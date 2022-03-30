He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.







I think fighters need to have a certain kind of unnatural self belief else they wouldn't do it. I don't think you see it that often that someone wins on a bad decision and then says publicly that they lost.Think Canelo said that the CJ Ross card was wrong when he fought Mayweather, but he lost that fight anyway. I think John and Peter Fury both said that McDermott was robbed but I don't remember Tyson saying anything. Leonard might have admitted he lost to Hearns in their rematch maybe.