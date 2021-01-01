« previous next »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:34:52 pm
There will be multiple streams on these sites mates.  :wave

https://boxingstreams.me/

Thank you. Enjoy your kebab later  ;D

For what it's worth I think aj will be too strong but very intriguing  contest
There's this one too mate...And will do.  ;D

https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-stream
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:39:17 pm
There's this one too mate...And will do.  ;D

https://www.vipboxtv.se/boxing-stream

Fancying a kebab myself haha.
Cheers bud ;D
What times the Joshua fight due? Im looking at you Samie 😁
After 10 mate.  :D
Thanks 👍
Why is Campbell Hatton higher on the bill than callum Smith?!?
Big ko though. Hope Castillo is ok
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 07:21:28 pm
Why is Campbell Hatton higher on the bill than callum Smith?!?
Big ko though. Hope Castillo is ok

Damn, they've already started the under card?!
Edwardo likes to get them in early.

Also Callum is making his Light heavy debut lads.

Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 07:21:28 pm
Why is Campbell Hatton higher on the bill than callum Smith?!?
Big ko though. Hope Castillo is ok
Just said hes conscious and talking
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:44:16 pm
Edwardo likes to get them in early.

Also Callum is making his Light heavy debut lads.
FFS I was going to bet on him to get an early KO. He'll do damage at 175

Hatton is not very good to be honest. Should be fighting in leisure centres to learn the ropes. Bruno Fernandes is hitting him a fair bit.
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:01:17 pm
Hatton is not very good to be honest. Should be fighting in leisure centres to learn the ropes. Bruno Fernandes is hitting him a fair bit.
Losing this for me, but he'll get the win.
hatton be lucky to finish here
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 08:06:34 pm
Losing this for me, but he'll get the win.
Yep, usually the way on these Hearn cards these days
Reminder that this fella's record is 2-4.
Bruno won handily. Hatton needs to find a new line of work.
Hatton is seriously shit.
 :lmao :lmao

Bent as fuck.
Campbell hatton got toasted then. How the fuck did he get that decision.  Corrupt as fuck
:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Haha I told you all. Lost every round of that.
Fucking shambles that. Absolute fix.
I knew he wouldn't do anything in this game but I didn't expect a defeat this quickly. Most he can get is English title. At best

Edit: So he gets the 'win'. Still going nowhere

No way Hatton win that, bent as fuck
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 08:19:38 pm
No way Hatton win that, bent as fuck

Not a chance I had it 5-1 being kind 4-2
fuck me, ha ha, "home cooking in england" on the american stream I have
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 08:19:35 pm
I knew he wouldn't do anything in this game but I didn't expect a defeat this quickly. Most he can get is English title. At best
He's unbeaten I'll have you know 😛
What. The. Fuck.

Just goes to show how fucking bent british boxing is.

I hope AJ wins but if it goes to points Usyk has no chance. This is literally as bent as the guaranteed Canelo judge anywhere in the world
there's one person in the entire world who watched that and thought hatton won.
Eddies brown envelopes do the trick again
Wtf how behind is my channel. I'm a good 3-4 mins behind.

Absolute disgrace of a decision.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 07:49:07 pm
Just said hes conscious and talking

Good to know. Cheers for the update.
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 04:36:42 pm
Thank you. Enjoy your kebab later  ;D

For what it's worth I think aj will be too strong but very intriguing  contest

Later ?

Samie has two kebabs for breakfast, one for eleven's and three for lunch.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 08:26:11 pm
Later ?

Samie has two kebabs for breakfast, one for eleven's and three for lunch.

I wish I could live that lifestyle... but I'm trying to lose weight   :lmao
Genuinely cannot believe that decision. Just confimed that corruption  is rife.  :wave
