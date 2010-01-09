I'm a casual viewer of boxing and i couldn't fathom how Taylor won that - is there anyone out there can could at least give an argument saying that the fight was closer than we viewed it. I know i dont see all the intricicies, so am not privy to how points are scored etc.



Is the fact that a boxer can be out-fought for x number rounds and score 9 each round a fundamental problem? in that it doesn't necessarily score the true reflection of a round??



Not if the other guy scores 10, it's no different in practice from scoring the round 1-0. The difference is that if you make it 10-9, you have a system where you can deduct points for knock downs etc. If someone is getting truly battered but doesn't go down the judges can still score it 10-8 if they want, although can't remember the last time I saw that happen.The real problems are that boxing is quite hard to judge from ringside compared to the TV, especially if there is a strong home favourite because the crowd influence the judges and shots that land on the gloves or just fall short end up getting counted.The other problem is that boxing is bent as fuck