Boxing thread

Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 12:22:47 am
Dan Rafael reports Teofimo Lopez tests positive for Covid-19, Kambosos fight and card is off, moving to Aug 14.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 01:39:45 am
Quote from: Samie on June 15, 2021, 06:57:04 pm
Also this lads.

I was impressed with his last fight - I think he probably deserves that deal to have a go at the higher levels. No idea how it will go for him though - my layman's opinion is that he gets picked off against top level fighters and never gets a chance either to get on top technically or to set his feet and go for power shots.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 06:37:25 am
Quote from: Welshred on June 15, 2021, 10:22:47 pm
He's not afraid of hard work mate despite his comfortable upbringing so I'm not surprised
;D

You can't get up in silk pyjamas though mate.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 07:54:30 am
So Wilder didn't utter a word throughout the whole press conference after all his crying and then they have a staredown lasting over 6 minutes. I hope this fight ends in a double KO.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 07:58:49 am
Quote from: Samie on June 15, 2021, 06:57:04 pm
Also this lads.

This bum tour is gonna get derailed soon.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 08:49:33 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 16, 2021, 07:54:30 am
So Wilder didn't utter a word throughout the whole press conference after all his crying and then they have a staredown lasting over 6 minutes. I hope this fight ends in a double KO.

Wilder to pull out a week before with Covid or claims he had covid in the build up
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 09:21:23 am
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on June 16, 2021, 07:54:30 am
So Wilder didn't utter a word throughout the whole press conference after all his crying and then they have a staredown lasting over 6 minutes. I hope this fight ends in a double KO.
I'm calling it now; Wilder does a McCall against Lewis in this fight!  :-\ He has nothing other than a haymaker chance and that's unlikely. For all his bluster, I reckon his confidence is utterly shot to bits. Getting battered the last fight destroyed his world and he has no idea what to do next. I'd have thought he would have wanted to come back quickly and knock out a few bouncers but he didn't even do that.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 09:57:36 am
Quote from: 1892tillforever on June 16, 2021, 09:21:23 am
I'm calling it now; Wilder does a McCall against Lewis in this fight!  :-\ He has nothing other than a haymaker chance and that's unlikely. For all his bluster, I reckon his confidence is utterly shot to bits. Getting battered the last fight destroyed his world and he has no idea what to do next. I'd have thought he would have wanted to come back quickly and knock out a few bouncers but he didn't even do that.
He wanted that step aside money.  Wouldn't shock me if he injures his toe or something between now and the fight.
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 10:07:30 am
That was pathetic by Wilder. If he had a belt he'd not only throw the belt in the bin, he'd throw himself in it as well.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 12:31:45 pm
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 12:36:33 pm
Just realised his trainer is now Malik Scott ;D
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 12:49:00 pm
Quote from: Lusty on June 16, 2021, 09:57:36 am
He wanted that step aside money.  Wouldn't shock me if he injures his toe or something between now and the fight.

Well his actions showed he was there for the money if anything.

He couldn't step aside if he wanted the belts because letting AJ V Fury happen would have meant he might not have been able to fight Fury until about late 22 and early 23.

Lose this fight though and hes done. This is a danger fight for Fury. He might get a fight with Whyte if he but a world title fight. Not happening again for years.
« Last Edit: June 16, 2021, 12:54:20 pm by Fordy »
Re: Boxing thread
June 16, 2021, 12:56:57 pm
Quote from: Fordy on June 16, 2021, 12:49:00 pm
Well his actions showed he was there for the money if anything.

He couldn't step aside if he wanted the belts because letting AJ V Fury happen would have meant he might not have been able to fight Fury until about late 22 and early 23.

Lose this fight though and hes done. This is a danger fight for Fury. He might get a fight with Whyte if he but a world title fight. Not happening again for years.
Once AJ v fury happens the belts will be scattered to the winds.  Either Fury wins and retires, or AJ wins and starts getting stripped.  There's going to be some cheap belts up for grabs and some Stiverne level champions.

I think he was banking on taking the step aside money, picking up a cheap belt, then taking the Frank Warren business model.  Either that or he was going to dominate the Bridgerweight division or some shite like that.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 12:45:16 am
Quote
ANNOUNCED: Joe Joyce will face Carlos Takam in a heavyweight clash on July 24th at Wembley Arena, London.

Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 02:57:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 12:45:16 am

No idea why Joyce waited so long only to have this fight  :butt

Takam was a tough guy a while back but is 40, and it's 3 years since Chisora flattened him.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:09:01 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 02:57:23 pm
No idea why Joyce waited so long only to have this fight  :butt

Takam was a tough guy a while back but is 40, and it's 3 years since Chisora flattened him.
Because he was waiting to fight Usyk and Usyk was waiting to see if he could fight AJ.
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:12:54 pm
Quote from: Dull Tools on Yesterday at 03:09:01 pm
Because he was waiting to fight Usyk and Usyk was waiting to see if he could fight AJ.
Joyce needs to be targeting the likes of Ruiz and Parker who are at the upper end of the contender scale. Outside of Joshua, Fury, & Usyk, Joyce would have a shot against pretty much anyone else. I include Wilder in that given he is probably a spent bullet and was never much good to begin with. Joyce could just hug him for a few rounds and grind him down  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 03:19:40 pm
Takam is approaching Grandad Ortiz's age now.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
Yesterday at 04:33:40 pm
Still think Joyce is a bit rubbish you know.
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 12:50:37 am
Has anyone seen much of any of the boxers for team GB at the Olympics? Anyone to look out for?
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:04:07 am
Not me mate but apparently one of the boxers to keep an eye on is a lad called Frazer Clarke.  :D
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:31:16 am
There is some dude called Pat McCormack meant to be the dogs bollocks
Re: Boxing thread
Today at 01:45:58 am
What weight class is he mate? Clarke is a Super Heavy in the amateurs so would go into Heavyweight in the pro game.
