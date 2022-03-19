« previous next »
Boxing thread

Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69760 on: March 19, 2022, 10:39:22 pm
Uppercut Eddie sounds like a shit nickname.  ;D
SouthDerryLaggo

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,253
  Enjoy these times
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69761 on: March 19, 2022, 10:44:46 pm
anyone ever play the old fight night games where you have the haymaker button. That was Eddie hall the whole fight
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,608
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69762 on: March 20, 2022, 12:54:41 am
Shouldn't this be in the circus boxing thread? 😛 Either guy would be in Wilders top 5 opponents 😀
Lawnmowerman

  Got married to Pique in April. Shakira isn't happy.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 31,231
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69763 on: March 20, 2022, 08:49:41 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on March 19, 2022, 10:27:37 pm
Eddie Hall in this fight:
;D unique crab esque stance

Quite enjoyed it. Couple of knockdowns. No hugging or grabbing bollix either which i thought it could lead to by round two. Decent compared to all that other celebrity shite out there and two guys who are actual competitors who dislike each other sorting it out with their dukes up.
Alf

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69764 on: March 20, 2022, 11:17:11 am
Been reading Jack Catterall is no 3 in the new WBO rankings with Teofimo Lopez as number 2. Makes no sense if their both coming off a loss particularly the manner of the Taylor fight & with Catterall being their mandatory beforehand. Expect similar jiggery-pokery with the WBA elevating Tank Davis also for a bigger sanctioning fee.
Crosby Nick

  is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 94,710
  Poultry in Motion
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69765 on: March 20, 2022, 09:14:11 pm
Hagler v Hearns from 1985 on Sky 407 at the moment. Just had the crazy first round. :D
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69766 on: March 21, 2022, 05:33:47 pm
Edwardo saying Usyk v Joshua 2 likely to be rescheduled for June.

Also he's made an offer to Al Haymon to set up Ruiz v Chisora.
Clayton Bigsby

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,964
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69767 on: March 21, 2022, 05:56:20 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 21, 2022, 05:33:47 pm
Edwardo saying Usyk v Joshua 2 likely to be rescheduled for June.

Also he's made an offer to Al Haymon to set up Ruiz v Chisora.

No way would he be ready for June
Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 5,010
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69768 on: March 21, 2022, 11:11:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 21, 2022, 05:33:47 pm
Edwardo saying Usyk v Joshua 2 likely to be rescheduled for June.

Also he's made an offer to Al Haymon to set up Ruiz v Chisora.
Zero chance. It's not a guarantee that we see Usyk in the ring again much as I hate to say it.
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,608
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69769 on: March 23, 2022, 08:17:46 pm
Quote from: Lusty on March 21, 2022, 11:11:50 pm
Zero chance. It's not a guarantee that we see Usyk in the ring again much as I hate to say it.
Apparently he is about to go to Poland to start training so we'll see
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69770 on: March 24, 2022, 11:48:48 pm
 ;D

This sport just continues to fuck up again and again.

Quote
Jarrell Miller's drugs ban will end on June 16th and he will be eligible for a boxing license once again.[@BoxingScene]
1892tillforever

  "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 10,608
  Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69771 on: Yesterday at 02:50:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on March 24, 2022, 11:48:48 pm
;D

This sport just continues to fuck up again and again.
Captain Green Piss will probably be about 25 stone when he comes back and get flattened by the first half-decent opponent he faces.
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69772 on: Yesterday at 06:00:23 pm
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69773 on: Yesterday at 11:11:52 pm
Warrington v Martinez tomorrow night lads. IBF Featherweight title on the line.  :wave
gramck24

  Tryathlete
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 3,776
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69774 on: Today at 10:26:14 pm
Any links for the Warrington fight?
Alf

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69775 on: Today at 10:36:59 pm
Ebanie Bridges now World Champion. Done a fantastic job of promoting herself & shown a lot of dedication during the pandemic.
marios_moustache

  Anny Roader
  Posts: 404
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69776 on: Today at 10:37:01 pm
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69777 on: Today at 10:37:50 pm
Warrington should win if he's got anything left in the tank at this weight.
Legs

  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 1,654
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69778 on: Today at 10:40:15 pm
Quote from: Alf on Today at 10:36:59 pm
Ebanie Bridges now World Champion. Done a fantastic job of promoting herself & shown a lot of dedication during the pandemic.

She probably did win that fight but one judge had it 9-1 which was another joke.

I guess as long as the right result is achieved its all good but that is far too wide.
Alf

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69779 on: Today at 10:54:23 pm
Quote from: Legs on Today at 10:40:15 pm
She probably did win that fight but one judge had it 9-1 which was another joke.

I guess as long as the right result is achieved its all good but that is far too wide.

Agreed, it was more of a 6-4 than a 9-1. I felt it could have gone either way on the scorecard.
The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,830
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69780 on: Today at 10:56:20 pm
I think Warrington is finished, ive bet on the other lad , good odds.
Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69781 on: Today at 10:58:39 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:56:20 pm
I think Warrington is finished, ive bet on the other lad , good odds.

Mate, you'd bet against your own ma if it meant you got good odds.
Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,533
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69782 on: Today at 11:01:44 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:56:20 pm
I think Warrington is finished, ive bet on the other lad , good odds.
Martinez looks fucked
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Samie

  The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 49,873
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69783 on: Today at 11:02:20 pm
MArtinez looks down and out already.  ;D
Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,533
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69784 on: Today at 11:03:04 pm
Cracking right hand
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Alf

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,272
  Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69785 on: Today at 11:07:09 pm
Be amazed if this goes the distance.
Wabaloolah

  Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 16,533
  Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69786 on: Today at 11:15:29 pm
Warrington is going to get a point deducted if he isn't careful, leading with the head and shoulder
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

The North Bank

  Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  Posts: 14,830
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #69787 on: Today at 11:17:05 pm
Even though i bet on him, i want him to quit, dont kill yourself over my 20 quid lad. Hes getting battered, both eyes bleeding, just throw the towel in.
Legs

  
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69788 on: Today at 11:20:13 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 11:17:05 pm
Even though i bet on him, i want him to quit, dont kill yourself over my 20 quid lad. Hes getting battered, both eyes bleeding, just throw the towel in.

He was getting beat easily against Galahad then he knocked him out.

He is losing easily but it just takes one big punch and you are quids in.
Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,533
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69789 on: Today at 11:26:29 pm »
Deserved that, absolutely battered him
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,349
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69790 on: Today at 11:27:10 pm »
good fight that
Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,830
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69791 on: Today at 11:27:39 pm »
Should never bet on Martinez, theres a reason he plays for Aston Villa.
Online jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,564
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69792 on: Today at 11:28:21 pm »
Warrington caused most of that damage with his head.
Battered him though to be fair.
Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 1,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69793 on: Today at 11:28:49 pm »
Martinez didnt roll over you have to respect that he kept going.

That headclash didnt help him in first round but he has had a good career probably should quit now.
Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 16,964
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69794 on: Today at 11:32:43 pm »
He uses his head with impunity. Can't wait till he fights a fresher fighter and gets battered again. Lara will smash him again
