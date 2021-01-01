fuck sake Lusty, you sent me on a deep dive. the calzaghe lacy fight must have had its own thread because there were no posts during the fight in this threadhighlights, 7777 adamant for a year that Hatton would batter MayweatherEveryone gunning Mayweather saying but he's not fought this person yet (then post that fight continuing with another name)Mirra thinking Calzaghe and Lewis aren't good and that Samuel Peter would be one of the greatestdarren (hes still around too) on how Cotto would easily beat MayweatherMirra on Witter being better than Hattonso i guess we shouldn't feel too badon another note from around October 2007 to May 2008, there was some era defining fights - Haye Mormeck then Enzo, Hatton PBF, Marquez Pac, Pavlik Taylor, Calzaghe Kessler then Bhop and of course Froch vs Reid