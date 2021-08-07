Aye, did you see the Super Heavy final? The dickhead pro fella is good but he's a dickhead for going back into the Amateur games for this Olympics.



Also I'd like to mention the Ukrainian fella again, he's going to be a hit in the pro ranks, one way or the other.



Think that's a bit harsh on him. It is a bit different this year as a lot of people turned pro after the Olympics was cancelled as they were due to turn pro then anyway and then came back just to fight in the Olympics.Jalalov is odd too as he has been fighting as a pro and an amateur the whole time.Where do we think all the boxers end up? Or which ones do you think don't end up with Matchroom?At this point I think UK sport should be asking Matchroom to fund some of the GB boxing program given how much they are benefiting from it.