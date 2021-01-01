« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1671 1672 1673 1674 1675 [1676]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3073887 times)

Online Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,305
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67000 on: Today at 09:00:48 am »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:00:50 pm
Its about money really mate. AJ gets a shitload when he fights on Sky and Eddie wouldn't move across to DAZN if he wasn't going to make more money out of it. Being on DAZN will make AJ the most money from any of his fights so he'll be there, plus I imagine there'll be a little more freedom now they're away from Sky.
Think Eddie was suggesting that he will stay with Matchroom but it wouldn't necessarily be on DAZN. It will be whoever gives AJ the best deal.

Canelo isn't tied to DAZN now either I don't think and is a network-free agent. I reckon the same could work for AJ. Eddie was saying it is best for the biggest fighters as it gives you less problems when negotiating fights.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 456
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #67001 on: Today at 09:06:35 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 09:00:48 am
Think Eddie was suggesting that he will stay with Matchroom but it wouldn't necessarily be on DAZN. It will be whoever gives AJ the best deal.

Canelo isn't tied to DAZN now either I don't think and is a network-free agent. I reckon the same could work for AJ. Eddie was saying it is best for the biggest fighters as it gives you less problems when negotiating fights.
Makes sense, but I'm sure back in the day they just used to show them on both networks at the same time? Why they can't do that I don't know.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1671 1672 1673 1674 1675 [1676]   Go Up
« previous next »
 