Re: Boxing thread
So lads Mayweather is 8/15 with to beat the YouTuber by stoppage. It's an eight round fight. Will he troll everyone by coasting to an easy decision or step on the gas to get the stoppage? According to odds checker US, loads of people are betting on the YouTuber 😂
Re: Boxing thread
It's an exhibition so I'm sure they've promised not to hurt each other but it would be fun if Mayweather gave this bellend a proper doing 👏
Re: Boxing thread
So lads Mayweather is 8/15 with to beat the YouTuber by stoppage. It's an eight round fight. Will he troll everyone by coasting to an easy decision or step on the gas to get the stoppage? According to odds checker US, loads of people are betting on the YouTuber 😂

I would love Floyd to just smash him up but realistically he's going to drag it out, a bit like the McGregor farce.

What's the score with Woodley fighting the other brother, another fix? He's no Askren but he's hardly a spring chicken anymore
Re: Boxing thread
So lads Mayweather is 8/15 with to beat the YouTuber by stoppage. It's an eight round fight. Will he troll everyone by coasting to an easy decision or step on the gas to get the stoppage? According to odds checker US, loads of people are betting on the YouTuber 😂

Where is the 8/15? Was looking last night and everywhere only had the win markets

1/8 on Betfair with max bet £1600 and money back if no result is declared. Basically a free £200
Re: Boxing thread
It's an exhibition so I'm sure they've promised not to hurt each other but it would be fun if Mayweather gave this bellend a proper doing 👏

The 'fight' with the kick boxer was an exhibition and he cleaned him out in 2 minutes  :D
Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Re: Boxing thread
Where is the 8/15? Was looking last night and everywhere only had the win markets

1/8 on Betfair with max bet £1600 and money back if no result is declared. Basically a free £200
The only thing that puts me off things like this is the fact that boxing is corrupt as fuck and these kind of exhibitions even more so.

Wouldn't shock me if Floyd just took the piss out of him for 8 rounds and then it somehow got called a draw.
Re: Boxing thread
The 'fight' with the kick boxer was an exhibition and he cleaned him out in 2 minutes  :D

Yeah and Logan Paul has pissed Mayweather off as well so I think he'll want to teach him a lesson
Re: Boxing thread
The only thing that puts me off things like this is the fact that boxing is corrupt as fuck and these kind of exhibitions even more so.

Wouldn't shock me if Floyd just took the piss out of him for 8 rounds and then it somehow got called a draw.

Good point. Have asked them to clarify that as they are only offering either to win.

Void if it is declared a draw
Re: Boxing thread
Oscar back on the drugs and/or he's speaking the truth?  ;D

Re: Boxing thread
Good point. Have asked them to clarify that as they are only offering either to win.

Void if it is declared a draw

It's knockouts or nothing according to the official rules
Re: Boxing thread
It's knockouts or nothing according to the official rules

Just seen that, might lump that 8/15 on Hills
Re: Boxing thread
So is anyone actually watching it? Me personally would rather cover myself in honey and go one-on-one with a grizzly bear. Same goes for Jake v Woodley. That one has to be a fix because Woodley although way out of his prime still has quick hands and a solid right that would easily drop Jake.
Re: Boxing thread
So is anyone actually watching it? Me personally would rather cover myself in honey and go one-on-one with a grizzly bear. Same goes for Jake v Woodley. That one has to be a fix because Woodley although way out of his prime still has quick hands and a solid right that would easily drop Jake.

I'll watch it. Mainly to hope Mayweather smashes up the YouTube c*nt, doing enough damage to put an end to these freak shows 
Re: Boxing thread
I swear Spencer Oliver has just said Logan has got a chance because he's 200lbs and Floyd is 45 years old. fucking plant pot
Re: Boxing thread
I swear Spencer Oliver has just said Logan has got a chance because he's 200lbs and Floyd is 45 years old. fucking plant pot
Doesn't he work for Sky?  It's his job to sell PPVs.
Re: Boxing thread
Doesn't he work for Sky?  It's his job to sell PPVs.

