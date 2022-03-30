« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
March 30, 2022, 10:17:24 pm
Quote
Naoya Inoue will rematch Nonito Donaire in a WBA, WBC & IBF Bantamweight world title unification on June 7th in Japan.
Re: Boxing thread
March 30, 2022, 11:18:26 pm
Quote from: Alf on March 27, 2022, 12:31:30 pm
I enjoyed the Warrington fight. Martinez has a lot of heart, not sure if the first cut was caused by a clash of heads & did wonder if Josh would gas out & Kiko would take him out eventually like he did with Galahad. Would love to see Leigh Wood fight Warrington, think that would be a proper scrap. As for a rematch with Lara, I think that's all wrong for Josh.

Thought Warrington was very lucky, was warned repeatedly starting first round about something I've heard referred to as "crowbarring". Use of the head/shoulder/elbow to simultaneously split the guard and land a shot already thrown. It's a rather underhand technique notably used by the usually more rangey fighter. In retrospect the ref should have called it a no contest after that headclash cut over kikos left eye, you cant swing your head round like a wrecking ball, theres rules. Dont like em, dont box.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:24:57 am
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 10:50:17 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:57 am
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D


I think fighters need to have a certain kind of unnatural self belief else they wouldn't do it.  I don't think you see it that often that someone wins on a bad decision and then says publicly that they lost.

Think Canelo said that the CJ Ross card was wrong when he fought Mayweather, but he lost that fight anyway.  I think John and Peter Fury both said that McDermott was robbed but I don't remember Tyson saying anything.  Leonard might have admitted he lost to Hearns in their rematch maybe.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:34:36 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:24:57 am
He says he re-watched the fight and he still thinks he's won.   ;D



Making himself looking a prick.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:55:01 pm
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 10:50:17 am
I think fighters need to have a certain kind of unnatural self belief else they wouldn't do it.  I don't think you see it that often that someone wins on a bad decision and then says publicly that they lost.

Think Canelo said that the CJ Ross card was wrong when he fought Mayweather, but he lost that fight anyway.  I think John and Peter Fury both said that McDermott was robbed but I don't remember Tyson saying anything.  Leonard might have admitted he lost to Hearns in their rematch maybe.

I agree with your overall point mate but this was such a bad screwjob he's better off saying nothing.  Even his ma wouldn't believe he beat Jack on that night.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:02:46 pm
Not the first elite fighter to get a gift and wont be the last
