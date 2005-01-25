What was peoples thoughts on the bellew Usyk fight - for all the Uysk being a great boxer i thought Bellew was more than even in that fight before he got knocked out. Will this have any say in how this one goes?



Bellew was competitive and in the fight before the KO but he was working insanely hard just to keep it close and he said as much himself. By the time he was knocked out he had nothing left and it wasn't all down to the damage he had taken (Usyk did win rounds and caught him flush a few times before it was done).Uysk was always in control of the fight but credit to Bellew, he did make it a contest. Usyk's movement and footwork is clever and damaging in how it constantly keeps his opponents guessing and wondering. As the rounds drag on it becomes physically and mentally draining and he seems to take information in and gradually he wears the other fighter down. He is capable of doing similar to AJ but AJ is a much bigger specimen who hits harder than anyone Usyk has faced. It'll be interesting to see how Usyk approaches the fight; does he potshot, make AJ move more than he wants to and try and drag him into deep water later on, or does he go aggressive like Ruiz did and try and buzz AJ early and take advantage? For all the talk of Usyk not having the power to hurt AJ, Ruiz isn't a notoriously big puncher but he had AJ down several times and AJ was beaten out of exhaustion as much as anything else. I don't think you need to be a particularly big puncher to get to AJ, and on that front I think Usyk punches plenty hard enough to cause AJ trouble. These heavyweights are what they say in the description! They are big fellas and size or not, if they land a few clean (especially so on somoneone like AJ who has shown to struggle after a clean shot) then anything is possible.The flipside of this is whether Usyk can withstand a flurry of heavy punches from AJ. Usyk's chin has shown to be solid but AJ's power is legit and I'm sure Usyk's chin will be tested at some point. I'm saying 70/30 in favour of AJ. Usyk is a live dog and if his game plan is right and AJ is caught clean and/or forced to be very mobile and gets frustrated then he'll be in trouble because Usyk is a far superior boxer and has the potential to tie AJ in knots.