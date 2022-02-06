I dont get this Was Williams no-one?



Well see how he progresses. Some like him and som despise him



I think he will be World Champion and a good one too



Maybe the way I worded that was disrespectful to Williams. He's a good fighter with a lot of heart, but he is in no way elite level. When I said someone of note I was thinking more of that elite level, GGG, Canelo, Charlo, Andrade, Billy Joe, even the likes of Benavidez or Munguia, depending on where Jr wants to fight, mid/super-mid. I think any of those would either beat him handily and most of them would KO him after he punches himself out early on. I'm sure he will pick up a title along the way, same way Liam Smith did, who I also wouldn't class as on the same level as those fellas up there. So yeah I don't think Liam is a no-one, I just put him more at Domestic / European level, lots of heart but not enough skill to back it up on the elite stage. Eubank however is arguably heading for that stage and I'll enjoy every second seeing him out of his depth against some truly skilled fighters. Wanker of a man, thought so since before his fight with Billy Joe and it was nothing to do with his arle fella is, just him and his shitty scumbag personality.