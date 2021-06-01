Nows your chance to sign a contract to fight Samie, evidently Sky have got shit all else to show... Could earn a decent pay packet here, lads.



I swear Spencer Oliver has just said Logan has got a chance because he's 200lbs and Floyd is 45 years old. fucking plant pot



I think 'Kebab Wars,' fights based around the love of greasy kebabs (and chips) would be far more entertaining than watching a retired legend dance around for a few rounds while a lummox swings and misses.Instead of world titles, the fights will be for gigantic kebabs (and chips). Must-see TV. We get to see two equally unskilled lummoxes swing and miss.He's right though. Mayweather could come down with severe food poisoning moments before the bell rings, get savaged by a tiger or hit by an asteroid. All of those things would give Paul an edge. Also, if Paul is allowed to bring a loaded Tommy Gun.Btw, people are betting actual money on the YouTuber. A fool and his money never seemed so apt.