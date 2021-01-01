Please
Author
Topic: Boxing thread
Clayton Bigsby
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #67520 on:
Today
at 04:33:06 am »
This is horrible from Rigo man. Fcking hell.
Clayton Bigsby
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #67521 on:
Today
at 05:11:37 am »
Rigo defo won but im glad he got robbed
Zeb
Re: Boxing thread
«
Reply #67522 on:
Today
at 05:16:32 am »
Those scorecards were a bit mad - by 6 rounds!?!
Surprised Rigo could do it for all 12 but he's going to do what he does, and Casimero's too smart to be picked off by the straight left.
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."
