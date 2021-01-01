« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1692 1693 1694 1695 1696 [1697]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3158603 times)

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67840 on: Today at 09:35:41 pm »
Still can't believe Smith was on before the end of our match!!! I'm raging, wanted to see him fight.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67841 on: Today at 09:36:43 pm »
Look if Naz is there someone interview him for fucks sakes.  ;D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67842 on: Today at 09:38:23 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:27:19 pm
TNB another joins the Boxing/Kebab ritual.  ;D

Get on it fuckers.  :wave

It fucking works. Somehow
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,334
  • Justice.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67843 on: Today at 09:39:02 pm »
Now I'm eyeing up the menu for a lamb tikka kebab. Will it arrive before this one's over though? Decisions.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67844 on: Today at 09:39:20 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:43 pm
Look if Naz is there someone interview him for fucks sakes.  ;D
Always a joy to hear from
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67845 on: Today at 09:39:38 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:43 pm
Look if Naz is there someone interview him for fucks sakes.  ;D
That would make up for this wank undercard. Also, Nelson has gained a ton of weight.
Logged

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,184
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67846 on: Today at 09:40:14 pm »
We get Declan Rice instead of Naz  :(
Logged

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,308
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67847 on: Today at 09:40:21 pm »
Quote from: hixxstar on Today at 09:26:31 pm
Any 'Stable Streams' about ?  ....  :-*   .. near fight time be sound... :wave

http://thecyclingentertainment.com/novo/events/anthony/

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,690
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67848 on: Today at 09:40:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:36:43 pm
Look if Naz is there someone interview him for fucks sakes.  ;D
He can't be there because Eubank Jr has got a restraining order against him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67849 on: Today at 09:42:58 pm »
 ;D

At least Vitali is in the house.
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67850 on: Today at 09:45:25 pm »
'Derek used his ignorance'......false praise indeed  ;D
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67851 on: Today at 09:46:37 pm »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 09:39:02 pm
Now I'm eyeing up the menu for a lamb tikka kebab. Will it arrive before this one's over though? Decisions.

Welcome to the ritual mate. That sounds tasty as fuck.  :D
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,723
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67852 on: Today at 09:46:55 pm »
The spurs stadium will be more famous for its boxing nights than football.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,173
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67853 on: Today at 09:47:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:46:55 pm
The spurs stadium will be more famous for its boxing nights than football.

Neither are as good as the cheese nights
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67854 on: Today at 09:47:58 pm »
Onto Jamie Redknapp now with Kelly Cates in the background.
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67855 on: Today at 09:48:18 pm »
Spurs legend Jamie Redknapp.  ;D
Logged

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 89,757
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67856 on: Today at 09:48:22 pm »
What time is kick off/bully off?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67857 on: Today at 09:49:13 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:48:22 pm
What time is kick off/bully off?
Probably just after 10 but by the time the ring walks are completed itll probably be nearer 10:30
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,486
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67858 on: Today at 09:49:28 pm »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 09:48:22 pm
What time is kick off/bully off?
Ring walk at 10:12.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,313
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67859 on: Today at 09:52:18 pm »
Josh Taylor wont last long at Sky, not being fully behind Joshua
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67860 on: Today at 09:54:50 pm »
Not this shite for fucks sakes. Stop it!
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67861 on: Today at 09:55:27 pm »
Stream?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67862 on: Today at 09:56:24 pm »
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67863 on: Today at 09:57:56 pm »
Michael Buffer back in action is good to see.

Dickheads booing the Ukraine anthem .
Logged

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,628
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67864 on: Today at 09:58:02 pm »
What the fuck is this?
Logged

Online jedimaster

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 267
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67865 on: Today at 09:58:06 pm »
Stop the national anthem booing you tits  :(
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67866 on: Today at 09:58:14 pm »
Who has a better job than Buffer?
Logged

Online JLStretton

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,430
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67867 on: Today at 09:58:59 pm »
Best atmosphere Spurs stadium ever seen.

Let's hope Joshua gets sparked out, be funny as fuck.  But it isn't going to happen, Joshua win by ko I think.
Logged
choose Life.

Online smicer07

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,628
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67868 on: Today at 09:59:03 pm »
Was that their national anthem sung really really badly? My ears hurt.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67869 on: Today at 09:59:09 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:58:14 pm
Who has a better job than Buffer?

Aye, He gets nearly a million for a gig over a million for Vegas fights.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,425
  • Truthiness
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67870 on: Today at 09:59:31 pm »
Ukrainian national anthem isn't exactly a banger, is it?

*Remembers what tune is coming up next*
Oh right
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Online voodoo ray

  • Bng-bng, BNG-BNG-BNG, bng-bng, bng-bng.....Ooooh OOOOH ooooooooh AAAAAHHHHH ah-hah, yeah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,027
  • feck off
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67871 on: Today at 09:59:34 pm »
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 09:58:14 pm
Who has a better job than Buffer?

he knows it too to be fair to him.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,986
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67872 on: Today at 10:00:52 pm »
THE worst anthem to build hype or excitement over.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,677
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67873 on: Today at 10:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 09:59:09 pm
Aye, He gets nearly a million for a gig over a million for Vegas fights.

I wouldn't think he gets more than 5 figures for this
Logged

Online hixxstar

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,416
  • Dont Worry I'm From The Internet
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67874 on: Today at 10:01:06 pm »
Logged
Shanks on Leaving Liverpool FC

"It was the most difficult thing in the world, when I went to tell the chairman........ It was like walking to the electric chair.... That's the way it felt."
Pages: 1 ... 1692 1693 1694 1695 1696 [1697]   Go Up
« previous next »
 