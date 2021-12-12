Seems like I'm into masochism as well. Been watching this shite now.
Ive even paid for it. Sick .
How much was it ?
Just switched it on
Clark v Darnell Im assuming Darnell took this fight at the last minute, one of the most mismatched fights Ive ever seen.
This is worse than the extortionist fees you pay for a season ticked at the Emirates.
Has anyone got a steam for the Khan fight?
http://km.freestreams-live1.com/box/
Liverpool girl wins world title, fight stopped too early though , other girl was ready to rumble
Nah she was done. Her corner wanted to lob the towell in
Darnell was asking for tickets for the fight from his manager on Thursday. His manager asked Boxxer and they offered him the Clark fight instead. True story.He is normally a cruiserweight too.
As much as I'm over the moon for Natasha, that's one gift of a world title for her.
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Fordy will be loving this
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....
What's he up to with the gloves there?
