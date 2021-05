It is for Kenny Bayless, truly awful ref. You want to see him in fights where there's a lot of clinching.



I think there is a balance and refs sometimes get it wrong, I love a good old inside tear up and you often can't get there if the ref breaks the fighters up at any sign of a clinch. Ramirez and Taylor are great inside fighters and I'd have loved to have seen them work on the inside but he broke it up the minute they touched each other!I do think that was fair-ish from Bayless as both fighters couldn't capitalise but when Cortez reffed Hatton and Mayweather, it was purely intentionally to not allow Ricky to work on the inside where he would have enjoyed success