With his pedigree I can understand that. If he had shown bone crunching power at CW and in his 2 HW contests i could see it. Don't think he hits hard enough and he certainly wont have been hit as hard as he will be on Saturday
I was thinking this could be a close one but as the fight draws nearer, I'm moving towards a Joshua KO victory, possibly late on but wouldn't be shocked if he clips Usyk early. Usyk is a fantastic fighter but we already saw that he wasn't entirely comfortable against Chisora. A lot of people forget that Breidis almost beat him and it was a close decision in the end. I'm a big fan of Breidis who I think is physically stronger than Usyk, but I couldn't see him lasting the 12 against Joshua either. It isn't just Joshua's weight and power, it is also his height and reach or 'dimensions' as you like to say CB
No matter how good Usyk is, and he is VERY good, fighting a 2-metre tall giant who is also athletic and a pretty good boxer himself is something different entirely.
Yeah it basically comes down to his chin I think. Joshua will get to him at some point so we'll see how that goes. Not a big puncher but then neither is Ruiz.
Usyk has never been in with a giant like Joshua before, but then I don't think Joshua has been in with anyone who can outbox him before.
If Joshua wins this, he beats Fury for me.
True, but bear in mind that Mister Jiggles weighed about 20 stone for that fight! He's not a heavy hitter but even getting whacked by him is different to Usyk who will be perhaps 16 stone or 16.5 stone on fight night?
Pretty demoralising for Plant that!
It's not great when you miss someone with a punch when they're standing in your face in street clothes! Unless Canelo gets injured I think a house plant has as much chance as winning as Caleb.