B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,877
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68200 on: Today at 12:04:45 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:02:33 am
Frankie Gavin and Michael Conlan are decorated amateurs. Means shag all, if you want to be critical his Olympic gold was a hometown gift.

He's beaten nobody of note. An old Wlad nearly finished him. This was his 1st real name in his prime.

He's just not that good. Always thought Fury schools him, and a Wilder even at his wildest takes him out with a hail Mary shot.

AJ is a very very vulnerable HW. I've said before, he has no means of adapting mid fight,  if his game plan isn't working he's fecked.

I've said this before this fight.

Who has Fury beat other than the same Klitschko Joshua beat and a Wilder you could make plenty of arguments isn't that great?
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68201 on: Today at 12:09:24 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 11:56:29 pm
There's going to be a lot of this nonsense in the next couple of days.

He's a decorated amateur, gold medalist, and 2 time World Champion.  He's just lost to a 2 weight world champion and future hall of famer.

But he's also got too many yes men around him telling him how great he is when in reality he isn't and I've said this in the past. He's robotic. He has never had good footwork, he just moves forward in straight lines and occasionally moves in a L shape.

Too many casual boxing fans were sleeping on Usyk and didn't appreciate his skillset. His footwork is phenomenal. I fully expect him to beat AJ in a rematch. As the saying goes, you can't treat an old dog new tricks. AJ has a punchers chance and that's it as he ain't out boxing Usyk.

I'll tell you what though, I'm a Fury fan but I even think Usyk would give him problems.

fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 44,289
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68202 on: Today at 12:10:44 am
Its a very British thing to really launch at British athletes as soon as they dont win :D

AJ isnt massively over rated hes a good boxer who just so happens to have come up against a better boxer tonight. It happens. If you thought he was Lennox Lewis reincarnated then more fool you.
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,703
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68203 on: Today at 12:12:38 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:02:33 am
Frankie Gavin and Michael Conlan are decorated amateurs. Means shag all, if you want to be critical his Olympic gold was a hometown gift.

He's beaten nobody of note. An old Wlad nearly finished him. This was his 1st real name in his prime.

He's just not that good. Always thought Fury schools him, and a Wilder even at his wildest takes him out with a hail Mary shot.

AJ is a very very vulnerable HW. I've said before, he has no means of adapting mid fight,  if his game plan isn't working he's fecked. He showed tremendous heart despite his pugilistic limitations.

I've said this before this fight.
There's a middle ground though mate. Joshua has been a very good world champion, he's not the second coming of Ali but no one else is. People talk about him like he's a Eubank Jr style hype job.

You can take any fighter in history and go through their CV and claim they never beat anyone. That's not how it works.

Meanwhile every day Tyson Fury doesn't fight, the myth around him gets bigger and bigger. Some of us remember him going life and death with USS Cunningham ;D
Lusty

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 4,703
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68204 on: Today at 12:14:12 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 12:09:24 am
But he's also got too many yes men around him telling him how great he is when in reality he isn't and I've said this in the past. He's robotic. He has never had good footwork, he just moves forward in straight lines and occasionally moves in a L shape.

Too many casual boxing fans were sleeping on Usyk and didn't appreciate his skillset. His footwork is phenomenal. I fully expect him to beat AJ in a rematch. As the saying goes, you can't treat an old dog new tricks. AJ has a punchers chance and that's it as he ain't out boxing Usyk.

I'll tell you what though, I'm a Fury fan but I even think Usyk would give him problems.


I think he needs a new team, you're right. Unfortunately Manny Steward isn't around anymore because he'd have turned him into something special.
Jayo10

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 514
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68205 on: Today at 12:14:21 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:04:45 am
Who has Fury beat other than the same Klitschko Joshua beat and a Wilder you could make plenty of arguments isn't that great?

Not saying Fury is a world beater. You don't need to be to beat AJ.

But he beat Wlad in Germany and Wilder in the US. Both legit HW champs whatever way you look at it, holding every title between them. He has to be seen as lineal champ.

Fury is a smarter fighter, best of this era which relatively speaking isn't a great era.
B0151?

