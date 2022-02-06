« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1726 1727 1728 1729 1730 [1731]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3284147 times)

Online Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,013
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69200 on: February 6, 2022, 02:19:25 pm »
Quote from: gjr1 on February  6, 2022, 04:05:36 am
I dont get this Was Williams no-one?

Well see how he progresses. Some like him and som despise him

I think he will be World Champion and a good one too

Maybe the way I worded that was disrespectful to Williams. He's a good fighter with a lot of heart, but he is in no way elite level. When I said someone of note I was thinking more of that elite level, GGG, Canelo, Charlo, Andrade, Billy Joe, even the likes of Benavidez or Munguia, depending on where Jr wants to fight, mid/super-mid. I think any of those would either beat him handily and most of them would KO him after he punches himself out early on. I'm sure he will pick up a title along the way, same way Liam Smith did, who I also wouldn't class as on the same level as those fellas up there. So yeah I don't think Liam is a no-one, I just put him more at Domestic / European level, lots of heart but not enough skill to back it up on the elite stage. Eubank however is arguably heading for that stage and I'll enjoy every second seeing him out of his depth against some truly skilled fighters. Wanker of a man, thought so since before his fight with Billy Joe and it was nothing to do with his arle fella is, just him and his shitty scumbag personality.
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,887
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69201 on: February 7, 2022, 09:52:07 am »
Anyone see Bam Rodriguez over the weekend.

He is 21 and fights at light fly normally but jumped in at a week's notice to super fly as a replacement and won a super fly title.

Looks a hell of a prospect.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69202 on: February 7, 2022, 01:27:15 pm »
Saw a bit of the highlights. These lads below Bantamweight are something else entirely.  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69203 on: February 9, 2022, 01:36:05 pm »
Spence v Ugas announced for April 16th in Texas. Unification fight for the WBA,WBC and IBF titles.
Logged

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,208
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69204 on: February 9, 2022, 07:12:52 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on February  6, 2022, 11:36:46 am
Eubank looked tired by round 9 honestly. He used to have a better engine than this, perhaps a change in training is causing it? His claim he did what he did to teach Williams a lesson is horseshit. Getting a ko and giving him a sustained beating is a bit more conclusive than throwing 10 punches a round and acting the tit.

He said he could have stepped it up and got a stoppage. Nonsense. He simply wasn't able to from what I watched.

Agreed, Eubank didn't look like knocking him out and certainly didn't give Williams a sustained beating, in spite of the knockdowns.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69205 on: February 10, 2022, 11:01:42 am »
Look's like we may get the trilogy of Canelo v Golovkin fight. Also Edwardo looks to be quids in again.  ;D

Quote
Canelo Alvarez is now "close" to agreeing a two-fight deal with Eddie Hearn/DAZN worth upwards of $85million which would see him face Dmitry Bivol next on May 7th, and then proceed to a Gennady Golovkin trilogy on Sept 17th. [@ESPN]
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69206 on: February 10, 2022, 01:19:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2022, 11:01:42 am
Look's like we may get the trilogy of Canelo v Golovkin fight. Also Edwardo looks to be quids in again.  ;D

I think he'll win the third fight.  The first one was Golovkin's chance and he got robbed but he's never going to change that. 

Maybe he'll do what JMM did against Pacquaio, realise he's not going to get anything out of the judges so take them out of the picture ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69207 on: February 10, 2022, 01:30:01 pm »
 ;D

I would fuckin' love that. Then Triple G stands over Canelo's body shouting to the judges " Give me a Draw now dickheads.".
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,497
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69208 on: February 10, 2022, 02:11:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2022, 01:30:01 pm
;D

I would fuckin' love that. Then Triple G stands over Canelo's body shouting to the judges " Give me a Draw now dickheads.".
He would subsequently be disqualified  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Logged

Offline scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,984
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69209 on: February 10, 2022, 02:24:47 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2022, 01:30:01 pm
;D

I would fuckin' love that. Then Triple G stands over Canelo's body shouting to the judges " Give me a Draw now dickheads.".
haha would be epic, hopefully he eats some Mexican beef beforehand too
Logged
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,926
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69210 on: February 10, 2022, 03:32:31 pm »
Quote from: Samie on February 10, 2022, 01:30:01 pm
;D

I would fuckin' love that. Then Triple G stands over Canelo's body shouting to the judges " Give me a Draw now dickheads.".
CJ Ross and Adalaide Byrd would still find a way to give the round to Canelo ;D
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,018
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69211 on: Yesterday at 03:51:43 pm »
Hatton v Barrera  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69212 on: Yesterday at 04:03:26 pm »
You are looking for the clown boxing thread you fucker.  ;D
Logged

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,708
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69213 on: Yesterday at 04:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:51:43 pm
Hatton v Barrera  :butt

Does he have an unexpected tax bill or something?
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,699
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69214 on: Yesterday at 05:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:51:43 pm
Hatton v Barrera  :butt

Is it heavy weight
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69215 on: Yesterday at 06:28:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 03:51:43 pm
Hatton v Barrera  :butt

Isnt it only a glorified spar this ??

Its money for old rope
Logged

Online kevlumley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,060
  • Forza Liverpool
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69216 on: Today at 10:58:35 pm »
Yep Hatton exhibition fight is laughable, its got im skint written all over it.
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69217 on: Today at 11:16:28 pm »
ryder vs jacobs ís close going into the 12th
Logged

Online tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,335
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69218 on: Today at 11:22:29 pm »
i'm not sure i  agree with that..
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69219 on: Today at 11:27:00 pm »
Disgusting decision Jacobs won that easily
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,875
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69220 on: Today at 11:39:33 pm »
Boxing judges, got to love these corrupt fuckers.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1726 1727 1728 1729 1730 [1731]   Go Up
« previous next »
 