Aye my cousin want's to go to that. I said to him if you're paying I'd be interested. The fucker hasn't replied back.
Jermell Charlo v Brian Castano for the Undisputed Light Middleweight title weekend lads. I know it's a ghost town of a division but undisputed title fight is something.
The only thing that stops Usyk going to the top of this division is that he's not a super heavyweight in an age of them.Joshua is smart to get him early before Usyk adjusts.But...we shall see.
This is my stance as Lusty knows.
I wonder how much tickets will be to Joshua v Usyk? £150+ for nosebleeds?
Less than that surely? The cheaper tickets at Wembley are around £70 I think. £150 is usually floor seats but not ringside
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.59]