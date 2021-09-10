« previous next »
Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3145927 times)

Offline Jono69

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67600 on: September 10, 2021, 11:39:34 pm »
Crazy stuff  ;D
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67601 on: September 10, 2021, 11:40:16 pm »
I couldnt call this, could be anything.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67602 on: September 10, 2021, 11:41:29 pm »
Brutal isnt it. Thought Eggington won the last but not convinced in Barry Jones scorecard
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67603 on: September 10, 2021, 11:44:10 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 10, 2021, 11:41:29 pm
Brutal isnt it. Thought Eggington won the last but not convinced in Barry Jones scorecard
Its much closer than his scorecard I think.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Online duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67604 on: September 10, 2021, 11:46:00 pm »
Obviously no idea about the first five rounds but the rest are v close though I thought Sam won the final two and being the home fighter will probably get it.
Brilliant stuff from both
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67605 on: September 10, 2021, 11:47:39 pm »
Those scores  :o
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Jono69

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67606 on: September 10, 2021, 11:48:10 pm »
Strange scores  :o
If you see a lovely field with a family having a picnic, and a nice pond in it, you fill in the pond with concrete, you plow the family into the soil, you blow up the tree, and use the leaves to make a dress for your wife who is also your brother.

Online duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67607 on: September 10, 2021, 11:50:57 pm »
Strange to see them all so strongly in favour of one fighter or the other, was expecting 3 close cards a point or two either way based on the rounds I saw
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67608 on: September 10, 2021, 11:53:26 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 10, 2021, 11:50:57 pm
Strange to see them all so strongly in favour of one fighter or the other, was expecting 3 close cards a point or two either way based on the rounds I saw
Thats what I expected too.
"And there are red and white scarves of Liverpool, and red and white bobble hats of Liverpool, and red and white rosettes of Liverpool, and nothing else. And the sun shines now."

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67609 on: Yesterday at 12:04:28 am »
I really do wonder what Boxing judges actually do when the fight is going on.  ;D
Offline 7777

  • RAWK Boxing Prediction League Champion 07
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67610 on: Yesterday at 11:18:15 am »
Valdez and Conceição scrap from last night is on right now Sky Sports Arena

Fireworks
Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67611 on: Yesterday at 02:08:57 pm »
Quote from: duvva on September 10, 2021, 11:21:05 pm
Just switched it on. He loves a war doesnt he

Was it as mad as the fight the Polish bloke had at one of Eddie's fight camps where he proposed to his girlfriend afterwards?
Online duvva

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67612 on: Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:08:57 pm
Was it as mad as the fight the Polish bloke had at one of Eddie's fight camps where he proposed to his girlfriend afterwards?
Haha nor heard or seen that. But it was a top scrap last night. Mad scores though
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67613 on: Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm »
Anyone tempted to watch Haye for nostalgia?
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67614 on: Yesterday at 11:36:18 pm »
I'd rather get kicked in the balls willingly.
Offline Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67615 on: Yesterday at 11:36:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:35:32 pm
Anyone tempted to watch Haye for nostalgia?

Yeah me but I am not paying for it though.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67616 on: Yesterday at 11:49:28 pm »
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67617 on: Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm »
Had to post a stream didn't ya mate?  ;D

Down with this shite!
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67618 on: Yesterday at 11:52:45 pm »
What channel is it on in USA?
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67619 on: Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Had to post a stream didn't ya mate?  ;D

Down with this shite!

You:

Boooooooooooooo
*Opens stream*
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67620 on: Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm »
ESPN I think.
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67621 on: Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 11:55:19 pm
You:

Boooooooooooooo
*Opens stream*

 ;D

I'd normally be a hypocrite but I really despise Circus Boxing mate.
Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67622 on: Today at 12:01:41 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:56:02 pm
ESPN I think.
Any idea which one though?
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67623 on: Today at 12:02:17 am »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:08 pm
;D

I'd normally be a hypocrite but I really despise Circus Boxing mate.

You avoid Frank Warren cards then?
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67624 on: Today at 12:03:01 am »
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67625 on: Today at 12:03:48 am »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 08:15:32 pm
Haha nor heard or seen that. But it was a top scrap last night. Mad scores though

It was Alen Babic, he's Croatian sorry

https://youtu.be/ogZEHdtmCBo

These will be the most entertaining 25 minutes you'll ever watch
Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67626 on: Today at 12:04:12 am »
Quote from: jonkrux on Today at 12:01:41 am
Any idea which one though?

No idea. Just pick any comms stream mate.  :D

Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 12:02:17 am
You avoid Frank Warren cards then?

If I can but in reality I'd watch all undercard fights because to me atleast they're doing it because they want to and not only because they getting paid.
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67627 on: Today at 12:04:57 am »
Donlad Trump is on comms now hahahaha.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67628 on: Today at 12:19:28 am »
Haye about to ringwalk
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online jonkrux

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67629 on: Today at 12:20:29 am »
I can only find foreign streams. Someone hook me up with English one please?
Online cornishscouser92

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67630 on: Today at 12:22:19 am »
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.
