May 20, 2021 9:56 PMTyson Fury and Deontay Wilder have verbally agreed to fight again on July 24 in Las Vegas, sources confirmed to The Athletic on Thursday. The fight will be held at either Allegiant Stadium or T-Mobile Arena, with each offering full capacity.An arbitrator ruled on Monday that Wilder was entitled to a third fight with Fury. They previously fought to a draw in December 2018, then signed a two-fight deal in 2019, with Fury stopping Wilder in Round 7 in February 2020. Wilder exercised the rematch clause but the third fight never happened because of multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.Fury had agreed to fight Anthony Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight championship on Aug. 14 in Saudi Arabia.On "The Pugg and Copp Boxing Show" Thursday, The Athletic's Mike Coppinger and Lance Pugmire discussed the possibility of Fury-Wilder 3 and the unravelling of Fury-Joshua.Lance Pugmire, senior boxing writer: Following Furys miracle rise from the canvas to preserve a December 2018 draw in their first clash, the fighters struck a two-fight agreement that seemed on pace after Fury delivered Wilder his lone defeat by TKO.When television conflicts scrapped attempts for a December bout, Fury pursued Joshua and Wilder flexed his right to arbitration and won a ruling that their trilogy bout needed to happen by September.Pugmire: Wilder was never interested in step-aside money after declaring he would avenge the TKO loss, which he said was the result of wearing a heavy leg-fatiguing walk-in costume for that bout.Fury told The Athletics Mike Coppinger Thursday that he had no interest in paying step-aside money to keep his planned four-belt unification bout against Joshua in line.I wouldnt pay him 20 grand. I pay in ass whippings. Im going to crack his skull wide open this time.Pugmire: The three-belt champion from England is moving toward accepting an August mandatory challenge from unbeaten and former fully unified cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.The World Boxing Organization is expected to formally mandate that bout on Friday after Usyk reached mandatory status in 2019. Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn said he expects to finalize that deal in short order.Joshua railed at Fury on Twitter this week, asking, If there was an arbitration going on, why announce to the world we are fighting!?