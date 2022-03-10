Wilder can flatten AJ though. Why we acting like it's a foregone conclusion. Usyk wobbled and almost stopped him and he wasn't stopping the top guys at cruiser



Yes, he can do so in theory, and if Joshua is careless like he was versus Ruiz. What Wilder will NOT do is catch Joshua with a well-disguised counter or a dizzying combination. Wilder also has a terrible, almost non-existent jab so if that fight were to take place, I would imagine it will go like Lusty has said. Joshua will box behind the jab and play it very safe. Meanwhile, Wilder will walk towards him like a dummy with his left hand low and his right hand ready for the windmill. He might catch Joshua with one of those haymakers but it is far, far more likely he gets the head jabbed off him and stopped mid rounds.Btw, no love for chocolatito from last weekend eitherHandled a dangerous opponent easily. The best fighter of the last 10+ years for my money in terms of achievements and overall ability, but gets forgotten since few people care to watch the little guys (despite often producing incredible fights).