I haven't seen him on sky he was on talksport with Gareth Davies and Jim White
Re: Boxing thread
Edwardo moving all fights to DAZN come July 1st.

https://twitter.com/DAZNBoxing/status/1400444068006670339

Re: Boxing thread
Wonder how much the price will rise
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder how much the price will rise
Its 11.99 euros in Germany and they have all the Bundesliga and Champions League rights.
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder how much the price will rise

£1.99 a month so far
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder what Sky do now?

End up with Channel 5 like boxing?

Team up with a Ricky Hatton or a David Haye?

Re: Boxing thread
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/boxing/57336020

Not sure if it's a good thing or bad thing for you boxing aficionados
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder what Sky do now?

End up with Channel 5 like boxing?

Team up with a Ricky Hatton or a David Haye?
Nows your chance to sign a contract to fight Samie, evidently Sky have got shit all else to show... Could earn a decent pay packet here, lads.
Re: Boxing thread
Nows your chance to sign a contract to fight Samie, evidently Sky have got shit all else to show... Could earn a decent pay packet here, lads.
I think 'Kebab Wars,' fights based around the love of greasy kebabs (and chips) would be far more entertaining than watching a retired legend dance around for a few rounds while a lummox swings and misses.

Instead of world titles, the fights will be for gigantic kebabs (and chips). Must-see TV. We get to see two equally unskilled lummoxes swing and miss.  :D

Quote from: L4Red on Today at 12:42:15 pm
I swear Spencer Oliver has just said Logan has got a chance because he's 200lbs and Floyd is 45 years old. fucking plant pot
He's right though. Mayweather could come down with severe food poisoning moments before the bell rings, get savaged by a tiger or hit by an asteroid. All of those things would give Paul an edge. Also, if Paul is allowed to bring a loaded Tommy Gun.

Btw, people are betting actual money on the YouTuber. A fool and his money never seemed so apt.
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder what Sky do now?

End up with Channel 5 like boxing?

Team up with a Ricky Hatton or a David Haye?


There was a time when the Saurelands were busy signing up British fighters but I have no idea if they're still a thing.

Edit:  Here's your answer:

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12277138/wasserman-boxing-will-massively-attack-the-boxing-market-after-launching-new-promotional-company-says-kalle-sauerland
Re: Boxing thread
There was a time when the Saurelands were busy signing up British fighters but I have no idea if they're still a thing.

Edit:  Here's your answer:

https://www.skysports.com/boxing/news/12183/12277138/wasserman-boxing-will-massively-attack-the-boxing-market-after-launching-new-promotional-company-says-kalle-sauerland

They have the P4P king Eubank Jnr ?!
Re: Boxing thread
Wonder what Sky do now?

End up with Channel 5 like boxing?

Team up with a Ricky Hatton or a David Haye?

On the email from Dazn they didn't mention the bigger 'sky' fighters like AJ etc so I wonder if they might still be on there?

Just checked and the list they use is 'Katie Taylor, Del, Conor Benn, Buatsi and more'
Re: Boxing thread
On the email from Dazn they didn't mention the bigger 'sky' fighters like AJ etc so I wonder if they might still be on there?

Just checked and the list they use is 'Katie Taylor, Del, Conor Benn, Buatsi and more'

Joshua has one fight left on Sky.

He can then decide what to do in terms of tv stations to use basically he will go to the highest bidder on PPV.

Not sure where Sky go now maybe get the BT Sport shows from Warren ?
Re: Boxing thread
There's always Fite TV lads or whatever it's called.  ;D
Re: Boxing thread
There's always Fite TV lads or whatever it's called.  ;D

How can we forget that station 🤣
Re: Boxing thread
Froch is the latest trying to say the YouTuber has a chance because he's bigger  ::)
Re: Boxing thread
I'd be amazed if AJ wasn't on DAZN after his last fight on Sky
Re: Boxing thread
I'd be amazed if AJ wasn't on DAZN after his last fight on Sky

Yeah id think he will stick with Hearn as its in his best interests to do so.

I know Eddie gets loads of stick but he has done a great job with AJ.

Re: Boxing thread
They have the P4P king Eubank Jnr ?!
There you go. DAZN have got Matchroom, BT have got Queensberry, Sky have got Eubank ;D
