Brutal isnt it. Thought Eggington won the last but not convinced in Barry Jones scorecard
Strange to see them all so strongly in favour of one fighter or the other, was expecting 3 close cards a point or two either way based on the rounds I saw
Just switched it on. He loves a war doesnt he
Was it as mad as the fight the Polish bloke had at one of Eddie's fight camps where he proposed to his girlfriend afterwards?
Anyone tempted to watch Haye for nostalgia?
Had to post a stream didn't ya mate? Down with this shite!
You: Boooooooooooooo*Opens stream*
ESPN I think.
I'd normally be a hypocrite but I really despise Circus Boxing mate.
Haha nor heard or seen that. But it was a top scrap last night. Mad scores though
Any idea which one though?
You avoid Frank Warren cards then?
I can only find foreign streams. Someone hook me up with English one please?
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]