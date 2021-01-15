That was shite all round!Atmosphere was crap throughout, got picked up slightly on the main event but still shite. We saw all of the undercard which was piss poor. For heavens sake I saw Tommy Fury live.Got chatting to some Irish manc lads who were good sport but fuck me they talk a lot of shite about Man United.We also bumped into Maurico Suliman's entourage. Fuckin' hell you'd think he was the President of a country and not a boxing organisation.As for the main even, Whyte looked like he was out of ideas and gas by round two for heavens sake.