« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1680 1681 1682 1683 1684 [1685]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3113471 times)

Offline Alf

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,085
  • Leader of Alf Quaida & the Scaliban
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67360 on: July 24, 2021, 11:03:34 pm »
Any streams?
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,330
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67361 on: July 24, 2021, 11:05:27 pm »
Did BT broadcast that first round in slow motion?
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67362 on: July 24, 2021, 11:05:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 24, 2021, 11:05:27 pm
Did BT broadcast that first round in slow motion?
😂
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67363 on: July 24, 2021, 11:08:48 pm »
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67364 on: July 24, 2021, 11:09:29 pm »
Takam landed a few decent shots in the first. Joyce better in the second, although took a couple of big shots at the end 1-1 for me.

Already looks like unless Takam can hurt him Joyce will plod his way to a late stoppage
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67365 on: July 24, 2021, 11:10:24 pm »
Takam is not far off Grandad Ortiz's age. Joyce should really be winning this pretty comfortably.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67366 on: July 24, 2021, 11:13:47 pm »
Joyce seemed to hurt him at the end there. Starting to put a few punches together, still getting caught but his head seems to be made of rock
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67367 on: July 24, 2021, 11:16:00 pm »
Joyce really has no head movement does he?  ;D
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67368 on: July 24, 2021, 11:17:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:16:00 pm
Joyce really has no head movement does he?  ;D
Do you need head movement if its made of rock
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67369 on: July 24, 2021, 11:19:12 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 24, 2021, 11:17:34 pm
Do you need head movement if its made of rock

 ;D

Against Takam no but against someone like Wilder or AJ his head gets taken off.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67370 on: July 24, 2021, 11:21:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:19:12 pm
;D

Against Takam no but against someone like Wilder or AJ his head gets taken off.
What if hes the new Oliver McCall?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,330
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67371 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:07 pm »
Commentator asks does the ref need to step in.

Ref steps in.

Commentator asks did he step in too early.

 ;D
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67372 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:30 pm »
Takam should have taken a knee or thrown something back. Seemed a bit early but didnt throw anything
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67373 on: July 24, 2021, 11:24:37 pm »
Quote from: duvva on July 24, 2021, 11:21:48 pm
What if hes the new Oliver McCall?

Is he though?  :D
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,772
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67374 on: July 24, 2021, 11:26:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:24:37 pm
Is he though?  :D
Dont know yet, but he does seem to have a very hard head. Havent seen all his fights but not seen him hurt despite getting hit with some big shots
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67375 on: July 24, 2021, 11:28:38 pm »
That was an underwhelming fight lads. I don't know about you lot.
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67376 on: July 24, 2021, 11:30:04 pm »
That was a British stoppage but I had money on it so wont complain
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,330
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67377 on: July 24, 2021, 11:30:06 pm »
They can't honestly consider putting him in with AJ  :o
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,330
  • Now Shevchenko cant sleep cos Carra's in town.
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67378 on: July 24, 2021, 11:31:43 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 24, 2021, 11:28:38 pm
That was an underwhelming fight lads. I don't know about you lot.

Abysmal. As I said before, looked like it was in slow motion.

Quote from: Clayton Bigsby on July 24, 2021, 11:30:04 pm
That was a British stoppage but I had money on it so wont complain

Skybet had 13/8 for the fight to be won in both an even and odd number round. Something to consider for future fights if you've got an account. Have won plenty on that a few times.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,973
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67379 on: Yesterday at 01:47:14 pm »
Olympic boxing judging still corrupt as usual lads. Clear points scoring shots somehow not scored when you find out the scores at the end.  ;D
Logged

Offline 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,125
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67380 on: Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on July 24, 2021, 11:31:43 pm
Abysmal. As I said before, looked like it was in slow motion.

Skybet had 13/8 for the fight to be won in both an even and odd number round. Something to consider for future fights if you've got an account. Have won plenty on that a few times.
Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?

Joyce has a solid chin, good conditioning, a good jab, immense physical strength, and size which gets you a long way in the modern HW era. I suppose it always did! However, he gets hit too often to survive against Joshua IMO and isn't quick enough to catch Fury out. If he had AJ's power he would be a very hard man to beat because trading with him would be a nightmare. As it stands though, he's too damn slow to beat the very best fighters. If he fights AJ, Joshua's power gets Joyce out of there despite his ability to take a shot while Usyk would be too skillful and quick.

Why Joyce elected to do a ringwalk dressed as a mushroom is anyone's guess though  ;D

He needs a big payday if only to ensure he doesnt have to wear a shit Juggernaut helmet again.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,300
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67381 on: Yesterday at 01:56:48 pm »
DIdn't even know what his costume was supposed to be, I thought he came in dressed as an actual bellend.

Like you say, he's quite slow at times. It's like his brain tells him to throw a punch and his arms then throw that punch 5 seconds later. Would like to see him test himself against Chisora
Logged

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,557
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67382 on: Yesterday at 06:45:15 pm »
Wilder would one shot him
Logged

Offline Blinis

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 547
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67383 on: Today at 04:18:13 pm »
Joyce is nowhere near the big guns at HW (Fury AJ Wilder). Could probably make an undecided fight against a Ruiz or a Chisora, or an interesting fight against an Usyk. My guess is that his days are counted in this division, and he will try to milk his position as much as he can.
Logged
What do Fernando Hierro, Carles Puyol, Philipp Lahm, Andres Iniesta, Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Jordan Henderson share in common?

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67384 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Yesterday at 01:56:48 pm
DIdn't even know what his costume was supposed to be, I thought he came in dressed as an actual bellend.

Like you say, he's quite slow at times. It's like his brain tells him to throw a punch and his arms then throw that punch 5 seconds later. Would like to see him test himself against Chisora

 ;D
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,308
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67385 on: Today at 04:52:59 pm »
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
Do they count a distance fight as an 'even' number of rounds?

Joyce has a solid chin, good conditioning, a good jab, immense physical strength, and size which gets you a long way in the modern HW era. I suppose it always did! However, he gets hit too often to survive against Joshua IMO and isn't quick enough to catch Fury out. If he had AJ's power he would be a very hard man to beat because trading with him would be a nightmare. As it stands though, he's too damn slow to beat the very best fighters. If he fights AJ, Joshua's power gets Joyce out of there despite his ability to take a shot while Usyk would be too skillful and quick.

Why Joyce elected to do a ringwalk dressed as a mushroom is anyone's guess though  ;D

He needs a big payday if only to ensure he doesnt have to wear a shit Juggernaut helmet again.

He used to be called "gentleman", but he got rebranded.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1680 1681 1682 1683 1684 [1685]   Go Up
« previous next »
 