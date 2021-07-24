Abysmal. As I said before, looked like it was in slow motion.



Skybet had 13/8 for the fight to be won in both an even and odd number round. Something to consider for future fights if you've got an account. Have won plenty on that a few times.



Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?Joyce has a solid chin, good conditioning, a good jab, immense physical strength, and size which gets you a long way in the modern HW era. I suppose it always did! However, he gets hit too often to survive against Joshua IMO and isn't quick enough to catch Fury out. If he had AJ's power he would be a very hard man to beat because trading with him would be a nightmare. As it stands though, he's too damn slow to beat the very best fighters. If he fights AJ, Joshua's power gets Joyce out of there despite his ability to take a shot while Usyk would be too skillful and quick.Why Joyce elected to do a ringwalk dressed as a mushroom is anyone's guess thoughHe needs a big payday if only to ensure he doesnt have to wear a shit Juggernaut helmet again.