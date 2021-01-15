« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1700 1701 1702 1703 1704 [1705]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3161648 times)

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,016
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68160 on: Today at 11:25:42 pm »
I stand by this and you lads need to realise this.  :wave

Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:07:16 pm
Usyk is Lomachenko but bigger. That's what people don't realise.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,689
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68161 on: Today at 11:27:09 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:19:53 pm
Think he deserves the chance to try something different. Try the pre-Ruiz gameplan coming in heavy and trying to blow him away. He can't outbox him.

If it fails, at least he's gone out on his shield.

Of course he does. I'm just thinking out aloud
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68162 on: Today at 11:27:33 pm »
For me, Joshua has been reluctant to go for the big follow up ever since the klitschko fight when he got countered and needed two or three rounds to gather himself again.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online jimbo196843

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 773
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68163 on: Today at 11:27:51 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 11:21:49 pm
bizarre ring walk that, embracing old ladies on the way in, it was like he already had the fight won, yet when he got in the ring he looked like a rabbit in the headlights.

If you come into the ring like that you have to back it up when you get in there
imagine Marvin Hagler coming into the ring like that
Logged

Online End Product

  • doesn't always come out of the right end
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,310
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68164 on: Today at 11:28:05 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 11:23:32 pm
Rocky 4 entrance against an unbeaten Eastern European fighter. The signs were there  ;D

Should have played hearts on fire , would have discovered he was not a machine. 
Logged
No time for caution.

Online naYoRHa2b

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68165 on: Today at 11:29:17 pm »
Enjoyable fight. Didn't like the ring walk but apart from that it was good.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68166 on: Today at 11:29:47 pm »
Gutted he didn't get the KO but a win is so win.
Great little un beats a decent big un.
Logged

Online Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,871
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68167 on: Today at 11:30:01 pm »
AJ is so fucking overrated is laughable.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,456
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68168 on: Today at 11:30:12 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 11:25:23 pm
Heavyweights like the Tyson of old would have a field day with the current crop
Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield etc in their prime would wipe the floor with everyone, Fury included.
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,734
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68169 on: Today at 11:30:18 pm »
I thought AJ spent too much energy in the ring walk, the dancing, shuffling, shadow boxing, hand shaking, kissing, hugging. It took him 4 rounds to get his breath back.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,180
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68170 on: Today at 11:30:55 pm »
Fuck knows why the Joshua camp ever took that fight - not sure Joshua's ever fought a southpaw certainly not one that good who was certain to out box him

Incredible achievement by Usyk to give up that much weight and win clearly

Credit to Joshua though - he's as brave a you like, pretty sure he boxed the last round with a fractured eye socket or at least a seriously hurt eye.. brutal sport
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68171 on: Today at 11:31:30 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 11:23:38 pm
I struggled to give AJ 2 rounds there. Usyk was different class
I think he definitely won 5 & 6 and probably 7. After that even the rounds that could have gone to Joshua were close and could've called even or for Usyk as he definitely didn't dominate
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,238
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68172 on: Today at 11:31:54 pm »
Usyk: The fight went the way I expected. There were moments when he pushed me, but it was nothing special.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68173 on: Today at 11:32:00 pm »
It was a mandatory defence wasnt it?
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,036
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68174 on: Today at 11:33:22 pm »
"Brilliant AJ"
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68175 on: Today at 11:33:42 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 11:30:12 pm
Lennox Lewis, Evander Holyfield etc in their prime would wipe the floor with everyone, Fury included.
I think the Evander Holyfield I saw doing pas work the other week would have beaten Joshua.
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,208
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68176 on: Today at 11:34:28 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:32:00 pm
It was a mandatory defence wasnt it?
yep he couldn't avoid him or he would have been stripped of as belt no matter what Eddie says
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,016
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68177 on: Today at 11:34:29 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:32:00 pm
It was a mandatory defence wasnt it?

Yes.

So AJ's mandatory become Usyk's unless there's a rematch clause activated.
Logged

Online Jayo10

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 511
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68178 on: Today at 11:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Yesterday at 04:01:43 pm
Usyk has always been hit in his fights, but has a canny knack of riding/rolling with these punches. Its for this reason im not as worried as others. If he was a clinical technician whose entire career was based off not getting hit, then i'd be worried.

I think we will see slick movement, blocking punches, riding/rolling those that do get through, and confusing the absolute hell out of AJ. Expect to see AJ looking bemused in the corner asking McCracken what he should do. He really needs to get on top of him, impose his physical dimensions and throw plenty of punches from range early. Hurt him early in order to take away his offence.

Say whatever you like, AJ is a vulnerable HW, you do not need to be a big puncher to hurt him, crisp accurate punches especially to the temple will hurt him. He is a hugely vulnerable fighter and its why his fights are good to watch. Usyk has serious skills, always thinking, no crisis for him to throw a gameplan out the window after a round or 2, he can adjust, he is methodical.

Does Hearn also promote Usyk by any chance? Do matchroom have options on Usyk? The fact Usyk went after the AJ fight so aggressively tells me they see something. I know he is number one with WBO, but he and his team fancied this one for a long time, he has the style to win impressively here.

15/2 are the odds on a Usyk KO, lumped £50 on it

Didn't get the KO but not a bad prediction, shamelessly quoting myself
Logged

Online Funky_Gibbons

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,380
  • Follow the gourd
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68179 on: Today at 11:35:05 pm »
Quote from: Funky_Gibbons on Today at 11:32:00 pm
It was a mandatory defence wasnt it?
Second worst defence I saw today..
Logged
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68180 on: Today at 11:35:07 pm »
That Ruiz fight seems to have taken the aggression and confidence out of Joshua.

He needs a a god think because the only way he takes usyk is knocking him out because he cannot outbox him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,016
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #68181 on: Today at 11:35:09 pm »
Quote from: Jayo10 on Today at 11:34:30 pm
Didn't get the KO but not a bad prediction, shamelessly quoting myself

You buying the RAWK Boxing rounds then mate?  ;D
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1700 1701 1702 1703 1704 [1705]   Go Up
« previous next »
 