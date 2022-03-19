Eddie Hall in this fight:
Edwardo saying Usyk v Joshua 2 likely to be rescheduled for June. Also he's made an offer to Al Haymon to set up Ruiz v Chisora.
Zero chance. It's not a guarantee that we see Usyk in the ring again much as I hate to say it.
Jarrell Miller's drugs ban will end on June 16th and he will be eligible for a boxing license once again.[@BoxingScene]
This sport just continues to fuck up again and again.
Ebanie Bridges now World Champion. Done a fantastic job of promoting herself & shown a lot of dedication during the pandemic.
She probably did win that fight but one judge had it 9-1 which was another joke.I guess as long as the right result is achieved its all good but that is far too wide.
I think Warrington is finished, ive bet on the other lad , good odds.
Even though i bet on him, i want him to quit, dont kill yourself over my 20 quid lad. Hes getting battered, both eyes bleeding, just throw the towel in.
