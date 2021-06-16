So Wilder didn't utter a word throughout the whole press conference after all his crying and then they have a staredown lasting over 6 minutes. I hope this fight ends in a double KO.



I'm calling it now; Wilder does a McCall against Lewis in this fight!He has nothing other than a haymaker chance and that's unlikely. For all his bluster, I reckon his confidence is utterly shot to bits. Getting battered the last fight destroyed his world and he has no idea what to do next. I'd have thought he would have wanted to come back quickly and knock out a few bouncers but he didn't even do that.