Online Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67320 on: July 14, 2021, 03:02:45 pm »
Lara v Washington II on the 4th September at Headingley. Katie Taylor as co-main event as well.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67321 on: July 14, 2021, 03:04:05 pm »
Aye my cousin want's to go to that. I said to him if you're paying I'd be interested. The fucker hasn't replied back.  ;D
Offline Clayton Bigsby

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67322 on: July 14, 2021, 05:16:29 pm »
Lara gonna batter him again.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67323 on: July 14, 2021, 05:51:02 pm »
Quote from: Samie on July 14, 2021, 03:04:05 pm
Aye my cousin want's to go to that. I said to him if you're paying I'd be interested. The fucker hasn't replied back.  ;D
Mingebag  :P
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67324 on: July 15, 2021, 12:33:51 pm »
Jermell Charlo v Brian Castano for the Undisputed Light Middleweight title weekend lads. I know it's a ghost town of a division but undisputed title fight is something.

Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67325 on: July 15, 2021, 05:08:28 pm »
Online Zeb

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67326 on: July 18, 2021, 07:24:39 am »
For his many faults and dumb shit, allowing his image to be used by Calm for this ad is a decent thing. Cracking advert.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/VLtnaeIVh2Q" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/VLtnaeIVh2Q</a>
Offline King_doggerel

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67327 on: July 18, 2021, 09:43:34 am »
Quote from: Samie on July 15, 2021, 12:33:51 pm
Jermell Charlo v Brian Castano for the Undisputed Light Middleweight title weekend lads. I know it's a ghost town of a division but undisputed title fight is something.



Was a great fight, scored the fight to Castano by 1 round so I guess a draw is a fair result. However I would like to know what the judge was smoking who gave 117-111 to Charlo.
Offline I've been a good boy.

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67328 on: July 18, 2021, 12:59:56 pm »
It's time these judges start to get investigated, absolute madness giving a score like that. They're just like Premier League referees, make as many fuckups as they want and still get another high profile job the week after.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67329 on: July 18, 2021, 01:19:44 pm »
Haha dodgy as fuck but at least we get Undisputed title fight #2 unless the dickhead organisations decide to strip one of the belts.
Online Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67330 on: Today at 04:15:24 pm »
AJ v Usyk confirmed, 25th September, Spurs Stadium
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67331 on: Today at 04:19:47 pm »
Shite poster game though.

Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67332 on: Today at 04:22:24 pm »
Half tempted to go to that.
Online Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67333 on: Today at 04:25:27 pm »
I'm defo trying for tickets
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67334 on: Today at 04:26:44 pm »
The only thing that stops Usyk going to the top of this division is that he's not a super heavyweight in an age of them.

Joshua is smart to get him early before Usyk adjusts.

But...we shall see.
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67335 on: Today at 04:31:35 pm »
I've been saying Usyk beats him for years so can't go back on that now.

Should be a decent fight though.
Offline Samie

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67336 on: Today at 04:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Wild Romany Boy on Today at 04:26:44 pm
The only thing that stops Usyk going to the top of this division is that he's not a super heavyweight in an age of them.

Joshua is smart to get him early before Usyk adjusts.

But...we shall see.

This is my stance as Lusty knows.  ;D

Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67337 on: Today at 04:34:47 pm »
I wonder how much tickets will be to Joshua v Usyk?

£150+ for nosebleeds?
Offline Lusty

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67338 on: Today at 04:35:59 pm »
This is my stance as Lusty knows.  ;D
This is my stance as Lusty knows.  ;D


One of us is going to finally be proved to be the dickhead here mate ;D
Offline Wild Romany Boy

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67339 on: Today at 04:36:52 pm »
This is my stance as Lusty knows.  ;D
This is my stance as Lusty knows.  ;D

Don't get me wrong, Joshua gets slept on, but I think Usyk is a more demonstrably clear talent.

One who is just not quite powerful enough to keep Joshua at bay for the full 12.

I think.
Online Welshred

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67340 on: Today at 04:37:00 pm »
I wonder how much tickets will be to Joshua v Usyk?

£150+ for nosebleeds?
I wonder how much tickets will be to Joshua v Usyk?

£150+ for nosebleeds?

Less than that surely? The cheaper tickets at Wembley are around £70 I think. £150 is usually floor seats but not ringside
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67341 on: Today at 04:38:27 pm »
Quote from: Welshred on Today at 04:37:00 pm
Less than that surely? The cheaper tickets at Wembley are around £70 I think. £150 is usually floor seats but not ringside
I'd be interested in going at around £70 a ticket, even if the seats aren't incredible.
Online 1892tillforever

Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67342 on: Today at 09:39:57 pm »
Usyk will need to be a damn sight better than he was against Del Boy to have a shot. Joshua should certainly go for a quick start to see if he can rattle Usyk early.
