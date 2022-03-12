« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1739 1740 1741 1742 1743 [1744]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3321868 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,938
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69720 on: March 12, 2022, 11:56:49 pm »
Seen it again. Still not convinced a punch done the damage
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69721 on: March 12, 2022, 11:57:15 pm »
That was a great fight and respect to Leigh Wood how he has reacted.

Hopefully Conlon is fine.

Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,659
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69722 on: March 13, 2022, 12:00:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2022, 11:56:49 pm
Seen it again. Still not convinced a punch done the damage

Maybe when he smashed his head off the canvas at the end of the 11th? Just a really weird ending.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,159
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69723 on: March 13, 2022, 12:02:37 am »
For about the last 30 seconds of the fight he was gone.

I really hope hes ok

It reminds me of the Eubank - Watson fight
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69724 on: March 13, 2022, 12:03:30 am »
Quote from: FlashGordon on March 13, 2022, 12:00:22 am
Maybe when he smashed his head off the canvas at the end of the 11th? Just a really weird ending.

Didnt Conlon step up in weight ?

Punches are obviously harder the further up you go
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69725 on: March 13, 2022, 12:03:45 am »
Great fight that.

Hope Conlon is ok
Logged

Online Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,257
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69726 on: March 13, 2022, 12:07:42 am »
Quote from: MBL? on March 12, 2022, 11:49:34 pm
What do you expect from the English?
Am I missing something here or are you just being a gobshite?
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69727 on: March 13, 2022, 12:17:06 am »
scary stuff that. Watched the replay over and over and it looks like he just crumbles without really being hit. He looked fucked from rd7/8 on. But the way he went down was scary, like Michael Watson
Logged
YNWA

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69728 on: March 13, 2022, 12:20:22 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March 12, 2022, 11:44:51 pm
Fucking disgusting from the rats in the crowd. Scumbags
What happened here?
Logged
YNWA

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,938
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69729 on: March 13, 2022, 12:21:14 am »
Just seen a ringside angle. Could well be the final right that does the damage

https://twitter.com/TheCombatCorner/status/1502797490139148292?t=wltJug9AqZkegbcI7BMMIQ&s=19
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,938
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69730 on: March 13, 2022, 12:21:39 am »
 
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on March 13, 2022, 12:20:22 am
What happened here?

Rats in the crowd booing when Conlan was being seen to by the medics, and Wood and his team having to try to tell them to wind their neck in

He's at hospital, conscious and stable. Good news.
« Last Edit: March 13, 2022, 12:24:36 am by Barneylfc∗ »
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,732
  • Truthiness
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69731 on: March 13, 2022, 12:23:40 am »
Frank Smith, Matchroom:
Michael Conlan arrived at hospital, conscious and stable 🙏
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online TipTopKop

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,553
  • Call Meeeeeee The Splund
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69732 on: March 13, 2022, 12:31:39 am »
Quote from: gjr1 on March 13, 2022, 12:02:37 am
For about the last 30 seconds of the fight he was gone.

I really hope hes ok

It reminds me of the Eubank - Watson fight
Is what I thought as well, looked gassed and I think that's what did it as opposed to a proper KO punch.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,789
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69733 on: March 13, 2022, 12:33:39 am »
Medical protocols have got 10x better since then but I get what you mean mate.
Logged

Offline SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,217
  • Enjoy these times
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69734 on: March 13, 2022, 12:33:48 am »
The other angle, looks like a decent straight right that done him. Actually relieved at that to be honest
Logged
YNWA

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,261
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69735 on: March 13, 2022, 01:47:25 am »
Wishing Mick Conlan a speedy recovery, was watching the fight on my phone the rattler home from Brighton. Cracking fight, just hope he's ok.
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69736 on: March 13, 2022, 09:28:01 am »
The good news is Conlon seems to be ok he is even joking about a rematch.

He was in control up to the 9th then Wood seemed to be getting the better of the exchanges.

A lot people predictions seemed to be spot on that Conlon bosses first half then Wood comes back later.

It was an exciting fight and all it takes is one shot to change a fight.

Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69737 on: March 13, 2022, 12:48:45 pm »
He should get a rematch but should regroup first.
Logged

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,659
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69738 on: March 13, 2022, 01:10:22 pm »
Absolutely delighted to wake up to the news this morning that he is ok. Cracking fight, would definitely tune in a for a rematch.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,631
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69739 on: March 13, 2022, 01:40:26 pm »
You would defo watch a rematch and it would sell too.

Wood is likely to want Martinez/Warrington next which will be easy to make.

I know Conlon started a few weights lower early on in his career would he drop down in weight.

I cant see him going in with anyone like Wood next fight that was a serious knockout.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,789
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69740 on: March 16, 2022, 03:52:55 pm »
Undisputed title rematch announced.

Quote
Jermell Charlo will rematch Brian Castano for the undisputed WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO Super-Welterweight titles on May 14th in LA.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69741 on: March 17, 2022, 12:44:34 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on March 13, 2022, 12:48:45 pm
He should get a rematch but should regroup first.

Wood saying why should he get a rematch - Conlon got more money for the fight on Saturday even as the challenger!!
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,692
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69742 on: March 17, 2022, 01:22:44 pm »
Quote from: stewil007 on March 17, 2022, 12:44:34 pm
Wood saying why should he get a rematch - Conlon got more money for the fight on Saturday even as the challenger!!

Knows he was lucky to win then.
Logged

Offline stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,635
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69743 on: March 17, 2022, 02:04:55 pm »
Quote from: Fordy on March 17, 2022, 01:22:44 pm
Knows he was lucky to win then.

Maybe so, but its not on him to prove something until he loses....there's nothing for him to gain is there?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,789
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69744 on: March 17, 2022, 11:18:17 pm »
Warren saying they've contacted Eddie and AJ to see if a fight with Joe Joyce can be made.  ;D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,600
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69745 on: Yesterday at 01:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2022, 11:18:17 pm
Warren saying they've contacted Eddie and AJ to see if a fight with Joe Joyce can be made.  ;D
No one wants to face THE JUGGERNAUT!

Dubois also calling out Joshua, saying he would definitely win. Maybe beat someone better than Nathan fucking Gorman before making such claims eh? ::)
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,261
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69746 on: Today at 08:26:15 pm »
https://www.segi.tv/thorvseddie

The mountain Vs Eddie Hall happening tonight
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1739 1740 1741 1742 1743 [1744]   Go Up
« previous next »
 