.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 05:08:04 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 04:55:47 am
Absolutely were. Not sure who the tit was that had Serrano 5 or 6 up. Was never that far out.

There were a few times where they praised a missed swing from Serrano but then ignored a clean 1-2 from Taylor.

Probably a few people who think Serrano was robbed because they took the commentary at face value.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 05:26:36 am
Quote from: Peabee on May  1, 2022, 05:08:04 am
There were a few times where they praised a missed swing from Serrano but then ignored a clean 1-2 from Taylor.

Probably a few people who think Serrano was robbed because they took the commentary at face value.

I think my missus was one of them. She didn't give Katie a chance after the 4th. Not sure how she heard the commentary over me though  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 05:41:20 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on May  1, 2022, 04:42:00 am
Tonight decides whether Shakur is the real deal or not

I guess he's answered that. No need for the ballbaggery at the end though.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 05:43:36 am
Very dominant performance by Stevenson , excellent defensively.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 06:28:45 am
I think Serrano Taylor Will go on to become a brilliant trilogy. Cant wait for the rematch. They would sell out wembley and give a proper performance. Not the money spinning all hype one sided rubbish of fury vs Dillion Shyte .
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 06:32:43 am
Quote from: The North Bank on May  1, 2022, 06:28:45 am
I think Serrano Taylor Will go on to become a brilliant trilogy. Cant wait for the rematch. They would sell out wembley and give a proper performance. Not the money spinning all hype one sided rubbish of fury vs Dillion Shyte .

Fuck Wembley. Why would anyone consider having it there?
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 07:28:27 am
Quote from: The North Bank on May  1, 2022, 06:28:45 am
I think Serrano Taylor Will go on to become a brilliant trilogy. Cant wait for the rematch. They would sell out wembley and give a proper performance. Not the money spinning all hype one sided rubbish of fury vs Dillion Shyte.

Stuff Wembley. If someone like Garth Brooks can sell 400k tickets at Croke Park then someone can reconfigure the Papal Cross altar/stage in the Phoenix Park for the rematch.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 08:01:36 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on May  1, 2022, 07:28:27 am
Stuff Wembley. If someone like Garth Brooks can sell 400k tickets at Croke Park then someone can reconfigure the Papal Cross altar/stage in the Phoenix Park for the rematch.

Yes just reading up on the rematch, seems Croke park is where its heading. Mohammed Ali fought there.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 10:03:52 am
Well fuck me, what a night of fights that was!

Stevenson touted as the next Mayweather and that could be right, he looked huge at the weight too, Floyd has the shoulder roll and Shakur has the right hand jab / range finder, it was in Valdezs face from the first minute to the last. The best chance of someone beating him is to get on the inside with angles and youd have probably said Valdez before the fight had the style like that to beat him but fuck no, was a masterclass

Beefy was brilliant, took some to give some and got the job done very impressively, Vargas had never been stopped and thats fighting Tim Bradley, Broner, Manny and Mikey Garcia and whilst he looks like he is on the slide, he is still that bit younger than Liam too

As for Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano, what an unbelievable performance from both fighters, I dont want to say women or it was the best womens fight of the year, it was one of the best fights ever. That tenth round left me with goosebumps!

I hate to agree with the clown that is Jake Paul but that was Gatti-Ward and whilst I would love to see the rematch, there is only so many of them you can do, I thought Bellew was right when he said Katie should retire on top
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 11:08:38 am
Quote from: 7777 on May  1, 2022, 10:03:52 am
Stevenson touted as the next Mayweather and that could be right, he looked huge at the weight too, Floyd has the shoulder roll and Shakur has the right hand jab / range finder, it was in Valdezs face from the first minute to the last. The best chance of someone beating him is to get on the inside with angles and youd have probably said Valdez before the fight had the style like that to beat him but fuck no, was a masterclass
This was the only fight I got round to watching so far and the first time I've really paid attention to Stevenson. He's definitely the real deal and that jab is a pain in the arse, reminds me of Lewis a bit the way he uses it to set up the left.

Talk is he steps up to 135lbs now though and that's a bastard of a division right now.
Re: Boxing thread
May 1, 2022, 02:01:57 pm
Stevenson looks good at Super Feather but that lad say's he want's to keep moving up and as always evrey fighter has their limit. He might be a get upto be a good Light Welter but anything beyond that and we're in serious danger territory with him.






Also Barney is a purple dildo head dinosaur twat.
Re: Boxing thread
May 3, 2022, 12:25:19 am
Teofimo Lopez saying he want's Josh Taylor next.
Re: Boxing thread
May 5, 2022, 05:10:55 pm
Canelo v Bivol this weekend lads.  I mean only thing going for Bivol is that he's a legit Light Heavy albeit a pretty crap one.
Re: Boxing thread
May 5, 2022, 05:12:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on May  5, 2022, 05:10:55 pm
Canelo v Bivol this weekend lads.  I mean only thing going for Bivol is that he's a legit Light Heavy albeit a pretty crap one.

Bivol pretty crap? Come on bro, you don't believe that. Bivol is legit and gonna give Canelo all he can handle
Re: Boxing thread
May 5, 2022, 07:32:24 pm
I think I might bother watching a Canelo fight for once.

Still expect him to win handily but it will be the first time he's fought someone with their own ambitions for a while.
Re: Boxing thread
May 5, 2022, 07:34:38 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on May  5, 2022, 05:12:22 pm
Bivol pretty crap? Come on bro, you don't believe that. Bivol is legit and gonna give Canelo all he can handle

He is a solid fighter, just not a spectacular one. Which is what will be required to beat this current version of Canelo.

Like I said what he has going for him is that he's a legit Light Heavy so if he catches ginger we'll see how he takes a punch off a 175lber who isn't way past his best like Kovalev was.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 03:25:05 am
Is Canelo going the distance? Never heard of this Bivol lad
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:24:42 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:25:05 am
Is Canelo going the distance? Never heard of this Bivol lad

I'd say so mate, lot of skill has Bivol. Wouldn't surprise me if it was a GGG 1 style draw. I'd be surprised if Canelo gets the KO this time around but it wouldn't be the first time the ginger lad  has surprised me.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:55:57 am
Bivol gonna win this. Dude is a unit and I see danger signs for canelo already
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:58:21 am
Any streams lads?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 04:59:41 am
Just seeing a Canelo masterclass here so far. Feeling him out early then decide later how he wants to win.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:03:15 am
Good round there for Bivol. Not overawed by the occasion
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 05:05:29 am
Looks a bit disheartened Canelo so far, like in the first GGG fight, a lot of what he's throwing not going to plan and it seems to unsettle him. Too early to say for sure but could be a classic this
