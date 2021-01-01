There will be multiple streams on these sites mates. https://boxingstreams.me/
There's this one too mate...And will do. https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-stream
Why is Campbell Hatton higher on the bill than callum Smith?!? Big ko though. Hope Castillo is ok
Edwardo likes to get them in early. Also Callum is making his Light heavy debut lads.
Hatton is not very good to be honest. Should be fighting in leisure centres to learn the ropes. Bruno Fernandes is hitting him a fair bit.
Losing this for me, but he'll get the win.
No way Hatton win that, bent as fuck
I knew he wouldn't do anything in this game but I didn't expect a defeat this quickly. Most he can get is English title. At best
Just said hes conscious and talking
Thank you. Enjoy your kebab later For what it's worth I think aj will be too strong but very intriguing contest
Later ?Samie has two kebabs for breakfast, one for eleven's and three for lunch.
