Boxing thread

Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
March 10, 2022, 10:23:32 pm
Samie on March 10, 2022, 09:47:42 pm
Look's like Usyk v Joshua 2 is off for now.

Not a big surprise surely. And not really that important in the scheme of things. Hope we get to Usyk (and Loma) fight again one day.

Wilder is busy with his lawyers getting the restraining order written up.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:55:16 am
Not a big surprise surely. And not really that important in the scheme of things. Hope we get to Usyk (and Loma) fight again one day.

Wilder is busy with his lawyers getting the restraining order written up.
I saw mugs on Facebook (yeah I know) claiming that Wilder is the second best heavyweight  :lmao :lmao :lmao

To quote Roger Mayweather "They don't know shit about boxing." IF that fight happens and it is a BIG if, Joshua just needs to avoid doing anything dumb and he'll flatten Wilder.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:08:10 am
Wilder can flatten AJ though. Why we acting like it's a foregone conclusion. Usyk wobbled and almost stopped him and he wasn't stopping the top guys at cruiser
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:33:12 am
Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:08:10 am
Wilder can flatten AJ though. Why we acting like it's a foregone conclusion. Usyk wobbled and almost stopped him and he wasn't stopping the top guys at cruiser
Wilder can flatten anyone.  He basically knocked out Fury with his great big stegasaurus head.  But we'll get the boring version of AJ who will just stand in the middle of the ring and do the basics and unless she hangs his chin out there (unlikely) or gasses out (aka does something dumb) I don't really see how Wilder gets to him.

Also we don't know if this hand injury is genuine or not, and if it is then Wilder has got basically zero attributes to trouble anyone.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:26:38 pm
Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 11:08:10 am
Wilder can flatten AJ though. Why we acting like it's a foregone conclusion. Usyk wobbled and almost stopped him and he wasn't stopping the top guys at cruiser
Yes, he can do so in theory, and if Joshua is careless like he was versus Ruiz. What Wilder will NOT do is catch Joshua with a well-disguised counter or a dizzying combination. Wilder also has a terrible, almost non-existent jab so if that fight were to take place, I would imagine it will go like Lusty has said. Joshua will box behind the jab and play it very safe. Meanwhile, Wilder will walk towards him like a dummy with his left hand low and his right hand ready for the windmill. He might catch Joshua with one of those haymakers but it is far, far more likely he gets the head jabbed off him and stopped mid rounds.

Btw, no love for chocolatito from last weekend either  :( Handled a dangerous opponent easily. The best fighter of the last 10+ years for my money in terms of achievements and overall ability, but gets forgotten since few people care to watch the little guys (despite often producing incredible fights).
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:28:20 pm
Joe Joyce is the other candidate to face AJ lads.  ;D
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:32:05 pm
Samie on Yesterday at 02:28:20 pm
Joe Joyce is the other candidate to face AJ lads.  ;D
Do NOT adjust your television sets, you have not accidentally pressed the slowdown button on your remote  ;D

It isn't a fight one would expect Joyce to win; though he is durable and IF he survives long enough, he could prey on Joshua's questionable stamina. However, I'd imagine he would get pummelled. I'd still back Joyce over Wilder mind  :lickin
Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:41:32 pm
Samie on Yesterday at 02:28:20 pm
Joe Joyce is the other candidate to face AJ lads.  ;D
I don't know what to think about Joe Joyce.  To my eyes he looks like a big stiff robot but he keeps winning doesn't he?

Think Joshua is on a different level to him but I've been wrong about Joyce every bloody time.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:44:55 pm
Lusty on Yesterday at 02:41:32 pm
I don't know what to think about Joe Joyce.  To my eyes he looks like a big stiff robot but he keeps winning doesn't he?

Think Joshua is on a different level to him but I've been wrong about Joyce every bloody time.
He gets hit far too often by fighters with less hand speed and power than Joshua. Unless he has Oliver McCall levels of punch resistance (or learns the basics of head movement), he's getting taken out sooner or later in a fight with Joshua.
Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:12:13 pm
Joshua batters him and if Wilder's hands are right he would 1 shot him. You simply cant take that many headshots against these guys
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 05:46:34 pm
This is disrespectful to the Juggernaut lads.
1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:50:49 pm
Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 04:12:13 pm
Joshua batters him and if Wilder's hands are right he would 1 shot him. You simply cant take that many headshots against these guys
I think you're overrating Wilder to be honest. He's knocked out a few stiffs recently but also took 8+ rounds to KO Arreola, Molina, Duhaupas, Szpilka and Stiverne went the full 12. None of those guys are much cop defensively yet Windmill took ages to beat them. If Wilder doesn't get him out if there in 5 or 6 he loses. Joyce can easily copy the leaning tactics of Fury and tire wilder out.

Unlike Joshua, Wilder has no jab and doesn't throw effective combos.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:07:14 pm
Any streams for Conlan fight?
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:41:12 pm
Samie

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:17:48 pm
Good bout this. Trading punches.  :D
Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:20:46 pm
Samie on Today at 11:17:48 pm
Good bout this. Trading punches.  :D

Cracking. I've got Conlan up by 3, but I might be biased  :D
gjr1

Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:23:47 pm
Is a great fight.

I think Conlan is up by 2 or 3 but Wood is coming back into it
