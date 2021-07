He's definitely not right in the head, from his dozen pathetic excuses to his odd behaviour (not talking at press conference, screaming like a girl when lifting weights), I'd say he's fucked and Fury is going to do a number on him. Stoppage inside 6 rounds.



He's just sulking because he didn't actually want the fight and they called his bluff. He should be sat at home on a pile of cash claiming Fury ducked him and preparing to clean out the bridgerweight division. Instead he's 2 weeks away from having the piss taken out of hin again.