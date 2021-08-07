« previous next »
Boxing thread

Welshred

  CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67480 on: August 7, 2021, 08:52:55 pm
I genuinely didn't think this could have got more bizarre :lmao :lmao :lmao
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67481 on: August 7, 2021, 09:15:22 pm
Well that was disappointing...

I think I'm the only one watching still ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67482 on: August 7, 2021, 09:41:04 pm
I was munching on my Indian food mate but had half an eye on it.  ;D
Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,757
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67483 on: August 7, 2021, 10:27:43 pm
Quote from: Samie on August  3, 2021, 02:36:27 pm
The organising bodies are too rich and the WBC and WBA are too powerful, it won't happen.

The boxers are the talent. If they could somehow get a large enough group organised to break away, then what would the orgs do with only journeymen left? Its happened in other sports. And even if it doesnt go all the way, the orgs would concede some power in negotiations to keep the fighters.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,233
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67484 on: August 7, 2021, 10:30:38 pm
Galahad bossing this fight
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67485 on: August 7, 2021, 10:31:30 pm
Quote from: Peabee on August  7, 2021, 10:27:43 pm
The boxers are the talent. If they could somehow get a large enough group organised to break away, then what would the orgs do with only journeymen left? Its happened in other sports. And even if it doesnt go all the way, the orgs would concede some power in negotiations to keep the fighters.

Boxers are the talent but the promoters are the key money men. If you can get the 4 or 5 major players to come to the table it's possible but promoters are worse than footie agents the absolute leeches.
JohnnoWhite

  • Deliverer of the -Q- de grace.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,541
  • Thought I was wrong once - but I was mistaken.
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67486 on: Yesterday at 07:32:45 am
Quote from: Welshred on August  7, 2021, 11:04:31 am
https://twitter.com/BBCSport/status/1423946518139228163?s=20

What a way to win gold from Sousa!

What a cracker of a left hook that was!! Goodnight Vienna! Was always my best punch when I were a lad - a LONG time ago in the 50's.
There is nothing wrong with striving to win, so long as you don't set the prize above the game. There can be no dishonour in defeat nor any conceit in victory. What matters above all is that the team plays in the right spirit, with skill, courage, fair play,no favour and the result accepted without bitterness. Sir Matt Busby CBE KCSG 1909-1994

Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67487 on: Yesterday at 09:27:05 am
So despite Samie saying this group of boxers was worse than previous groups they've only come away with Britain's best Boxing haul for over 100 years. He should stick to his curry's ;)
Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,627
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67488 on: Yesterday at 12:06:09 pm
6 medals from 11 boxers is decent ;D
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67489 on: Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:27:05 am
So despite Samie saying this group of boxers was worse than previous groups they've only come away with Britain's best Boxing haul for over 100 years. He should stick to his curry's ;)

Clearly they read the RAWK Boxing thread and were motivated by me mate.  But talent wise and going into the Games with their records it was though.  :D

Also they're probably doping according to you everyone is a doper.  ;D
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67490 on: Yesterday at 12:59:32 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:49:10 pm
Clearly they read the RAWK Boxing thread and were motivated by me mate.  But talent wise and going into the Games with their records it was though.  :D

Also they're probably doping according to you everyone is a doper.  ;D

Makes it a level playing field doesn't it? ;)
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67491 on: Yesterday at 01:07:06 pm
Aye, did you see the Super Heavy final? The dickhead pro fella is good but he's a dickhead for going back into the Amateur games for this Olympics.  ;D

Also I'd like to mention the Ukrainian fella again, he's going to be a hit in the pro ranks, one way or the other.  ;D

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67492 on: Yesterday at 01:07:28 pm



