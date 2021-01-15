« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1748 1749 1750 1751 1752 [1753]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3358632 times)

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70080 on: Yesterday at 11:15:55 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm

You need to wind your neck in.

Fordy is Rawks official ring walk time announcer  ;)

What's time's the ring walk Fordy ?

Oops
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,059
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70081 on: Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm »
Quote from: Legs on Yesterday at 11:14:48 pm
He isnt even the best HW who was also at Wembley tonght.
indeed not a patch on Lennox in his prime
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,675
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70082 on: Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 11:16:09 pm
indeed not a patch on Lennox in his prime
That particular mythical match up isn't even competitive IMO.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70083 on: Yesterday at 11:25:11 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
That particular mythical match up isn't even competitive IMO.

It is ridiculously difficult to evaluate Heavyweights from different eras. I would imagine Fury would cause any past heavyweight problems just because of his height and mobility.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70084 on: Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:18:27 pm
That particular mythical match up isn't even competitive IMO.

Fury would be a handful for anyone, 6"9 and 19st and decent boxing skills. He'll beat Usyk easily.
Logged

Online John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,309
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70085 on: Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm »
Quote from: marios_moustache on Yesterday at 11:35:43 pm
True say......ridiculous to compare any previous sporting era with another time

Seeing this is a boxing thread........question....could Mike Tyson get close enough to Tyson Fury to knock him out?

I'd put money on a prime Mike Tyson pummelling Fury. Reach and size would mean nothing to Mike Tyson's ability to come inside and his ferocity - in his peak.
Logged

Online William Regal

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 311
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70086 on: Yesterday at 11:50:14 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:02:31 pm
Usyk beats him and probably handily. This is a shocking era. Maybe Fury is the best on show but his fanboys need to cut down on the hyperbole.

Absolute bollocks, Fury is Usyk but 3 stone heavier and 6 inches taller, he decimates usyk in a completely one sided fight and thats  no slight on usyk because he is a great talent, the only thing the Fury haters have to say now is how bad the heavyweight division is, its a bit like a Tory voter now saying how all politicians are the same, its bollocks, Fury head to head would be a nightmare for any fighter in heavyweight history, too big, too adaptable, too much stamina, too much balls in adversity.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,008
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70087 on: Yesterday at 11:52:52 pm »
Usyk can won but I'd favour Fury. He is not a big for nothing
Logged

Offline dikwad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 713
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70088 on: Today at 12:08:56 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
I'd put money on a prime Mike Tyson pummelling Fury. Reach and size would mean nothing to Mike Tyson's ability to come inside and his ferocity - in his peak.

Mike Tysons prime lasted about 2 years
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70089 on: Today at 12:21:48 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
I'd put money on a prime Mike Tyson pummelling Fury. Reach and size would mean nothing to Mike Tyson's ability to come inside and his ferocity - in his peak.

The difference with Fury is that usually fighters with a height advantage don't move well. Fury is 6ft 9 but moves like someone who is 5ft 9.

 
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,994
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70090 on: Today at 12:26:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 11:42:31 pm
I'd put money on a prime Mike Tyson pummelling Fury. Reach and size would mean nothing to Mike Tyson's ability to come inside and his ferocity - in his peak.
Id just like to say I think Mike Tyson prime was an absolute animal, but;

A) Fury probably wouldnt let him get close with his reach advantage.
B) Fury can take a good punch so would likely get up again.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,160
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70091 on: Today at 12:35:41 am »
That was shite all round!

Atmosphere was crap throughout, got picked up slightly on the main event but still shite. We saw all of the undercard which was piss poor.  For heavens sake I saw Tommy Fury live.

Got chatting to some Irish manc lads who were good sport but fuck me they talk a lot of shite about Man United.  ;D

We also bumped into Maurico Suliman's entourage. Fuckin' hell you'd think he was the President of a country and not a boxing organisation.  ;D

As for the main even, Whyte looked like he was out of ideas and gas by round two for heavens sake.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70092 on: Today at 12:44:03 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:41 am
That was shite all round!

Atmosphere was crap throughout, got picked up slightly on the main event but still shite. We saw all of the undercard which was piss poor.  For heavens sake I saw Tommy Fury live.

Got chatting to some Irish manc lads who were good sport but fuck me they talk a lot of shite about Man United.  ;D

We also bumped into Maurico Suliman's entourage. Fuckin' hell you'd think he was the President of a country and not a boxing organisation.  ;D

As for the main even, Whyte looked like he was out of ideas and gas by round two for heavens sake.

Wouldn't know mate.

Missed the entire card because some selfish prick decided to go the fight instead of providing his usual excellent links.  ;D
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,061
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70093 on: Today at 12:54:27 am »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:35:41 am
Atmosphere was crap throughout, got picked up slightly on the main event but still shite. We saw all of the undercard which was piss poor.  For heavens sake I saw Tommy Fury live.
Commented earlier that the atmosphere was absolutely shite. For a big stadium fight, we shouldn't be able to hear some random person in the crowd screaming "you big dosser"
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,746
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #70094 on: Today at 01:01:08 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 12:54:27 am
Commented earlier that the atmosphere was absolutely shite. For a big stadium fight, we shouldn't be able to hear some random person in the crowd screaming "you big dosser"

It wasn't a big stadium fight though.

It was just a mandatory. That happened despite Whyte being horribly exposed by a way over the top Povetkin.

Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10
Pages: 1 ... 1748 1749 1750 1751 1752 [1753]   Go Up
« previous next »
 