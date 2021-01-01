There's going to be a lot of this nonsense in the next couple of days.



He's a decorated amateur, gold medalist, and 2 time World Champion. He's just lost to a 2 weight world champion and future hall of famer.



But he's also got too many yes men around him telling him how great he is when in reality he isn't and I've said this in the past. He's robotic. He has never had good footwork, he just moves forward in straight lines and occasionally moves in a L shape.Too many casual boxing fans were sleeping on Usyk and didn't appreciate his skillset. His footwork is phenomenal. I fully expect him to beat AJ in a rematch. As the saying goes, you can't treat an old dog new tricks. AJ has a punchers chance and that's it as he ain't out boxing Usyk.I'll tell you what though, I'm a Fury fan but I even think Usyk would give him problems.