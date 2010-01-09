« previous next »
Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:02:55 pm
Someone needs to lose their job and apologise to Jack for that
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:03:07 pm
And thats with the point taken off Taylor as well or it would have been a majority decision
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:04:16 pm
Shut up taylor. You're chatting utter shite. Fool
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:04:16 pm
He was shite, barely touched the guy, had far fewer punches let alone on target and yet they gave him it? What a waste of time
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
Had it 115-110 and that was giving Taylor everything
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:04:21 pm
Taylor completely deluded

Its almost like he knew he wasnt losing tonight
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:05:20 pm
Pretty sure we'll get a rematch and on this showing Jack has his number.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:06:02 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2022, 11:05:20 pm
Pretty sure we'll get a rematch and on this showing Jack has his number.

Nah, he's getting out of 140.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:07:57 pm
Quote from: y2w902 on February 26, 2022, 11:06:02 pm
Nah, he's getting out of 140.

Probably mate but 147 is a lot more stronger division currently and he will get his arse handed to him if he thinks about fighting like this against them lads.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:08:53 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 26, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
Had it 115-110 and that was giving Taylor everything

me too.

    taylor catterall
1   9   10
2   9   10
3   9   10
4   9   10
5   9   10
6   9   10
7   10   9
8   8   10
9   10   9
10   10   8
11   9   9
12   9   10
      
   110   115
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:09:39 pm
Outside of this fight lads, news is that the 4 main Boxing President's have announced no fight's will be sanctioned inside Russia.

Quote
The WBA, WBC, IBF & WBO have now put out a joint statement announcing that they have all decided not to sanction any fights in Russia. Boxing's four major orgs said: "Just as this war has put a stop of boxing in Ukraine, our organisations will not sanction fights in Russia."
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:10:53 pm
Wow didn't expect that decision!

Catteral looked way better throughout the distance.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:11:30 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 26, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
Had it 115-110 and that was giving Taylor everything

Had mine the exact same, Josh must know as well, if he has any respect he'll give Jack the rematch and agree it's his own chance to make amends
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:13:00 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on February 26, 2022, 11:04:19 pm
Had it 115-110 and that was giving Taylor everything

Seems a lot of us had this, the judges need to explain themselves. I don't think it's corrupt, Just sheer incompetence. Doubt they watched the whole fight
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:15:00 pm
Quote from: Lee-87 on February 26, 2022, 11:13:00 pm
Seems a lot of us had this, the judges need to explain themselves. I don't think it's corrupt, Just sheer incompetence. Doubt they watched the whole fight

Surely the judges were on the take there?
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:15:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2022, 10:18:21 pm
http://md.freestreams-live1.com/box/

Cheers. By the time i switched on it was round 7. Taylor was better in the last few but a lot had Catterall up.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:16:11 pm
Disgraceful decision. Struggling to think of a worst one, but theres probably been one which says a lot.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:16:46 pm
Sky presenter mentioning corruption fucking hell

I think this could be the watershed fight. Hope so anyway

Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:20:46 pm
Quote from: ljycb on February 26, 2022, 11:16:11 pm
Disgraceful decision. Struggling to think of a worst one, but theres probably been one which says a lot.

A Kermit Cintron fight had probably an even worse decision than this screw job.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:23:33 pm
Threw more, landed more, scored a knock down and lost the fight.

How is it possible we see two clear examples of corruption right before our eyes in the same night?
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:25:09 pm
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:28:34 pm
Watching and participating in sports has given me a lot of joy throughout the years. But days like today make me question everything. Didnt think I would see a bigger screw job so quickly after the Everton game today.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:34:28 pm
Quote from: Samie on February 26, 2022, 11:05:20 pm
Pretty sure we'll get a rematch and on this showing Jack has his number.

We wont. He will move up in weight.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:36:27 pm
This was worse than the Jacobs v Ryder call last week

Not sure how you change it really
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:39:08 pm
I said it before and I'll say it again:

Introduce Hawkeye

Have them set up in each corner

Any shot that connects get's fed back into ringside judges so they can see/score it by seeing where punches landed, who's more aggressive etc.

Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:56:07 pm
Only caught the fight on my phone but Catterall won that by a landslide, these dodgy decisions do nothing for the credibility of British boxing and I hope it doesn't deter big fighters coming to the UK.
Re: Boxing thread
February 26, 2022, 11:57:36 pm
Quote from: Alf on February 26, 2022, 11:56:07 pm
Only caught the fight on my phone but Catterall won that by a landslide, these dodgy decisions do nothing for the credibility of British boxing and I hope it doesn't deter big fighters coming to the UK.
It used to be when our fighters went to Italy or Germany that you knew youd never get a decision, but now our judges are more biased than any
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:00:06 am
Whats even worse for me is joshes reaction. We both know youve been beat up and got a very lucky decision. Why not admit it??
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:10:38 am
Quote from: Lee-87 on February 26, 2022, 11:02:55 pm
Someone needs to lose their job and apologise to Jack for that


And give him the million+ he would've earned from the rematch,he won't get one now.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:17:24 am
Not sure why any overseas fighter would come here, even Crawford. Corruption runs through boxing, the government and the Premier League.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:13:07 am
Quote from: duvva on February 26, 2022, 11:57:36 pm
It used to be when our fighters went to Italy or Germany that you knew youd never get a decision, but now our judges are more biased than any

We've got "world leading" corruption  ;)
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:15:28 am
That was an absolute robbery.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:28:56 am
Cards should be submitted at the end of each round so they cant be doctored. My mate tried to argue with me last night that caterall needed to win one of the last two convincingly to take the belt off the champions. Bullshit if the fight was scored fairly throughout they wouldnt have the ability to go back and change earlier scores
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 09:41:43 am
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 09:28:56 am
Cards should be submitted at the end of each round so they cant be doctored. My mate tried to argue with me last night that caterall needed to win one of the last two convincingly to take the belt off the champions. Bullshit if the fight was scored fairly throughout they wouldnt have the ability to go back and change earlier scores
They sometimes publish the score cards (after a controversial decision), be interesting to see them and which rounds they gave to Taylor
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:16:38 pm
Was shocked at the 113-112. Then when the 114-111 was announced, I thought that was a bit more like it, until they gave it to Taylor.

I think the only way to make it fairer is to have more judges. If you have say 10 Judges for big title fights then you reduce the variance and make it much harder for corruption to interfere with the result. 
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 09:36:37 am
Needs an massive overhaul doesnt it? I cant get myself up for it anymore

Boxing has been excluded from the Olympics for shit like this albeit at an amateur level but this wont have helped

Ian John Lewis in particular should have been expired from anything to do with refereeing or judging fucking ages ago

Saturday wasnt just corrupt, it was criminal and by that I mean someone needs to be checking their bank accounts and getting search warrants!

Horrible
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:56:40 pm
I'm a casual viewer of boxing and i couldn't fathom how Taylor won that - is there anyone out there can could at least give an argument saying that the fight was closer than we viewed it.  I know i dont see all the intricicies, so am not privy to how points are scored etc.

Is the fact that a boxer can be out-fought for x number rounds and score 9 each round a fundamental problem? in that it doesn't necessarily score the true reflection of a round??
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:12:34 pm
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 01:56:40 pm
I'm a casual viewer of boxing and i couldn't fathom how Taylor won that - is there anyone out there can could at least give an argument saying that the fight was closer than we viewed it.  I know i dont see all the intricicies, so am not privy to how points are scored etc.

Is the fact that a boxer can be out-fought for x number rounds and score 9 each round a fundamental problem? in that it doesn't necessarily score the true reflection of a round??
Not if the other guy scores 10, it's no different in practice from scoring the round 1-0.  The difference is that if you make it 10-9, you have a system where you can deduct points for knock downs etc.  If someone is getting truly battered but doesn't go down the judges can still score it 10-8 if they want, although can't remember the last time I saw that happen.

The real problems are that boxing is quite hard to judge from ringside compared to the TV, especially if there is a strong home favourite because the crowd influence the judges and shots that land on the gloves or just fall short end up getting counted.

The other problem is that boxing is bent as fuck ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 02:35:17 pm
Hawkeye, Motherfuckers!

How many times over the years must I say this? Considering the millions that is earned by boxers, promoters and venues it doesn't cost much to set up and use it.
