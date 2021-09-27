« previous next »
Still in awe about that performance. Couldn't have been more wrong. I don't think there is a better spectacle in boxing than a slick southpaw taking apart an orthodox fighter. Had it 9-3 but I could live with 10-2. Domination

Rematch looks dicey for me to be honest but he has to take it. Unlike Ruiz, Usyk knows he belongs here and wont go off the rails.  Probably 2 to 3 lbs heavier max and he might just bang him out of there.
Usyk would make Joyce look like he is in a hip hop concert the amount of times his head would snap back. Joyce needs to swerve that one. Way too slow for Usyk
Why did Usyk give AJ his belts back after the fight in the dressing room? Is it a respect thing or does he get new ones made for him or something by the governing bodies.
He get's fresh belts.  :D
Tell you one I wouldn't mind seeing if the rematch doesn't happen. Joshua vs Joyce, going to end up in a brutal KO either way that one. Think Joyce is Ranked number 2 in WBO rankings anyway so might be an option for Usyk next if he doesn't wanna lose the belt.
Wow Joshua's stock has fallen  ;D Joyce is tailor-made for Joshua; the only issue is if Joshua gasses before the end but I would imagine he would get the KO before then. Joyce is very big, tough and strong as hell, but Christ he is SLOOOOOOWWWWWW! AJ found it hard to hit Usyk, he'll find it hard to miss Captain Head Movement. Usyk has delightful footwork, big Joe looks like his feet are in cement.

Usyk would make Joyce look like he is in a hip hop concert the amount of times his head would snap back. Joyce needs to swerve that one. Way too slow for Usyk
:lmao :lmao :lmao Also very true. Wouldn't be a nice experience for Joe lumbering around the ring after Usyk.

Still in awe about that performance. Couldn't have been more wrong. I don't think there is a better spectacle in boxing than a slick southpaw taking apart an orthodox fighter. Had it 9-3 but I could live with 10-2. Domination

Rematch looks dicey for me to be honest but he has to take it. Unlike Ruiz, Usyk knows he belongs here and wont go off the rails.  Probably 2 to 3 lbs heavier max and he might just bang him out of there.
Likewise, I was concerned for AJ in the second half of the fight; but I didn't think he would get dominated in the first half too. Usyk had the X, Y and Z factor on Saturday.
Still in awe about that performance. Couldn't have been more wrong. I don't think there is a better spectacle in boxing than a slick southpaw taking apart an orthodox fighter. Had it 9-3 but I could live with 10-2. Domination

Rematch looks dicey for me to be honest but he has to take it. Unlike Ruiz, Usyk knows he belongs here and wont go off the rails.  Probably 2 to 3 lbs heavier max and he might just bang him out of there.

Rematch wise AJ has to come in heavier and try and knock him out early. He won't beat him boxing, he has to go for it and risk getting knocked out himself to get to Usyk. He won't and he'll get his head boxed off again, but at least we'll get to see another Usyk masterclass.
Just having a little look at the IBF ratings there, since there's a good chance that'll be up for grabs if the rematch happens and they strip Usyk of it.

Who's number 2 in the rankings and in line for a title shot? King Charles Martin ;D
Rematch wise AJ has to come in heavier and try and knock him out early. He won't beat him boxing, he has to go for it and risk getting knocked out himself to get to Usyk. He won't and he'll get his head boxed off again, but at least we'll get to see another Usyk masterclass.
McKraken was saying that they went in with the right game plan but Joshua didn't apply himself in executing it. So AJ is fucked, basically.
McKraken was saying that they went in with the right game plan but Joshua didn't apply himself in executing it. So AJ is fucked, basically.
Wasnt he the one shouting brilliant AJ throughout the fight?
McKraken was saying that they went in with the right game plan but Joshua didn't apply himself in executing it. So AJ is fucked, basically.

He and AJ must be the only two who thought this, everyone in the stadium Saturday night saw differently as well as everyone on tv. He should be sacked.
He and AJ must be the only two who thought this, everyone in the stadium Saturday night saw differently as well as everyone on tv. He should be sacked.
Yeah he needs some new ideas. Not sure who the go to megatrainer is these days though. One good thing Fury has done is work with a load of different people over the years. I thought he was mad when he dropped his uncle but it worked for him.
McKraken was saying that they went in with the right game plan but Joshua didn't apply himself in executing it. So AJ is fucked, basically.
So why was he shouting "brilliant AJ" all fight? And what was the gameplan anyway, because Joshua said he tried to box Usyk, might as well try to overpower a tiger whilst you're at it. Someone is talking out their backside here.
Joshua in the rematch will be fun. He'll go to seek and destroy tactics, could be brutal either way
Yeah he needs some new ideas. Not sure who the go to megatrainer is these days though. One good thing Fury has done is work with a load of different people over the years. I thought he was mad when he dropped his uncle but it worked for him.