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,877
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68206 on: Today at 12:21:47 am
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:14:21 am
Not saying Fury is a world beater. You don't need to be to beat AJ.

But he beat Wlad in Germany and Wilder in the US. Both legit HW champs whatever way you look at it, holding every title between them. He has to be seen as lineal champ.

Fury is a smarter fighter, best of this era which relatively speaking isn't a great era.
I just don't think anyone should disrespect Joshua on the basis of who he's fought when Fury's sheet isn't much better. In fact, take Wilder off there who Joshua hasn't fought and AJ has fought the tougher opponents no? We don't know how Fury would have done multiple defences of the title against a consistent decent level of opponent which is a skill in itself because he's never done it
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,022
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68207 on: Today at 12:22:29 am
Usyk needs more home fights, same as Lomachenko. These lads are legit modern day greats and they've fought away from home for majority of their careers.
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,314
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68208 on: Today at 12:23:36 am
McCracken after 6 rounds told AJ that he was 6 up. He surely couldn't have thought that. I know trainers and fighters feed off each other and need to be told different things, but that was outrageous to hear.

I had Usyk as a live dog just because of his size but it didn't matter. Fuck me, he's special. I do not know where AJ goes now.
scatman

  • Slutty enough to make Jordan blush - and hard enough to piss in the wrong bush! Missing a shift key.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,990
  • This is my world, you just WORK here :D
    • directions to football stadiums
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68209 on: Today at 12:31:45 am
.
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 12:14:21 am
Not saying Fury is a world beater. You don't need to be to beat AJ.

But he beat Wlad in Germany and Wilder in the US. Both legit HW champs whatever way you look at it, holding every title between them. He has to be seen as lineal champ.

Fury is a smarter fighter, best of this era which relatively speaking isn't a great era.

Fury has never defended a belt. I mean you're placing him on a pedestal but he's never defended a belt. Never

At least Joshua has taken on his mandatories including the one today against an absolutely brilliant fighter who trains with Loma, even fucking Wilder has dodged Whyte for years. and those 2 avoided fighting Povetkin and Pulev too.

Just because he lost to the best fighter to come out of cruiserweight since Holyfield doesn't mean he's some shit boxer.

Joshua needs a new trainer and to use his weight to bully usyk, he should have been holding him more, fighting closer, leaning on him, draining him, hitting his body.
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Football stadiums in England

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,022
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68210 on: Today at 12:35:16 am
If only Lomachenko was a in a weight class anywhere near Usyk...That fight would be Sex.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 47,022
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68211 on: Today at 12:46:15 am
Eddie Hearn saying AJ will exercise his rematch clause. Basically the same thing he did after the Ruiz fight and wants immediate rematch.
Fiasco

  • Just add water to foam at the mouth. Can't spell San Francisco. Has promised to eat his own cock. Cannibal Self-Harm in that case.....
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 20,314
  • JFT96.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68212 on: Today at 12:49:51 am
Quote from: Samie on Today at 12:46:15 am
Eddie Hearn saying AJ will exercise his rematch clause. Basically the same thing he did after the Ruiz fight and wants immediate rematch.

The rematch ends the same way. AJ has serious issues when it comes to throwing punches and that isn't something easily rectified. Not only that, Usyk has his number big time.
Offline Tesco tearaway∗

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 5,477
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68213 on: Today at 01:06:37 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:38:43 pm
Jayo put a 50 quid bet on Usyk pre fight, the fucker is quids in and you're asking me to get Kebabs in?  ;D
Nope not you mate; Jayo  ;D

AJ is just a lest robotic Bruno... As tonight proved  ;)
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,484
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68214 on: Today at 01:10:36 am
Saw a masterclass from an all time great tonight, Usyk was unreal from start to finish. The less said about AJ the better.
Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  Campaigns
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 24,738
  • JFT 97
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68215 on: Today at 01:37:25 am
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 01:10:36 am
Saw a masterclass from an all time great tonight, Usyk was unreal from start to finish. The less said about AJ the better.

