Still in awe about that performance. Couldn't have been more wrong. I don't think there is a better spectacle in boxing than a slick southpaw taking apart an orthodox fighter. Had it 9-3 but I could live with 10-2. Domination



Rematch looks dicey for me to be honest but he has to take it. Unlike Ruiz, Usyk knows he belongs here and wont go off the rails. Probably 2 to 3 lbs heavier max and he might just bang him out of there.