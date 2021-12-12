« previous next »
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70160 on: Today at 03:20:10 am »
I think Serrano will win. If we get through the national anthems.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70161 on: Today at 03:24:12 am »
What the fuck is Paul walking out behind Serrano for? It's her time you prick
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70162 on: Today at 03:24:55 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:20:10 am
I think Serrano will win. If we get through the national anthems.

Based on what? Have you seen many of her fights?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70163 on: Today at 03:27:25 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 03:13:39 am
Staying up all night to watch two women fight. This is going to be epic.

Bit snide and sexist that. Not unexpected from you though.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70164 on: Today at 03:30:43 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:24:55 am
Based on what? Have you seen many of her fights?

Never seen her fight, just listened to the experts, and bet on her.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70165 on: Today at 03:37:21 am »
Katie does look more nervous to be fair
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70166 on: Today at 03:42:17 am »
All square after 2
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70167 on: Today at 03:45:31 am »
Katie for me in round 3. 1 up
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70168 on: Today at 03:50:19 am »

Serrano missing so many punches compared to Taylor.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70169 on: Today at 03:51:17 am »
How the fuck did Katie stay up there  :o
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70170 on: Today at 03:51:37 am »
Not going the distance with another round like that
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70171 on: Today at 03:51:54 am »
Taylors done here
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70172 on: Today at 03:56:40 am »
Serrano is just too good. Boxing on another level right now.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70173 on: Today at 03:57:16 am »
Needs a knockout, and she doesn't have the power to do that
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70174 on: Today at 04:00:22 am »
Serrano 2 up with 2 to play on my unofficial drunken scorecard
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70175 on: Today at 04:00:37 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 03:51:17 am
How the fuck did Katie stay up there  :o

Were those punches all landing or did it just look worse with all the activity and most were missing her? Not sure how Taylor would still be standing.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70176 on: Today at 04:03:26 am »
1 up with 1 to play.  I'm very drunk and biased also  :D
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70177 on: Today at 04:03:54 am »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 04:00:37 am
Were those punches all landing or did it just look worse with all the activity and most were missing her? Not sure how Taylor would still be standing.

A lot landed. Thought she was done
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70178 on: Today at 04:04:23 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:03:26 am
1 up with 1 to play.  I'm very drunk and biased also  :D

Taylor is looking better now. Think Serrano missed loads of those wild punches
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70179 on: Today at 04:06:14 am »
What a fucking fight
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70180 on: Today at 04:07:10 am »
Calling a draw. Neither deserve to lose
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70181 on: Today at 04:08:01 am »
96-96 for me.

What a fight!

One of the best of recent memory.

Scored 4 rounds even and a 10-8 for Serrano in the 5th i think

Whoever wins is worthy
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70182 on: Today at 04:08:09 am »
Wow

Incredible fight !!!
 Round of the year that
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70183 on: Today at 04:08:34 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 04:07:10 am
Calling a draw. Neither deserve to lose

Same. Hopefully a proper boxing payday for a repeat in Dublin
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70184 on: Today at 04:09:25 am »
Can't argue with 1 round either way. Something stupid like 8-2 will piss me off
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70185 on: Today at 04:09:50 am »
Fucking hell. Both just going for it at the end. Neither giving any shit about being hit or cut.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70186 on: Today at 04:10:40 am »
YESSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70187 on: Today at 04:10:49 am »
Taylor for me.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70188 on: Today at 04:11:40 am »
Nice one.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70189 on: Today at 04:13:42 am »
I thought Serrano won but it was very close so not the worst judges decision ever.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70190 on: Today at 04:13:59 am »
Ananda let her off the hook. Should have gone all out and tried stopping her in 6th but she fought like she was the champion. Would back her to get it right if they fight again
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70191 on: Today at 04:14:22 am »
Still switched on enough to adjust the tricolour around her shoulders so its hangs the proper way.

Well in KT.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70192 on: Today at 04:15:15 am »
Suspect if we watched that back, wed see Taylor landed cleaner punches. Serrano was flashy and had that mad round, but Taylor the better boxer.
Online Peabee

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70193 on: Today at 04:17:03 am »
Proper battle anyway. Tough as nails both of them.
Offline The North Bank

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70194 on: Today at 04:19:04 am »
Its those 2 minute rounds, stopped Serranos momentum.
Online rocco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70195 on: Today at 04:27:42 am »
Excellent fight

🇮🇪🇮🇪Love you Katie 🇮🇪🇮🇪
Online exiledintheUSA

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70196 on: Today at 04:30:13 am »
Fantastic fight, fantastic advertisement for the women.  Brilliant.
Online rocco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70197 on: Today at 04:31:49 am »
Talk off Stepping  straight up to 3 mins seems a big mistake imo
Online rocco

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70198 on: Today at 04:33:13 am »
Looking forward to Stevenson v Valdez
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70199 on: Today at 04:37:32 am »
Quote from: rocco on Today at 04:31:49 am
Talk off Stepping  straight up to 3 mins seems a big mistake imo

If it was 3 minute rounds then that fight is a lot less brutal. Brilliant advert for the sport as a whole, never mind just the women.
