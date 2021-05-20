« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1667 1668 1669 1670 1671 [1672]   Go Down

Author Topic: Boxing thread  (Read 3060517 times)

Offline Clayton Bigsby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,329
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66840 on: Yesterday at 03:30:38 pm »
Taylor v Ramirez. Who you got?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,286
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66841 on: Yesterday at 03:33:44 pm »
Taylor mate. Should win by the later rounds.
Logged

Offline Broad Spectrum

  • Antibiotic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,252
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66842 on: Yesterday at 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Yesterday at 03:00:07 pm
Because he doesn't want to actually fight either of them, he just wants the step aside money.

Fury's beaten him twice and Joshua would send him to sleep.  And he knows that, so he wants to let them fight, pick up one of the belts when they get scattered, and then go back to fighting bums and talking shit on Instagram about them both.

Doesn't sound like it mate, Arum has provisionally booked a venue for 24th July for the fight, knowing this would happen. And given his right hand, he could absolutely win the fight no matter how unlikely. If anything, it would be the mandatory challengers for the other belts which would pose an issue for a potential fight with the winner, and their step aside money would be a hell of a lot less than the reported $20m.

Is the Taylor fight even being broadcast in the UK?
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,319
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66843 on: Today at 06:58:38 am »
Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder agree to third fight July 24 in Las Vegas: Sources

Lance Pugmire
May 20, 2021 9:56 PM

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed to fight again on July 24 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to The Athletic on Thursday. The fight will be held at either Allegiant Stadium or T-Mobile Arena, with each offering full capacity.

An arbitrator ruled on Monday that Wilder was entitled to a third fight with Fury. They previously fought to a draw in December 2018, then signed a two-fight deal in 2019, with Fury stopping Wilder in Round 7 in February 2020. Wilder exercised the rematch clause but the third fight never happened because of multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fury had agreed to fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.

On "The Pugg and Copp Boxing Show" Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Coppinger and Lance Pugmire discussed the possibility of Fury-Wilder 3 and the unravelling of Fury-Joshua.

How we made it to Fury-Wilder 3

Lance Pugmire, senior boxing writer: Following Furys miracle rise from the canvas to preserve a December 2018 draw in their first clash, the fighters struck a two-fight agreement that seemed on pace after Fury delivered Wilder his lone defeat by TKO.

When television conflicts scrapped attempts for a December bout, Fury pursued Joshua and Wilder flexed his right to arbitration and won a ruling that their trilogy bout needed to happen by September.

Why wouldn't Fury have paid Wilder step-aside money?

Pugmire: Wilder was never interested in step-aside money after declaring he would avenge the TKO loss, which he said was the result of wearing a heavy leg-fatiguing walk-in costume for that bout.

Fury told The Athletics Mike Coppinger Thursday that he had no interest in paying step-aside money to keep his planned four-belt unification bout against Joshua in line.

I wouldnt pay him 20 grand. I pay in ass whippings.  Im going to crack his skull wide open this time.

Whats next for Joshua?

Pugmire: The three-belt champion from England is moving toward accepting an August mandatory challenge from unbeaten and former fully unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

The World Boxing Organization is expected to formally mandate that bout on Friday after Usyk reached mandatory status in 2019. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said he expects to finalize that deal in short order.

Joshua railed at Fury on Twitter this week, asking, If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting!?

https://theathletic.com/news/tyson-fury-deontay-wilder-agree-to-third-fight-july-24-in-las-vegas-sources/A2MrhE1X3i44?amp=1
Logged

Offline Dull Tools

  • Likes James Corden.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,213
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66844 on: Today at 08:25:17 am »
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66845 on: Today at 08:32:49 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:25:17 am
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.

You're not telling me Fury had no idea this court case was still going on? He's made himself look a tit this week, AJ has had him off on social media. He better destroy Wilder again to make the AJ fight unstoppable.

Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,484
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66846 on: Today at 09:07:24 am »
I'd been saying for a little while that the fight didn't look like happening. So many non announcements something felt fishing. And it was all coming from the Fury side so they must have known something was up.

Bob Arum has made a career out of killing big fights.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,286
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66847 on: Today at 09:54:52 am »
Clown show from everyone.


Also like I said for AJ get Usyk out of the way now. He's a big banana skin later on.
Logged

Online Fordy

  • Κασσάνδρα. ITK (rubs bridge of nose knowingly)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66848 on: Today at 09:57:32 am »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 08:25:17 am
Everyone should boycott the Fury Wilder fight.

It is clear now the Bob Arum never wanted the Joshua fight. He dragged it out and put no effort into the AJ fight but he had already secured a venue for the Wilder fight.

I hope no British fighter signs with him again. This weekend he has fucked Fury over who clearly wanted the AJ fight and has Josh Taylor in an undisputed fight on Fite. TV in the UK.

What is Fite???

If Mayweather can get a fight with a Youtuber on Sky Box Office I think it's a disgrace to boxing that the Taylor fight isn't even on a decent platform.

To be fair to Bob, Taylor should have a UK promoter to like Eddie, Frank or even Hennessy.

So more people in the Uk will be watching Sam Eggington v Carlos Molina on bloody channel 5 on Saturday night then the Taylor fight! Utter joke!
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 420
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Boxing thread
« Reply #66849 on: Today at 10:03:30 am »
Quote from: Fordy on Today at 09:57:32 am
What is Fite???

If Mayweather can get a fight with a Youtuber on Sky Box Office I think it's a disgrace to boxing that the Taylor fight isn't even on a decent platform.

To be fair to Bob, Taylor should have a UK promoter to like Eddie, Frank or even Hennessy.

So more people in the Uk will be watching Sam Eggington v Carlos Molina on bloody channel 5 on Saturday night then the Taylor fight! Utter joke!

It's a tenner on Fite TV but it will be available the next day everywhere, I like Josh Taylor but am I fuck staying up til 5am to watch it.

Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1667 1668 1669 1670 1671 [1672]   Go Up
« previous next »
 