Yep I would agree with that.
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 13,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68216 on: Today at 05:16:56 am
I dont think that was a masterclass by Usyk. Its just a very poor heavyweight division. The world champion at the moment for me is Eddie Hearn. Incredible how he has created this massive hype, over a bunch of average fighters.
Usyk is tough, resilient, has a good chin and great stamina. That is enough these days to be the best. He cant exactly knock anyone out and now holds 3 belts.

AJ lost what made him fearsome when they turned him from a fighter to a boxer. He had a big knock out punch, now hes got nothing.
Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 16,691
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68217 on: Today at 05:59:56 am
Staying in the pocket and making the bigger man scared to engage while getting your own shots off and almost stopping him is a masterclass
HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,518
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68218 on: Today at 06:33:58 am
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 05:16:56 am
I dont think that was a masterclass by Usyk. Its just a very poor heavyweight division. The world champion at the moment for me is Eddie Hearn. Incredible how he has created this massive hype, over a bunch of average fighters.
Usyk is tough, resilient, has a good chin and great stamina. That is enough these days to be the best. He cant exactly knock anyone out and now holds 3 belts.

AJ lost what made him fearsome when they turned him from a fighter to a boxer. He had a big knock out punch, now hes got nothing.

Honestly, I think you are being very disingenuous to Usyk and it goes back to what I said last night, casual boxing fans (not saying you are by the way) don't give Usyk the credit he deserves as they know very little about him due to only watching 3 or 4 boxing fights a year and don't study the sport. Anyone who has followed Usyk will have known he is an awkward customer. Phenomenal foot work, has the ability to punch off angles. His lateral movement and feints was always going to give a fighter like AJ who is stiff and moves in straight lines, problems.
AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 11,068
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68219 on: Today at 08:00:23 am
Any highlights about? Was far too bevvied last night.
Funky_Gibbons

  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 17,388
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68220 on: Today at 09:03:55 am
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:33:58 am
Honestly, I think you are being very disingenuous to Usyk and it goes back to what I said last night, casual boxing fans (not saying you are by the way) don't give Usyk the credit he deserves as they know very little about him due to only watching 3 or 4 boxing fights a year and don't study the sport. Anyone who has followed Usyk will have known he is an awkward customer. Phenomenal foot work, has the ability to punch off angles. His lateral movement and feints was always going to give a fighter like AJ who is stiff and moves in straight lines, problems.
Id definitely put myself into that casual boxing fan camp but think your description of both Usyk and Joshua is spot on. Usyk was constantly on the move and making it difficult for Joshua to target him, he just seemed to lumber around the ring like Frankenstein.

Thought Joshuas performance was very Bruno-esq.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 3,961
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68221 on: Today at 09:50:34 am
As someone who has limited boxing knowledge, would it be fair to say AJ has benefitted from the heavyweight division just not being very good?

Ive never been THAT impressed by him and theres something about him which is dislikable for me
dikwad

  Kopite
  • *****
  Posts: 662
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68222 on: Today at 09:55:26 am
AJs mistake was coming in a bit lighter and thinking he could outbox Usyk like he did in the Ruiz rematch. If he has another go he should bulk back up to 18.5st and go all out for the ko, it's his only chance.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  RAWK Supporter
  Legacy Fan
  • ******
  Posts: 34,484
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #68223 on: Today at 10:15:32 am
Quote from: dikwad on Today at 09:55:26 am
AJs mistake was coming in a bit lighter and thinking he could outbox Usyk like he did in the Ruiz rematch. If he has another go he should bulk back up to 18.5st and go all out for the ko, it's his only chance.

He'll be too slow and Usyk will just dodge them. The only rounds I gave AJ last night were the ones Usyk took a breather in, everything else went against him. Still think it was an absolute masterclass from him, you don't generally see movement and hand speed like that in the heavyweight division. AJ was gun shy I don't know why he tried to stay on the outside and box, if that was McCracken's game plan then he need to be sacked. One of AJ's biggest weapons is his uppercut and he only threw it once in the whole fight the tactics were ridiculous.


AJ/Fury is dead for me now, everyone knows what will happen in that fight. I'd rather see Fury/Usyk cos I'd love to see how Fury copes with Usyk's movement and how Usyk copes with someone who wants to lean on him all night.
