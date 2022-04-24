The three fights this weekend are actually proper pickems



6 amazing fighters and somehow most of the press attention has been on Eddie Hearn and that daft twat



Fair fucking play to them both but Valdez and Stevenson are fighting at the right time, both undefeated and potential to be a FOTY candidate, Valdez is my current favourite fighter to watch but Stevenson talked about as the next Mayweather so cant wait to see how it pans out



I think Beefy has a tough fight, Vargas hasnt looked the best lately but the judges / MSG crowd might affect the result of this one, Vargas is durable so Liam will probably need a clear UD and / or a knockdown to get the nod



Then the Taylor Serrano fight for all the glory! Literally cant pick them, Serrano more experience and won multiple belts at different weights but Katie has took less punishment in her 20 undefeated fights and I think she might just edge it, again being at MSG might go against her if its not a clear decision as I dont see her stopping Amanda