Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:36:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2021, 04:16:17 pm
And by extension DAZN, who will promote the fuck out of him now.
Not sure that is true. AJ is a free agent now and I am sure he has been assured whatever the best deal is for him. I have heard Sky, DAZN and even Amazon are interested.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:40:34 pm
Eddie Hearn has got a $1 Billion contract with DAZN mate. Safe to say AJ was negotiated as part of that deal.
Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:44:02 pm
Quote from: duvva on September 21, 2021, 04:29:49 pm
Definitely one of the most interesting fights at heavyweight in years for me. Really depends if Usyk can deal with the power, if he can then its a very closely matched fight.

Closely matched is a good way of expressing it. A lot of people seem to downplay Joshua's skills. He is an Olympic champion, he's gone the distance, he's knocked out people quickly, he's visibly learnt as fights have gone in, and he's been super defensive and used the double jab when he has needed to. He's not a great fighter, but he might come to be one, and he is, as of now, at least very, very good.
duvva

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:52:38 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2021, 04:40:34 pm
Eddie Hearn has got a $1 Billion contract with DAZN mate. Safe to say AJ was negotiated as part of that deal.
Eddies got a billion dollar contract, whos he fighting, Don King?


Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:57:13 pm
 ;D

Don King would win by ddogy decision as always mate.


But yeah, Eddie signed a US  and UK boxing deal for a billion with DAZN for the next 8 years at least.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:59:23 pm
AJ will brutalise him. Im shocked at how many think this a close fight.
Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 04:59:59 pm
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2021, 04:40:34 pm
Eddie Hearn has got a $1 Billion contract with DAZN mate. Safe to say AJ was negotiated as part of that deal.

He wasn't. Not for uk part anyway
scatman

  
  
  
  
  
    
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 05:08:43 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 21, 2021, 04:59:59 pm
He wasn't. Not for uk part anyway
all AJ fights are included in my European DAZN sub (2 quid a month)
Quote from: Aristotle on March 28, 2012, 01:15:35 am
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager


Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 07:18:54 pm
Talk of DAZN buying out BT Sport today which would be quite something.
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 21, 2021, 04:59:23 pm
AJ will brutalise him. Im shocked at how many think this a close fight.
;D

I'll be chucking a few quid on Usyk for what it's worth!
cornishscouser92

  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 07:41:42 pm
All the talk of Joshua being lean, he looks massive


Clayton Bigsby

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 07:54:07 pm
Quote from: Lusty on September 21, 2021, 07:18:54 pm
Talk of DAZN buying out BT Sport today which would be quite something. ;D

I'll be chucking a few quid on Usyk for what it's worth!

With his pedigree I can understand that. If he had shown bone crunching power at CW and in his 2 HW contests i could see it. Don't think he hits hard enough and he certainly wont have been hit as hard as he will be on Saturday
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 09:53:30 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 21, 2021, 07:54:07 pm
With his pedigree I can understand that. If he had shown bone crunching power at CW and in his 2 HW contests i could see it. Don't think he hits hard enough and he certainly wont have been hit as hard as he will be on Saturday
Yeah it basically comes down to his chin I think. Joshua will get to him at some point so we'll see how that goes. Not a big puncher but then neither is Ruiz.

Usyk has never been in with a giant like Joshua before, but then I don't think Joshua has been in with anyone who can outbox him before.

If Joshua wins this, he beats Fury for me.
Samie

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
September 21, 2021, 10:27:13 pm
Kicking off legitly at  the Canelo v Plant press conference.  :D

https://twitter.com/grosenstein/status/1440414806100508672
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Quote from: Samie on September 21, 2021, 10:27:13 pm
Kicking off legitly at  the Canelo v Plant press conference.  :D

https://twitter.com/grosenstein/status/1440414806100508672
Pretty demoralising for Plant that!
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:28:01 am
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on September 21, 2021, 07:54:07 pm
With his pedigree I can understand that. If he had shown bone crunching power at CW and in his 2 HW contests i could see it. Don't think he hits hard enough and he certainly wont have been hit as hard as he will be on Saturday
I was thinking this could be a close one but as the fight draws nearer, I'm moving towards a Joshua KO victory, possibly late on but wouldn't be shocked if he clips Usyk early. Usyk is a fantastic fighter but we already saw that he wasn't entirely comfortable against Chisora. A lot of people forget that Breidis almost beat him and it was a close decision in the end. I'm a big fan of Breidis who I think is physically stronger than Usyk, but I couldn't see him lasting the 12 against Joshua either. It isn't just Joshua's weight and power, it is also his height and reach or 'dimensions' as you like to say CB  :D

No matter how good Usyk is, and he is VERY good, fighting a 2-metre tall giant who is also athletic and a pretty good boxer himself is something different entirely.

