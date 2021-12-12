Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I think Serrano will win. If we get through the national anthems.
Staying up all night to watch two women fight. This is going to be epic.
Based on what? Have you seen many of her fights?
How the fuck did Katie stay up there
Were those punches all landing or did it just look worse with all the activity and most were missing her? Not sure how Taylor would still be standing.
1 up with 1 to play. I'm very drunk and biased also
Calling a draw. Neither deserve to lose
Talk off Stepping straight up to 3 mins seems a big mistake imo
Page created in 0.249 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.58]