Manny Steward would've made him into a Lennox 2.0 with more explosiveness.
nah Lennox was the best, was woefully underrated in this country true when he was around, people didn't appreciate just how good he was.
nah Lennox was the best, was woefully underrated in this country true when he was around, people didn't appreciate just how good he was.

Correct Lennox was an amazing boxer.

Some will laugh at this but id say he could be best HW ever.
Yeah he needs some new ideas. Not sure who the go to megatrainer is these days though. One good thing Fury has done is work with a load of different people over the years. I thought he was mad when he dropped his uncle but it worked for him.
I don't really know who is any good any more.

Shane McGuigan has been pretty good at turning fighters around but already has Dubois as a heavyweight.

I can see him buying into the Virgil Hunter mindset and Buatsi already works with him.

Not sure if all the right gameplan talk is mind games from AJ's camp. It's the only explanation other than they are all thick.
nah Lennox was the best, was woefully underrated in this country true when he was around, people didn't appreciate just how good he was.

What do mean "Nah" mate?  ;D You did understand what I said right? I know how good Lennox was and what he did for Wlad when he started working with him that I'm sure we'd be seeing a diffrent AJ had he been under his guidance.
Joshua in the rematch will be fun. He'll go to seek and destroy tactics, could be brutal either way

I think that is his only way of victory as he wont be able to box Usyk head off.

Usyk looks to have a good chin as well which makes it a harder job.

He and AJ must be the only two who thought this, everyone in the stadium Saturday night saw differently as well as everyone on tv. He should be sacked.

As I said the other night, he told AJ after 6 that he was up by 6! Talk about not only being wrong, but drilling into your fighter an element of complacency. He surely didn't believe it, and if he did then he should be fucked off for sheer incompetence.
Correct Lennox was an amazing boxer.

Some will laugh at this but id say he could be best HW ever.

Correct Lennox was an amazing boxer.

Some will laugh at this but id say he could be best HW ever.
I think he's the best, casuals all bang on about Tyson, older generation say Ali.
Correct Lennox was an amazing boxer.

Some will laugh at this but id say he could be best HW ever.
I wouldn't have him as the best ever, but a focused Lewis would give any HW in history a problem. He also comes across as a complete arsehole mind.
Anyone want a free grill? George Foreman saying Usyk is the king of the division now and he beats Fury.  :D
I think he's the best, casuals all bang on about Tyson, older generation say Ali.

It's all subjective but I'd put Johnson, Dempsey, Louis, Marciano, Frazier, Foreman, Holmes and of course The Greatest all ahead for various reasons. No doubt Lennox is top 10 though and certainly the best British heavyweight ever.
Anyway, AJ is no Lennox Lewis.
I don't really know who is any good any more.

Shane McGuigan has been pretty good at turning fighters around but already has Dubois as a heavyweight.

I can see him buying into the Virgil Hunter mindset and Buatsi already works with him.

Not sure if all the right gameplan talk is mind games from AJ's camp. It's the only explanation other than they are all thick.
Whatever Sugarhill Steward did for Fury would be ideal because what he did in the second Wilder fight is exactly what AJ needs to do in the rematch. But I think they're still working together.
Manny Pacquiao has retired. One of the all time greats.
Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter confirmed for November 20th at the Mandalay Bay. For Crawford's WBO Welterweight title.
Manny Pacquiao has retired. One of the all time greats.

Good, nothing worse than seeing once great boxers getting beat by no marks. Hopefully he wont be in the circus boxing thread on here in a year or 2
Say 5 years mate. If he wins next years elections he's got a 4 year term. ;D
A system to manipulate the outcome of boxing matches by officials was in place at the Rio 2016 Olympics, an independent investigation has found.

Professor Richard McLaren, the head of the investigation commissioned by the sport's world governing body AIBA, said the "seeds had been sown" years before.

"Suspicious" bouts included defeats for Great Britain's Joe Joyce and Ireland's Michael Conlan.

The AIBA said it noted the investigation's reports with "concern".

The investigation also reported that qualifiers for the 2016 Games were the "practice ground" in which manipulation methods were "fine-tuned".

The investigation found there were two bouts that "caused the system to publicly collapse" - including the bantamweight quarter-final between Conlan and Vladimir Nikitin from Russia.

Conlan was the reigning world and European champion at the time, and his defeat led to public outcry after he had appeared to win the bout comfortably.

Rio 2016: Michael Conlan cries 'robbery' after controversial quarter-final defeat
The other was the gold medal heavyweight match between Russia's Evgeny Tischenko and Kazakhstan's Vasily Levit.

