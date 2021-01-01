Its about money really mate. AJ gets a shitload when he fights on Sky and Eddie wouldn't move across to DAZN if he wasn't going to make more money out of it. Being on DAZN will make AJ the most money from any of his fights so he'll be there, plus I imagine there'll be a little more freedom now they're away from Sky.



Think Eddie was suggesting that he will stay with Matchroom but it wouldn't necessarily be on DAZN. It will be whoever gives AJ the best deal.Canelo isn't tied to DAZN now either I don't think and is a network-free agent. I reckon the same could work for AJ. Eddie was saying it is best for the biggest fighters as it gives you less problems when negotiating fights.