Quote from: Lusty on September 21, 2021, 09:53:30 pm
Yeah it basically comes down to his chin I think. Joshua will get to him at some point so we'll see how that goes. Not a big puncher but then neither is Ruiz.

Usyk has never been in with a giant like Joshua before, but then I don't think Joshua has been in with anyone who can outbox him before.

If Joshua wins this, he beats Fury for me.

True, but bear in mind that Mister Jiggles weighed about 20 stone for that fight! He's not a heavy hitter but even getting whacked by him is different to Usyk who will be perhaps 16 stone or 16.5 stone on fight night?

Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 08:55:10 am
Pretty demoralising for Plant that!
It's not great when you miss someone with a punch when they're standing in your face in street clothes! Unless Canelo gets injured I think a house plant has as much chance as winning as Caleb.
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 10:57:12 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 10:28:01 am
True, but bear in mind that Mister Jiggles weighed about 20 stone for that fight! He's not a heavy hitter but even getting whacked by him is different to Usyk who will be perhaps 16 stone or 16.5 stone on fight night?
I imagine there'll be more muscle on Usyk at 16 stone than there was on Ruiz at 20 ;D

I don't think Usyk has a hope of knocking Joshua out, but for what it's worth I don't think you need to be a big puncher to do that anyway.  Any heavyweight has the capability to knock him out if he gasses like he did against Ruiz.  It sounds like AJ is coming in lighter though so less chance of that happening.

Other factor here is that I think Usyk is only the second southpaw that Joshua has faced, which is a bit mad.  Just throws another variable into the mix.  The other one was 'King' Charles Martin who is still my vote for the worst heavyweight champion of all time ;D
1892tillforever

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 10:57:12 am
I imagine there'll be more muscle on Usyk at 16 stone than there was on Ruiz at 20 ;D

I don't think Usyk has a hope of knocking Joshua out, but for what it's worth I don't think you need to be a big puncher to do that anyway.  Any heavyweight has the capability to knock him out if he gasses like he did against Ruiz.  It sounds like AJ is coming in lighter though so less chance of that happening.

Other factor here is that I think Usyk is only the second southpaw that Joshua has faced, which is a bit mad.  Just throws another variable into the mix.  The other one was 'King' Charles Martin who is still my vote for the worst heavyweight champion of all time ;D
Martin won the equivalent of the lottery when he got that title; after his opponent got injured during the fight! Then Eddie apparently offered £6 million to fight Joshua!
Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:30:32 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 11:20:25 am
Martin won the equivalent of the lottery when he got that title; after his opponent got injured during the fight! Then Eddie apparently offered £6 million to fight Joshua!
Yeah and he only got that title shot in the first place because Fury flushed the belt down the toilet if I remember right.

Basically, Usyk is Joshua's first southpaw opponent.
dikwad

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
Believe the Ken Burns doc about The Greatest is the dogs bollix. I'll watch it after AJ gets ko'd lol
sirjames

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 11:48:51 am
What was peoples thoughts on the bellew Usyk fight - for all the Uysk being a great boxer i thought Bellew was more than even in that fight before he got knocked out. Will this have any say in how this one goes?



Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:19:02 pm
Just seen that Ken Burns has done a documentary on Ali. Sounds like it is his best work so far.

Has it been released anywhere in the UK?
Dull Tools

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:20:06 pm
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 08:10:54 pm
Believe the Ken Burns doc about The Greatest is the dogs bollix. I'll watch it after AJ gets ko'd lol
Clearly didn't bother looking up!
Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:35:31 pm
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 11:48:51 am
What was peoples thoughts on the bellew Usyk fight - for all the Uysk being a great boxer i thought Bellew was more than even in that fight before he got knocked out. Will this have any say in how this one goes?

Bellew was competitive and in the fight before the KO but he was working insanely hard just to keep it close and he said as much himself. By the time he was knocked out he had nothing left and it wasn't all down to the damage he had taken (Usyk did win rounds and caught him flush a few times before it was done).

Uysk was always in control of the fight but credit to Bellew, he did make it a contest. Usyk's movement and footwork is clever and damaging in how it constantly keeps his opponents guessing and wondering. As the rounds drag on it becomes physically and mentally draining and he seems to take information in and gradually he wears the other fighter down. He is capable of doing similar to AJ but AJ is a much bigger specimen who hits harder than anyone Usyk has faced. It'll be interesting to see how Usyk approaches the fight; does he potshot, make AJ move more than he wants to and try and drag him into deep water later on, or does he go aggressive like Ruiz did and try and buzz AJ early and take advantage? For all the talk of Usyk not having the power to hurt AJ, Ruiz isn't a notoriously big puncher but he had AJ down several times and AJ was beaten out of exhaustion as much as anything else. I don't think you need to be a particularly big puncher to get to AJ, and on that front I think Usyk punches plenty hard enough to cause AJ trouble. These heavyweights are what they say in the description! They are big fellas and size or not, if they land a few clean (especially so on somoneone like AJ who has shown to struggle after a clean shot) then anything is possible.