The findings also call into question the final of the men's super heavyweight division between Joyce and France's Tony Yoka, in which Joyce won silver.

The investigation indicates there were approximately 11 bouts in total that were "suspicious" - and there "may be others".

"I'm delighted," Conlan told BBC Sport NI. "It's five years on and has been a long time coming. I didn't expect this to happen.

"The fact it has been done and my fight has been called up - it's not news to me but it's good news. It's a massive day for boxing and for Olympic sport.

"The black mark of Rio will always be there and I think if I hadn't said what I said and done what I did this probably wouldn't be happening now.

"I think it's a huge day for amateur boxing and especially for the guys who suffered in Rio, including myself. It is vindication."

Joe Joyce looks dejected as James Yoka is named Olympic champion
Joe Joyce won silver at Rio
Ex-president 'bears ultimate responsibility'
Professor McLaren was appointed to investigate the Rio 2016 allegations in June as part of the AIBA's steps - under new president Umar Kremlev - to reform the sport.

After an investigation by the International Olympic Committee, the IOC suspended the AIBA in 2017, banning it from organising the Tokyo 2020 boxing competition.

Professor McLaren - who investigated state-sponsored doping in Russia - found the manipulation structure within the AIBA was made possible because key personnel decided the rules did not apply to them.

He said the AIBA's then-president Wu Ching-kuo "bears ultimate responsibility for the failures of officiating at Rio and the qualifying events", and that Wu was supported by his executive director Karim Bouzidi in Rio.

"The executive director seized powers belonging to the permanent commissions. The commissions would let this happen as did the president," said McLaren.

"Once having acquired the power, he would oversee the appointment of referees and judges (R&Js) that knew what was going on but would comply with the manipulation or who were incompetent but wanted to continue as an R&J so were willing to comply or turn a blind eye to what was going on."

Wu was handed a lifetime ban by the AIBA in 2018.

"Boxing has a problem, it's not about the rules and processes. It's a people problem. For too long people have worked outside the rules," said McLaren.

In a short period of time, the AIBA changed its R&J system from judges being nominated by their own international federations, to an accredited 1-3 star system with the later addition of seven independently contracted 5-star permanent R&Js.

This led to "poorly trained" R&Js being "preyed upon by those who had corrupt motives".

In Rio, the executive director selected all of the R&Js. Corrupt members of the draw commission would influence the selection process, "so that the 'right' R&Js were in a position to officiate the bout as directed".

In a statement, president Kremlev said: "I am determined to ensure that boxers receive a fair fight. This determination is demonstrated by AIBA's clear commitment to uncovering the truth and acting on it.

"We must now carefully examine the report and see what steps are needed to ensure justice. What is important is that we make sure the mechanisms are in place to show that results are above suspicion."

Further reports on the investigation will be provided in November and then March 2022.

"AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide," added president Kremlev. "We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made. We will also take legal advice with regard to what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation.

"There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight."

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/58747880
Based on what?

Probably a 60/40 fight in Fury's favour for me.

I stand by my original statement :-)
I stand by my original statement :-)

Fucking hell you've kept that on ice for a while ;D

FWIW Joshua v Usyk hasn't really changed my thoughts on how Joshua v Fury would go.  Although I don't think it'll happen now.
Fucking hell you've kept that on ice for a while ;D

FWIW Joshua v Usyk hasn't really changed my thoughts on how Joshua v Fury would go.  Although I don't think it'll happen now.
Sorry :-)

Yeah, fair enough, we both got an opinion. Never say never, but doubtful.
Sorry :-)

Yeah, fair enough, we both got an opinion. Never say never, but doubtful.
I've been talking shite in this thread for years so I dread to think what else you've got hidden up your sleeve ;D
I've been talking shite in this thread for years so I dread to think what else you've got hidden up your sleeve ;D

Not at all, the value of the forum, we all contribute to it.
AJ going to the Ukraine should be fun.  ;D

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that he's already received approaches to take Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua II to the Middle East. He said the UK remains first choice, but will also consider Usyk's request of Ukraine and look at financials of that option.
AJ going to the Ukraine should be fun.  ;D
Usyk deserves a home fight after all these road trips. He is the champ now so he can make demands. If Joshua ends up fighting there and winning, it would dwarf anything else he has achieved in his career.
Usyk deserves a home fight after all these road trips. He is the champ now so he can make demands. If Joshua ends up fighting there and winning, it would dwarf anything else he has achieved in his career.
On the other hand, Usyk deserves a nice juicy a-side payday and I'm not sure that's there for him in Ukraine. Maybe it is, I don't know, but if I were him I'd let AJ sell out a stadium for me over here.