Quote from: Samie on August  5, 2021, 01:57:12 pm
Anyone seethe Ukrainian Middleweight today lads? Fuck me that lad has no defense but keeps coming forward with brute power. He will KO some lads in the pro ranks but get his arse handed to him by the slicksters and elites. Brendan Rodgers of Boxing if I say so myself.  :D
Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67493 on: Yesterday at 02:36:45 pm
GB did very well but not excited about a single one of them as a pro. Of the lot Pat McCormack might be best pro bet. Yafai likely too old as he will be 29  when he turns over but could be fast tracked

One im sure wont do anything is Whittaker.
Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67494 on: Yesterday at 02:37:45 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:07:28 pm


Got iced but i think in a final you gotta give a guy a count for me.
Welshred

  • CBE. To be fair to him, he is a massive twat. Professional Ladies' Arse Fondler. Possibly......we're not sure any more......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,368
  • JFT96
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67495 on: Yesterday at 02:40:34 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Yesterday at 02:36:45 pm
GB did very well but not excited about a single one of them as a pro. Of the lot Pat McCormack might be best pro bet. Yafai likely too old as he will be 29  when he turns over but could be fast tracked

One im sure wont do anything is Whittaker.

Don't think Lauren Price will turn pro?
Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67496 on: Yesterday at 03:26:54 pm
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 02:40:34 pm
Don't think Lauren Price will turn pro?

She will do well if she turns pro certainly. Not excited about women's boxing, not through sexism etc but just lack of depth. Price could probably be a world champion in 5 fights or so
Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,088
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67497 on: Yesterday at 03:29:50 pm
Just watched the Alen Babić & Mark Bennett fight. That was a savage fight, Bennett earning uppercuts for breakfast & looked on the brink several times before his corner pulled him out.
Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67498 on: Today at 01:16:50 am
Here's a stat for you lads.  :o

Quote
By the time of the next Olympics in 2024, it will have been 20 years since Team USA last won a men's boxing gold medal.

Andre Ward was the last.
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,572
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67499 on: Today at 09:10:14 am
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:07:06 pm
Aye, did you see the Super Heavy final? The dickhead pro fella is good but he's a dickhead for going back into the Amateur games for this Olympics.  ;D

Also I'd like to mention the Ukrainian fella again, he's going to be a hit in the pro ranks, one way or the other.  ;D
Think that's a bit harsh on him. It is a bit different this year as a lot of people turned pro after the Olympics was cancelled as they were due to turn pro then anyway and then came back just to fight in the Olympics.

Jalalov is odd too as he has been fighting as a pro and an amateur the whole time.

Where do we think all the boxers end up? Or which ones do you think don't end up with Matchroom?

At this point I think UK sport should be asking Matchroom to fund some of the GB boxing program given how much they are benefiting from it.

Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,269
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67500 on: Today at 02:02:28 pm
UK Sport don't need to do anything, Edwardo will end up signing them all in the pro's anyway.  ;D

Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67501 on: Today at 03:33:00 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:02:28 pm
UK Sport don't need to do anything, Edwardo will end up signing them all in the pro's anyway.  ;D

Frank will get a couple. But defo Yafai will be Hearn
Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,572
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67502 on: Today at 04:18:54 pm
Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on Today at 03:33:00 pm
Frank will get a couple. But defo Yafai will be Hearn
I think Matchroom could do with Clarke. They need another Heavyweight and Frank already has Dubois and Joyce now.

The McCorrmacks would be good for Matchroom as they are always trying to push the North East.

Think Whittaker is nailed on for Matchroom though as are most of the girls bar Dubois.
Clayton Bigsby

  • Has officially given up.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,601
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
Reply #67503 on: Today at 05:25:41 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 04:18:54 pm
I think Matchroom could do with Clarke. They need another Heavyweight and Frank already has Dubois and Joyce now.

The McCorrmacks would be good for Matchroom as they are always trying to push the North East.

Think Whittaker is nailed on for Matchroom though as are most of the girls bar Dubois.

I could see Dubois hanging about till Paris. With it being only 3 years away and her being 23 really is no rush to turn over
