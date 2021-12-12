« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3240500 times)

Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68920 on: Today at 10:08:16 pm »
State of this bellend
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68921 on: Today at 10:10:04 pm »
Total twat.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68922 on: Today at 10:11:02 pm »
 ;D

Dickhead
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68923 on: Today at 10:42:36 pm »
Delboy looks roughed up and it's Round 1.  :D
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68924 on: Today at 10:47:18 pm »
Chisora looks fucked already.
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68925 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
Chisora is fucked.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68926 on: Today at 10:49:01 pm »
Delboy looks knackered already and it's only 2 rounds.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68927 on: Today at 10:53:59 pm »
Parker has been watching AJ with those uppercuts he's been throwing.  :D
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68928 on: Today at 10:55:04 pm »
Chisora losing the plot.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68929 on: Today at 10:55:25 pm »
State of this  :lmao
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68930 on: Today at 10:56:04 pm »
Ha Ha Ha  ;D
This is great  8)
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68931 on: Today at 10:56:22 pm »
Delboy is a madman.  ;D
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68932 on: Today at 11:00:00 pm »
Good scrap. Parker looks to have run out of steam a little after the third
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68933 on: Today at 11:00:14 pm »
Who's this ring announcer? Sounds like the Ultimate Warrior
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68934 on: Today at 11:00:15 pm »
No way is this going the distance.
Del Boy is going to collapse with exhaustion.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68935 on: Today at 11:03:46 pm »
Chisora has done well to stay in there this long.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68936 on: Today at 11:05:19 pm »
Parker is feeling it now as well.  If Delboy can hang in and land a haymaker he's got the upset.
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68937 on: Today at 11:06:04 pm »
Cracking comeback from Chisora after the knockdown
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68938 on: Today at 11:07:37 pm »
Parker is gassing a bit to me now.  :D
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68939 on: Today at 11:07:56 pm »
Del Boy or Nigel Benn?  :o
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68940 on: Today at 11:07:59 pm »
Ive no idea whatll happen next.
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68941 on: Today at 11:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:07:37 pm
Parker is gassing a bit to me now.  :D
Think he slowed after trying to finish it in the 3rd
Online Al 666

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68942 on: Today at 11:08:07 pm »
Chisora has got a set hasn't he.
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68943 on: Today at 11:10:42 pm »
They might need to save Chisora from himself here, taken some big shots. And loves eating those uppercuts
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68944 on: Today at 11:11:25 pm »
That looked like a push?
Maybe not.
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68945 on: Today at 11:11:39 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:11:25 pm
That looked like a push?

Nah he got chinned.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68946 on: Today at 11:12:22 pm »
Chisora has heart but I don;t think he's won more than one round here.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68947 on: Today at 11:12:33 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 11:11:39 pm
Nah he got chinned.
Yeah saw the replay. He had footballers eyes, one home one away.
Online Tesco tearaway∗@xmas

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68948 on: Today at 11:12:49 pm »
Del is a fucking warrior  :thumbup
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68949 on: Today at 11:17:02 pm »
This is a much better version of Joseph Parker than we've seen previously but he has no killer instinct.
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68950 on: Today at 11:18:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:17:02 pm
This is a much better version of Joseph Parker than we've seen previously but he has no killer instinct.

Yeah he could have finished off Chisora by now.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68951 on: Today at 11:19:52 pm »
Parkers corner isnt exactly dynamic either.
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68952 on: Today at 11:21:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:17:02 pm
This is a much better version of Joseph Parker than we've seen previously but he has no killer instinct.
Makes you wonder why Joshua danced around him and didnt want to go toe to toe
Online dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68953 on: Today at 11:26:18 pm »
Fair play to both. Hard fight that
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68954 on: Today at 11:28:22 pm »
Quote from: dasher, dancer, prancer, vixen, comet, cupid, duvva &blitzen on Today at 11:21:43 pm
Makes you wonder why Joshua danced around him and didnt want to go toe to toe
Aye, but if I knew why I'd not be on RAWK mate.  :D
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68955 on: Today at 11:28:28 pm »
Dont know how that made the distance.

Fair play to the pair of them.
Online RedSince86

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68956 on: Today at 11:29:20 pm »
Chisora the gate keeper of the HW division, get past him you get or get closer to a title shot.

I always like watching his fights, they are never dull.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68957 on: Today at 11:31:08 pm »
Scorecards were closer than I expected.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68958 on: Today at 11:31:10 pm »
Them scorecards are pathetic
Online smicer07

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68959 on: Today at 11:32:14 pm »
How did someone have him only by 2 rounds??
