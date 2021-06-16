Well his actions showed he was there for the money if anything.
He couldn't step aside if he wanted the belts because letting AJ V Fury happen would have meant he might not have been able to fight Fury until about late 22 and early 23.
Lose this fight though and hes done. This is a danger fight for Fury. He might get a fight with Whyte if he but a world title fight. Not happening again for years.
Once AJ v fury happens the belts will be scattered to the winds. Either Fury wins and retires, or AJ wins and starts getting stripped. There's going to be some cheap belts up for grabs and some Stiverne level champions.
I think he was banking on taking the step aside money, picking up a cheap belt, then taking the Frank Warren business model. Either that or he was going to dominate the Bridgerweight division or some shite like that.