Not saying Fury is a world beater. You don't need to be to beat AJ.
But he beat Wlad in Germany and Wilder in the US. Both legit HW champs whatever way you look at it, holding every title between them. He has to be seen as lineal champ.
Fury is a smarter fighter, best of this era which relatively speaking isn't a great era.
Fury has never defended a belt. I mean you're placing him on a pedestal but he's never defended a belt. Never
At least Joshua has taken on his mandatories including the one today against an absolutely brilliant fighter who trains with Loma, even fucking Wilder has dodged Whyte for years. and those 2 avoided fighting Povetkin and Pulev too.
Just because he lost to the best fighter to come out of cruiserweight since Holyfield doesn't mean he's some shit boxer.
Joshua needs a new trainer and to use his weight to bully usyk, he should have been holding him more, fighting closer, leaning on him, draining him, hitting his body.