AJs mistake was coming in a bit lighter and thinking he could outbox Usyk like he did in the Ruiz rematch. If he has another go he should bulk back up to 18.5st and go all out for the ko, it's his only chance.



He'll be too slow and Usyk will just dodge them. The only rounds I gave AJ last night were the ones Usyk took a breather in, everything else went against him. Still think it was an absolute masterclass from him, you don't generally see movement and hand speed like that in the heavyweight division. AJ was gun shy I don't know why he tried to stay on the outside and box, if that was McCracken's game plan then he need to be sacked. One of AJ's biggest weapons is his uppercut and he only threw it once in the whole fight the tactics were ridiculous.AJ/Fury is dead for me now, everyone knows what will happen in that fight. I'd rather see Fury/Usyk cos I'd love to see how Fury copes with Usyk's movement and how Usyk copes with someone who wants to lean on him all night.