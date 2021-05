Dont usually watch fights that go t the scorecards after they've happened but I have to watch this.



Great win for Taylor. Undisputed in 18 fights, only Usyk with 15 fights done it quicker.



Hopefully Taylor can calm down a bit now. Outside of the ring, all of the antics that Taylor does wont serve him well against the 147lb killers. Even before getting to the champs there are monsters like Ortiz Jnr, Jaron Ennis etc