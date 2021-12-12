« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3278965 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69160 on: Yesterday at 10:59:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:57:54 pm
Why was this billed as a big grudge match (apart from to sell the fight). Have they fought before?

Nope, it's to sell England v Wales fight.   ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69161 on: Yesterday at 11:12:36 pm »
Jr stopped jabbing for some reason.
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69162 on: Yesterday at 11:15:09 pm »
Ray Leonard junior showing why he's not a world champion.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69163 on: Yesterday at 11:17:52 pm »
Too busy trying to wind Williams up rather than actually throwing punches.

Hes done nothing for the last 5 or 6 rounds.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69164 on: Yesterday at 11:18:26 pm »
Junior looking tired. Throwing nothing of consequence. Could honestly lose this on points yet 🤣
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69165 on: Yesterday at 11:18:44 pm »
Spent too much time pointing at the floor when he should've been looking to turn his lights off
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69166 on: Yesterday at 11:18:45 pm »
Fight should have been over in 4 rounds. Williams clawing his way back.
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,909
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69167 on: Yesterday at 11:21:49 pm »
Did Eubank just decide after the 5th he wants this to go the distance?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69168 on: Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm »
No idea how Jr allowed this to go into the Final round.  ;D
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69169 on: Yesterday at 11:24:40 pm »
That eye looks nasty.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Golden_Child

  • I...I...I...Iwanttheknife......oh, serious mode? Okay. Ommmm. Give me the kniiiiiife. Ommmm. Pleeeaaaase!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,340
  • Credulity is not a virtue
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69170 on: Yesterday at 11:24:54 pm »
The fuck is Eubank doing???
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,909
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69171 on: Yesterday at 11:27:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:24:26 pm
No idea how Jr allowed this to go into the Final round.  ;D

He's a prick. At the end of the 4th I was looking at £500 winnings if he'd won in the 5th or 6th. Now looking at about a tenner.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Rouge

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,808
  • Barnes to Molby!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69172 on: Yesterday at 11:28:38 pm »
commentators so biased for Williams - if it wasnt for the knockdowns he would be winning  ::)
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69173 on: Yesterday at 11:29:25 pm »
What a last round
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,608
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69174 on: Yesterday at 11:30:10 pm »
Eubank is a clown. He really thinks he is better than he actually is.
Logged

Offline tinner777

  • give me some sugar
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69175 on: Yesterday at 11:30:14 pm »
that's poor
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69176 on: Yesterday at 11:31:11 pm »
Utter bellend. I hope he gets his wish to fight GGG  :wanker

Charlo would twat him.to be honest
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69177 on: Yesterday at 11:31:29 pm »
He probably thinks he deserves a shot at Canelo now
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69178 on: Yesterday at 11:32:27 pm »
They had Williams two behind going into the last round in commentary  ;D
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69179 on: Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm »
He said he want's to fight a "semi washed" Golovkin. A one handed Golovkin batters him I think.
Logged

Offline rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,681
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69180 on: Yesterday at 11:32:47 pm »
To arrogant
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69181 on: Yesterday at 11:33:06 pm »
Smashed him
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69182 on: Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
He said he want's to fight a "semi washed" Golovkin. A one handed Golovkin batters him I think.
Whats happened to Golovkin? Havent seen him fight for a while now.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline jonkrux

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69183 on: Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm »
Eubank Jr.  :butt :butt
What a cock.
Obviously won the fight but fuck all that shit in the last round. Showboating on occasion I don't mind but running for the entire final round and being a proper dickhead is stupid.

Anyone at world level takes his head off.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,824
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69184 on: Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Whats happened to Golovkin? Havent seen him fight for a while now.
Had a fight scheduled v Ryota Murata in Japan in December which got postponed. Probably fights him in April now
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69185 on: Yesterday at 11:35:27 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:32:35 pm
He said he want's to fight a "semi washed" Golovkin. A one handed Golovkin batters him I think.
Absolutely. Eubank was embarrassing second half of that fight.    Charlo, Murata who's fighting GGG, Andrade and Lara are the champions at MW. Barring Murata he wins none of those fights IMO.
Logged

Offline Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,688
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69186 on: Yesterday at 11:36:19 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 11:35:05 pm
Had a fight scheduled v Ryota Murata in Japan in December which got postponed. Probably fights him in April now
👍🏻 Cheers.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,760
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69187 on: Yesterday at 11:38:30 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Yesterday at 11:33:26 pm
Whats happened to Golovkin? Havent seen him fight for a while now.

He was meant to be fighting at the end of last year in Japan but that go cancelled due to covid rise over there.  That fight may happen later in the year. But he's only looknig to fight Canelo now again or retire probably.
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69188 on: Yesterday at 11:40:09 pm »
Why didnt Eubank finish him. What was all that about?
Logged

Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,654
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69189 on: Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm »
Kell is READY!!!
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69190 on: Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm »
Okay that interview was gibberish. So going the distance teaches him a lesson but knocking him out doesn't? Fool. :butt
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,909
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69191 on: Yesterday at 11:43:25 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:41:20 pm
Okay that interview was gibberish. So going the distance teaches him a lesson but knocking him out doesn't? Fool. :butt

He didn't look interested in knocking him out after the 6th, but he didn't do much else after that either.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Lee-87

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,012
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69192 on: Today at 12:04:56 am »
Absolute little gobshite that Eubank. Proper unearned sense of arrogance. Can't wait til he fights someone of note and gets his head punched in. Kalle Sauerland's gunna be chewing his face off after a few bags of coke tonight, the little scruff
Logged

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,140
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #69193 on: Today at 04:05:36 am »
Quote from: Lee-87 on Today at 12:04:56 am
Absolute little gobshite that Eubank. Proper unearned sense of arrogance. Can't wait til he fights someone of note and gets his head punched in. Kalle Sauerland's gunna be chewing his face off after a few bags of coke tonight, the little scruff

I dont get this Was Williams no-one?

Well see how he progresses. Some like him and som despise him

I think he will be World Champion and a good one too
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.
Pages: 1 ... 1725 1726 1727 1728 1729 [1730]   Go Up
« previous next »
 