The flipside of this is whether Usyk can withstand a flurry of heavy punches from AJ. Usyk's chin has shown to be solid but AJ's power is legit and I'm sure Usyk's chin will be tested at some point. I'm saying 70/30 in favour of AJ. Usyk is a live dog and if his game plan is right and AJ is caught clean and/or forced to be very mobile and gets frustrated then he'll be in trouble because Usyk is a far superior boxer and has the potential to tie AJ in knots.
jedimaster

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:44:03 pm
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 11:48:51 am
What was peoples thoughts on the bellew Usyk fight - for all the Uysk being a great boxer i thought Bellew was more than even in that fight before he got knocked out. Will this have any say in how this one goes?

Usyk was controlling that fight from the very first moment. He was never in trouble and was just setting Bellew up for the stoppage, for all Bellew's bravado.

I don't think he has the power to stop Joshua unless Joshua seriously gasses out. But one thing is for sure, Usyk would not take this fight if he didn't think he could win it. And I saw someone interviewed who, when he asked Usyk about Joshua said 'I know how to beat him'. And I don't doubt that he believes that. He is smart and can adapt his tactics mid-fight, something I haven't seen Joshua successfully do.

I can see this fight going to points, maybe 7-5 or 8-4 for Usyk, with a controversial hometown decision for Joshua.

Lusty

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:55:22 pm
Quote from: sirjames on Today at 11:48:51 am
What was peoples thoughts on the bellew Usyk fight - for all the Uysk being a great boxer i thought Bellew was more than even in that fight before he got knocked out. Will this have any say in how this one goes?
Haven't watched that fight back, but I remember thinking at the time that the Sky commentators must have been watching a different fight because it was obvious what was happening.  Bellew was in the fight in the same way that McGregor was in the fight with Floyd or Amir Khan was in the fight with Canelo.  History is littered with these guys who were doing well until suddenly they weren't.

AJ is a very different prospect to Bellew though so I don't think you can really draw any conclusions.
Wild Romany Boy

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:05:39 pm
Quote from: jedimaster on Today at 12:44:03 pm
Usyk was controlling that fight from the very first moment. He was never in trouble and was just setting Bellew up for the stoppage, for all Bellew's bravado.

I don't think he has the power to stop Joshua unless Joshua seriously gasses out. But one thing is for sure, Usyk would not take this fight if he didn't think he could win it. And I saw someone interviewed who, when he asked Usyk about Joshua said 'I know how to beat him'. And I don't doubt that he believes that. He is smart and can adapt his tactics mid-fight, something I haven't seen Joshua successfully do.

I can see this fight going to points, maybe 7-5 or 8-4 for Usyk, with a controversial hometown decision for Joshua.

I think the opposite of Joshua to be honest. He has adjusted, I think he did so against Klitschko and, to an extent, against Ruiz, to name two.

If he gets Usyk behind the jab early, and realises it'll be hard to knock him out, he seems to be more than capable and patient enough to adjust.

Fiasco

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:07:41 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:05:39 pm
I think the opposite of Joshua to be honest. He has adjusted, I think he did so against Klitschko and, to an extent, against Ruiz, to name two.

If he gets Usyk behind the jab early, and realises it'll be hard to knock him out, he seems to be more than capable and patient enough to adjust.

Klitschko was 41, on the back of a lay off and took AJ to hell and back. And the Ruiz who turned up in the second fight didn't even bother to train. I most definitely see improvements in AJ strategically but this is going to be a proper, proper test of that.
jedimaster

  
  
  
  
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:23:32 pm
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 01:05:39 pm
I think the opposite of Joshua to be honest. He has adjusted, I think he did so against Klitschko and, to an extent, against Ruiz, to name two.

If he gets Usyk behind the jab early, and realises it'll be hard to knock him out, he seems to be more than capable and patient enough to adjust.

I disagree on that point. He didn't adapt in mid fight against Ruiz at all, he adapted between fights. And in the second fight he fought a completely different unmotivated fighter.

Against Klitschko he was lucky to be honest. He survived by taking a few rounds off and by Klitschko not pressing his advantage.

Usyk against Bellew was the most impressive dismantling of an opponent I have seen in years. He didn't let Bellew's bravado or pressure faze him at all. He found his range and then slowly and methodically broke him down. Bellew looked physically and mentally exhausted at the end. And if Joshua lets the ghosts of the Ruiz fight into his head during a tough moment he will expend a lot of nervous energy. Joshua needs to be mentally as strong as Usyk to win this fight.
