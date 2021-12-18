« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3244026 times)

Offline jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68960 on: December 18, 2021, 11:32:48 pm »
Parker by some distance for me..
Fair fucks to del mind. Massive set of bollocks on the bloke, just kept coming back haha
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68961 on: December 18, 2021, 11:37:43 pm »
Parker UD win, Scorecards read:

115-110
115-111
114-112
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68962 on: December 18, 2021, 11:41:35 pm »
That 114-112 is one of the worst scorecards ever
Offline Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68963 on: December 18, 2021, 11:43:31 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on December 18, 2021, 11:41:35 pm
That 114-112 is one of the worst scorecards ever
That was Michael Masis.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68964 on: December 18, 2021, 11:46:09 pm »
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68965 on: December 18, 2021, 11:46:39 pm »
Boxing judges created Masi for fucks sakes. We're talking FIFA levels of corruption here and it's been going on for decades.  :D
Offline dikwad

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68966 on: December 19, 2021, 12:04:47 am »
Was better than expected and fair do's to Chisora he's a tough man
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68967 on: December 20, 2021, 12:47:33 am »
ESPN boxing journo.

Quote
Errol Spence vs Yordenis Ugas is reportedly being finalised for a three-belt WBA, WBC & IBF welterweight world title unification fight to take place in March or April. [ @MikeCoppinger]
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68968 on: December 20, 2021, 10:40:57 am »
Quote from: Samie on December 20, 2021, 12:47:33 am
ESPN boxing journo.
That will be a decent fight. Shame he is still ducking Crawford.
Offline Dull Tools

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68969 on: Yesterday at 06:39:13 pm »
So Fury isn't going to fight Whyte next and is going to have a fight that isn't for his WBC belt.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68970 on: Today at 01:19:15 am »
 ;D Fuckin' joke!

By the way lads, who we giving KO of the Year to? :D
Offline scatman

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68971 on: Today at 01:25:07 am »
Jake Paul obviously
